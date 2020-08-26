The Southern Entertainer’s Cookbook + Giveaway

Happy Wednesday!
I have a fun cookbook to share and give away, filled with party ideas,
recipes and beautiful inspiration for entertaining:
The Southern Entertainer’s Cookbook: Heirloom Recipes for Modern Gatherings
by Courtney Dial Whitmore
In The Southern Entertainer’s Cookbook, Courtney Whitmore shares her party go-tos,
from appetizers and salads to entrees, drinks and desserts.
In addition to sharing modern twists on classics and beloved heirloom recipes from her
family’s cookbooks (not to worry, no archaic methods or hard-to-find ingredients here),
Courtney provides tips throughout to make the most of your gathering:
try embellishing a plate with edible flower petals or create mini versions of a well-known dessert.
Growing up in the South, Courtney Dial Whitmore has always loved the art of presenting
classic Southern foods with a modern twist and setting a tablescape with lots of pizzazz.
In addition to delicious recipes, this cookbook has a few teasers of beautiful
table inspiration that Courtney is known for on her site, Pizzazzerie.com.
Courtney’s work has been featured in Southern Living, HGTV, Better Homes & Gardens
and Martha Stewart. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband and daughter
and is expecting Baby #2 in September. She wrote this book alongside her mother,
quintessential Southern hostess, Phronsie Dial.
Food is at the heart of all celebrations in the South! There are over 75 recipes
suited for year-round entertaining with Southern charm divided into chapters:
Appetizers and Party Bites, Salads & Soups, Entrees & Main Dishes,
Vegetables & Sides, Breads, Cookies & Candies, Cakes & Desserts, Pies & Cobblers,
as well as Cocktails & Drinks.
I know I’m not alone when I say I’m looking forward to the day when we’re no longer
social distancing and can entertain and celebrate important events with friends and family again
like graduations, birthdays, weddings, and last but not least, football season. ;)
One of Courtney’s entertaining tips for elevating your favorite dessert:
Layer them in pretty glasses, like these Key Lime Trifles
or Banana Pudding, for a party-ready presentation.
There is plenty to tempt my taste buds in this cookbook,
with recipes beautifully photographed and styled.
A few bookmarked recipes:
Cozy Chicken Pot Pie
Shenandoah Valley Apple Cake
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Aioli
How about Peach Lattice Cobbler?
For a chance to win a copy of The Southern Entertainer’s Cookbook,
leave a comment sharing your favorite entertaining tip or go-to party recipe.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S.
through midnight September 1st.
Thank you to Gibbs Smith Publisher for providing a copy of The Southern Entertainer’s Cookbook.
The Southern Entertainer’s Cookbook releases on September 8, 2020 and is available for pre-order.
What a gorgeous book!! Her photos are so very beautiful. I love table settings and collect all sorts of things-vases, plates, glasses to make them different all the time. Let’s see-an entertaining thing we do sometimes is to have a pasta meal to hopefully satisfy everyone. With vegetarians and other personal tastes, we make pasta with sides of roasted veggies, meatballs, sausage, chicken, red sauce and pesto. Everyone can make their own plate to their liking. Thank you for the opportunity.
I prep ahead of time..But you also need lots of ice and a great playlist…
Mary what an exquisite cook book to have. Are you sure that you were not the recipe tester and photographer for this book? The Stunning captures remind me of your lovely blog posts.
Oh to be able to entertain a party again… I look forward to the day to gather lots of friends. I often use a large charcuterie board placed at the kitchen island as it is always a party pleaser. I have enjoyed the ones you have shared. Thank you for such a lovely give away.
Happy day to you!
Lovely cookbook! I have a collection of shot glasses in different shapes. I love making a variety of “mini” desserts for parties.
Setting my table a couple of days before including all the serving pieces I will need. Flower arrangements the day before so I can focus on the actual meal. And my shopping/event list. It evolves as the day progresses.
Beautiful book! I like to have a lot of small snack type things to eat, as opposed to a large meal. I find out if any of my guests has any dietary restrictions, so everyone can enjoy.
What a lovely book! I would love to win it. When entertaining I like the table to look as appealing as the food. Your guests should experience the meal with all of their senses. I always like to have a little takeaway for my guests.
My go to is Clam Pie; easy & delicious it’s what I fall back on for an appetizer. Beautiful photos in her book, so looking forward to reading her party food ideas!
Back in the day (pre-pandemic), I enjoyed inviting friends to lunch. They always requested my homemade cheese wafers which can be an appetizer or an accompaniment to a salad. When thrifting, one of the things I collect is small vases. I fill these with flowers for each place setting and my friends/guests each take one home. It is a joy to prepare for friends!
My favorite appetizer for entertaining is Susan Branch’s Pesto Mold recipe. It is delicious and always a hit!
The pictures that are posted are just gorgeous. Reminds me of this site, with many wonderful ideas for entertaining. Recipes, tablescapes, and just so many options to make entertaining so much fun for everyone.
I follow Courtney’s Instagram and I knew she had a beautiful entertaining and cookbook coming out. I can’t wait to have friends sitting at my table once again. I have been thinking what would be the first meal that I would prepare for friends. I am sure it would be appetizers, followed by a pasta dish, and of course dessert. Happy Wednesday, Mary!
