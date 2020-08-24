Dessert, Food, Summer

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Crust

5 Comments

Celebrate fresh peaches and blueberries with an easy-to-make summer tart! Pecan shortbread cookies provide an additional layer of flavor and texture for an easy crust.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

August 22nd is National Eat a Peach Day and we’ve been working our way

through a box of Mac’s Pride Peaches from McLeod Farms

our friends generously shared with us again this year.

Mac’s Pride Peaches from McLeod Farms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes

These peaches are the ‘Big Red’ variety, available from mid-to-late August,

and are sweet and juicy as well as big and red, like their namesake!

Mac’s Pride Peaches from McLeod Farms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes

This tart is super easy to prepare and can be customized

with your choice of cookie crust and fruit in season!

Make and easy cookie crust for a tart using store bought cookies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

To make this tart I used my 11-inch tart and quiche pan with removable outer ring,

which make is easy to cut and serve.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

I adapted this recipe from Taste of Home and decided to make an easy

cookie crust which adds a layer of flavor and crunchy texture.

To make your crust, crush your cookies, mix with melted butter and press into your tart pan.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

I used a food processor to make the cookie crumbs and mix in the melted butter,

but you can use a zip top bag and a rolling pin to crush your cookies if you prefer.

Pecan shortbread cookies were my choice for this crust,

but I’ve used Oreos previously as a tart crust to make a

 No Bake 5-Ingredient Chocolate Tart and Mini Lemon Curd + Cream Cheese Tarts.

 Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers, vanilla wafers, graham crackers

or Oreos are all great candidates for tart crusts.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

The pecan shortbread style cookies, aka, pecan sandies, are very buttery.

 If you’re using a different cookie for your crust

you might need to increase your butter-to-cookie crumb ratio.

I used 4 tablespoons of butter to my crumb mixture for an 11-inch tart pan.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

I like a substantial crust that holds up on the sides of the tart, so I used

about 2 1/2 cups of cookie crumbs.

One 11.3 ounce package of pecan shortbread cookies yields about 3 cups of crumbs.

Bake your tart shell about 10 minutes at 350 degrees or until lightly golden.

A silicone baking mat helps keep the slick bottom of the tart pan from sliding on a sheet pan

and also keeps the pan clean from any possible spills from bubbling fruit or oozing butter.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

You’ll need 2 – 3 peaches, depending on their size.

Fan out your peach slices in bottom of your crust and then spoon your blueberries

in between the peaches. Now you’re ready for the crumble topping.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

The crumble topping comes together in less than 5 minutes and is a mixture of

flour, brown sugar, oats, chopped pecans, cinnamon and melted butter.

Crumble ingredients for tart | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

Bake your tart until the crust is golden brown, about 35 – 40 minutes.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

Move your tart to a wire rack to cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting and serving.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

This tart is good warm from the oven (with ice cream!),

at room temperature and even cold from the fridge.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

Print Recipe

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust

Celebrate fresh peaches and blueberries with an easy-to-make summer tart. Pecan shortbread cookies provide an additional layer of flavor and texture for an easy crust.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: blueberries, easy, peaches, summer, tart
Servings: 8

Equipment

  • 11 inch nonstick tart pan with removable ring
  • oven

Ingredients

Cookie Crust

  • 1 package pecan shortbread cookies (pecan sandies)
  • 4 tablespoons melted butter

Fruit Filling

  • 2 - 3 fresh peaches sliced (enough to cover bottom of tart pan)
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Crumble Topping

  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter

Instructions

To make cookie crust

  • Crumble cookies using a food processor (or ziptop bag and rolling pin).
  • Add melted butter to cookie crumbs and press in to tart pan.
    Tip: To help press crumbs into wall of tart pan, use a straight sided metal measuring cup or drinking glass.
  • Bake crust at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Move to wire rack to cool.

To assemble

  • In small bowl, combine blueberries with honey; toss to coat.
  • To make crumble topping, combine first 5 topping ingredients in small bowl; stir in butter.
  • Slice and layer peaches in bottom of pan, spoon blueberries in between peaches, sprinkle crumble topping.
  • Bake at 350° 35-40 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Cool on a wire rack at least 15 minutes before serving. Serve with ice cream if desired.

Notes

  • Instead of layering your peaches first, mix all your fruit together with honey and pour into crust shell.
  • Depending on the sweetness of your fruit, you may need to add some additional sugar. You can add a couple of additional tablespoons of brown sugar to your crumble topping and an extra tablespoon of butter, or sweeten the fruit filling separately.
  • The pecan shortbread style cookies (pecan sandies) are very buttery so they require less butter in a crumb crust than a vanilla wafer cookie crust would as an example. Adjust amount of butter to your cookies so the crust holds together. Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers, Oreos or Vanilla Wafers all make great tart crusts.
  • Place tart pan on baking sheet to catch any melted butter from crust or bubbling fruit from tart when baking.
  • Good served warm, room temperature or refrigerated. Cuts best after refrigerated.
  • You can use frozen fruit instead of fresh, just thaw and drain any excess liquid before using.

Just Peachy Recipes for Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peach #recipes #summer #cocktail #appetizers #desserts #salads

You can find a round-up of Just Peachy recipes for summer, HERE.

Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Cookie Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peaches #recipes #tart #easy #summer #dessert

  5 comments for “Peach-Blueberry Crumble Tart with Pecan Shortbread Crust

  1. Cheryl B
    August 24, 2020 at 6:48 am

    Peaches and blueberries are my favorite combination. I love the idea of pecan shortbread cookies for the crust. This sounds scrumptious!

    Reply
  2. Rita C.
    August 24, 2020 at 6:53 am

    That looks really good. I love peaches.

    Reply
  3. Kathy Menold
    August 24, 2020 at 7:17 am

    Will try this recipe today if we get our power back! Been out since a out 4am. They say back around 9am. Till then my phone and I will just hang out. Have a good week.

    Reply
  4. Lynn@DIY Barbie Blog
    August 24, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Gorgeous! And perfect for breakfast too:@)

    Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    August 24, 2020 at 7:35 am

    Peaches and blueberries are a perfect pairing. If only I had a slice of the tart for breakfast. Have a wonderful day, Mary!

    Reply

