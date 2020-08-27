Easy DIY Flower Soap

Create fragrant, flowering soap to make hand washing a little more enjoyable these days.
An easy gift and satisfying craft project, ready in under an hour!
Happy Thursday!
We’re on the downhill slope of summer with fall less than a month away.
While the summer blooms are waning, you can satisfy your craving for flowers with
this easy craft project!
These decorative soap flowers are easy to “grow” and would be appreciated by neighbors,
friends and teachers in our new era of constant hand washing!
In addition to being useful and pretty, they take less than 10 minutes to come together,
ready to gift in under an hour, so they check all the boxes for a satisfying craft.
I started with half a package of Goat Milk Suspension Soap Base I had leftover
along with some Shea Butter Soap Base.
The soap bases come in 2 lb. packages.
Both are ‘melt and pour’ soap bases so you can use either one to make your soap;
shea butter is known for its moisturizing qualities.
I’ve found the soap bases at Hobby Lobby and Michaels in the past, but both of
my area stores were out of stock when I checked a couple of weeks ago
so I ordered the soap from Amazon.
The soap base comes scored in cubes and is soft, so it’s easy to cut with a kitchen knife
and break off the amount you want to use. Follow the directions on the package for melting,
either in the microwave or using a double boiler. I used the microwave, heating it
in 30 second intervals on high, stirring until melted.
I recommend only melting 1 lb. at a time instead of the entire 2 lb. package.
Once your soap base is melted, add the fragrance oil of your choice.
I used approximately 20 drops of Lavender-Rosemary Oil for 2 lbs. of soap base.
Stir in your colorant a few drops at a time, until you reach your desired shade.
Note: Make sure the colorant you use is designated as safe for skin.
Pour your soap mix into your molds and allow it to set until firm, about 40 minutes.
When bars are set, flex the silicone molds and the soap should release easily.
The cavities of my molds hold about 3 ounces and I got 14 bars of soap
out of 3 pounds of soap base.
Bonus: The silicone flower molds I used are food-grade silicone
so you could use them for baking flowers too. :)
I decide the peach flowers were paler than I wanted after they firmed up,
so I simply remelted the soap, stirred in more color and re-poured it.
I found silicone flower soap dishes in an affordable 4-pack!
The flower soap dishes are designed so the soap can drain in the dish,
while sitting by the sink or tub. . . a fun addition and way to wrap and gift the soap!
A note about “glycerin dew” :
The humidity has been off the charts! I noticed as I was taking photos on the porch,
which is where I have the best light, that the soap felt slippery and wet.
I didn’t notice this last year with my Bee-utiful Lavender-Rosemary Soap Bars.
After a little online searching, I discovered that melt and pour soap has extra glycerin
added during the manufacturing process. The glycerin makes the soap easy to work
with and acts as a humectant. When the humidity is high (hello -> North Carolina in August!)
the glycerin in the soap pulls moisture from the air, causing it to sweat.
If you live where the humidity is high, keep your soap dry and free of
“glycerin dew” before you gift it by wrapping it in plastic wrap or
store it an airtight container with rice or silica gel packets.
I saw a video on YouTube on how to shrink wrap your soap using a heat gun
and plastic wrap, so it looks nice and tidy.
I used my Stretch-Tite®, the world’s best plastic wrap and the only wrap
I’ve used for the past 25 years. It stretches so tight (hence the name :)
the soap is practically shrink wrapped, without needing a heat gun.
Stretch-Tite is harder to find these days as many things are, but if you
can find it, I highly recommend it. You’ll never go back to another plastic wrap!
I love this idea but am a little bit confused about the soap cubes and the Shea butter, proportions etc. I love the silicone molds! Thanks for this.
Hi Beverly, The cubes in the photo are the Shea Butter Soap Base. You can use Shea Butter Soap Base or Goat Milk Soap Base, I used both since I had some Goat Milk left from another project. Just melt, add color and fragrance and pour in molds. :)
Mary, I have all my soap making materials ready to go as soon as I get in the mood to do a craft for Christmas presents. Your blog may well inspire me to get going. I was kind of waiting for a break from this heat and humidity and the weather forecast say we may see that next week. So ready for fall!
Oh what a pretty and fun craft Mary! Thanks for sharing and providing the links for supplies. I can’t wait to get started. Kathy P
Mary, These soaps look so professional. I would have never guessed they were so easy to make and those little flower soap dishes are perfect together with them!
WOW!! Another great craft and idea for gifts! Thank you!!
What a fun and fabulous craft and aren’t you smart to make a lovely soap right now when we are all madly washing our hands! The soap dishes you found are adorable, you are all set for Christmas gifts! I’ve never made soap, sounds like fun and the molds are adorable, have you used them for baking? I will look for Stretch Tight, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. Great tips and such a thorough tutorial, thanks Mary, the soaps look beautiful!! Happy hopping!
Jenna
Pretty and crafty, the perfect combo.
Your soap turned out very pretty! I agree, soap is an easy, fun thing to make!
Liberty
Your soaps look to pretty, Mary, and thanks for all the tips. I only use that plastic wrap, too, and a roll lasts me for years!!! Your little soap dishes make for a perfect vessel for gifting the soap. 💜
There’s nothing better than homemade soap, especially in these times! Thanks for sharing this awesome, pretty looking process!
Just adorable, Mary. Thanks for the tutorial, you really did think of everything to make this a perfect gift giving idea.
Thanks for the great idea. Will head to Micheal’s to look for molds.P.S Made the cookies with the secret ingredient, Good!
This turned out so cute and I love it! Wonderful craft hopping with you friend!
Thanks Mary for another fun soap making project. I have enjoyed making the lavender and rosemary soaps in the bee molds from your previous post and have been giving them to friends and neighbors. I just love the flower molds and plan to purchase them right away. Hobby Lobby also has the goats milk soap in five pound containers which are not scored but still easy to cut into cubes before microwaving. Love all you do and so thankful you are such a creative person who is willing to share your knowledge.
These are stunning! I’ve always wanted to try this; these are really inspiring!
Mary, these are so pretty and I bet they smell heavenly! Pinning! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
What a beautiful gift idea. Thanks for sharing. This would be the perfect mother gift. I love the little flower petal soap dishes too. So adorable. Thanks for the tip and for being a part of the hop.
Your flower soaps are beautiful! I’m a long-time soap maker (the old-fashioned way) and I was wondering why you didn’t mention the glycerin dew problem last time you posted your gorgeous bee soaps, now I know. You didn’t have humidity, and didn’t know about it. We live in a mostly humid state, unfortunately! Thank you for the tip about Stretch-Tite! I don’t like to shrink wrap, LOL! I may try this kind of soap now, because it is much quicker and easier than making it from scratch! I learn something new just about every time I visit your awesome blog. Thank you!!
Mary, I know I’d bee thrilled to receive one of your beautiful flower soaps! Ill bet they smell divine too. Thanks for the detailed tutorial with so many helpful tips. I’m tucking this idea away as little Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers.
Mary, your soaps are stunning. What fabulous gifts they will make…I am going to try making these!