I love to make picnic style foods… red beets and eggs (PA Dutch style), potato salad, macaroni salad, deviled eggs, relish tray, homemade baked beans and a baked ham. No longer use much paper ware as that is my effort to help save our environment so I can’t wait to start browsing antique and “junk” stores for dishes. I also find a good place to hide the dog otherwise his adorable begging eyes get him lots of food. Yes I love mayonnaise! Love your blog!
This book looks beautiful. My favorite entertaining tip is…. deviled eggs. They are loved at any event! They are a labor of love but people truly enjoy them! I make different varieties… besides regular, old bay spiced deviled eggs are a huge hit!
Gorgeous Gorgeous, love the photos
love the book My tip is plan ahead set up table days before
and bar
Beautiful book! My favorite (and easy) entertaining tip is to put red & green grapes, slices of red and green apple, into a mixture of white apple juice and sparkling soda in a clear pitcher. It’s a beautiful presentation, easy, and inexpensive.
Plan WAY ahead, write down by day what you can do in advance. I also print off a menu to put at each place setting, or use those print your own business cards to make place cards. Another easy to do, but always impresses guests, is use small glass tea light holders to make individual salt and pepper dishes. I cut a small piece of card board to fit across the middle of the container and fill salt on one side and pepper on the other.
What a beautiful cookbook! One of my favorite apps to serve for Christmas is your festive tortellini wreath served with jarred marinara sauce. We served it this year for Christmas Eve and everyone thought I was a genius. :) Thanks for the opportunity Mary!
Hi Mary,
One of my first, and most inspirational cookbooks was Martha Stewart’s “Entertaining”. It became the jumping off point for many occasions providing not only wonderful recipes, but other ideas as well for ensuring a special time when gathering with friends and family. This looks like a beautiful book and I would love to have it for future entertaining. Thank you for the opportunity.
I always enjoy your blog.
I love to entertain by setting a pretty table, sometimes with a theme, using a variety of dishes I’ve collected over the years. Nothing says “welcome” like a beautiful table.
One of my party tips is to keep some Athens Phyllo Shells in the freezer. You can pull them out and fill them with sweet or savory fillings. They’re great with chicken salad, goat cheese or brie and fig preserves, or lemon curd and whipped cream. I would love to win a copy of this book, thanks Mary! Teresa
I enjoy making my home and party area inviting as guest approach my home for a party. With it being summer, I enjoy outdoor backyard spaces with string lights, lit candle lanterns, paper lanterns and sometimes balloons swaying gently in the wind. Tiny white lights entwined through a grapevine wreath often encircle my sangria punch bowl.
Food presentation: For my outdoor serving table, I also enjoy using vertical space with strategically placed items using cake stands and flowers.
Foods: Easy, tasty and sometimes not expected foods are wonderful shared with loved one and friends.
My tip is to plan, plan and re-plan. I like to set the table with the serving dishes that are labeled to see how everything will play out. I am a Northerner who retired to the South and this cookbook will give me some new found insight.
What an awesome and beautifully presented cookbook/entertaining book! I always add flowers, and try to set a theme which helps to set the tone of my parties.
What a beautiful book. My favorite entertains tip is to start by setting a beautiful table. Once the table is set, everything else seems to fall into place. My go to recipe for fall is baked ham cooked surrounded by sweet potatoes.
I love good cook books and refer to them when entertaining. I’m hoping to win this cook book!🤗
Beautiful cookbook. My go to recipe is Oven roasted Shrimp (Ina Garten) with homemade cocktail sauce (Southern Living). I love to entertain and miss spending time with friends
What an incredible book! Thank you for introducing me to Courtney, she had me with the first photo of the Bloody Mary buffet! Her tablescapes are stunning, I am sure her recipes are too! When I had friends over for apps last weekend it was like Christmas to me, I was so excited to be able to plan, prep, and set up a pretty buffet/tablescape even though it was just the 3 of us! Fingers crossed that the SEC and ACC will be able to play as planned now, that will help the football lovers in the South and East!
Jenna
That is a beautiful book!!
I always plan a menu for whatever type party I’m having. 2 days before I get out all my dishware and place them on the table or whatever I’m using to serve everything from. I put sticky notes for each container or platter or whatever I’m using to tell what goes in what and where on the table they will be. It saves so much time the day of the part.
We have just downsized into a new home with a to die for white kitchen. All the blue and white in the background made me smile as I am researching blue and white fabrics for the main open area of our home. I have followed your blog for a long time and you have inspired me in so many ways. Just wanted to say thanks!
How do I enter for giveaways?
What a beautiful book! I’m not from nor do I live on the south but I love their entertaining style! I recently hosted a bridal shower for my daughter. My whole family loves ice cream so we decided on an ice cream social “distancing” shower theme! It turned out wonderful with salads and finger sandwiches and of course four varieties of homemade ice cream!
Would love to win the book! Would give me a place to dream until we can entertain like the good Ole days!!! My tip is one that you mentioned–people really do go wild for “their own” whether its a miniature dessert or their own individual serving as the entree. For example, i found miniature shovel spoons at Amazon. I made small, individual dirt cakes & serve them w/ the shovels –gummy worm peeking out! 🐛 My garden friends loved them! 💐🐝🌻. I hope this link works for the shovels:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082X488J4/ref=cm_sw_r_sms_api_i_YnLrFb
What a beautiful book! Some of my favorite go-to dishes are tailgate foods. Finger foods and layered dips that are quick and easy to prepare. Desserts that don’t require a fork. All things that go good with Bloody Marys!