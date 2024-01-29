Baked Fresh in Your Dutch Oven: The Easiest No-Knead Artisan Bread

You’ll be amazed by this Easy No-Knead Artisan Bread that you bake in your Dutch oven! Just four ingredients and no stand mixer or kneading required to yield an artisan loaf that tastes like it came from a bakery.

How about some delicious crusty artisan-style bread fresh from your oven?

If you ever thought yeast-bread baking was intimidating, this recipe is for you!

I’m not a bread baker, so the first time I made this bread I was wowed . . .

I couldn’t believe such a simple recipe yielded such a delicious loaf of bread!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

With its light and airy texture and crusty exterior,

this rustic loaf resembles a sourdough or bakery loaf of bread

thanks to bread flour and the magic of your Dutch oven!

Here are the reasons this bread recipe is so easy:

🍞 A stir together dough, no stand mixer required

🍞 No knead recipe, no sticky hands

🍞 It uses RapidRise/Instant Yeast so you skip the proofing/dissolving step

🍞 Just 4 ingredients, one of which is water

🍞 Choose when you want to bake; after a rising time of 2 hours or hold over in the fridge up to 3 days

*Knead* I to say more? ;)

For best flavor, you’ll want to use bread flour in this recipe.

Bread flour has more protein and more gluten than all purpose flour,

so it produces baked goods with more structure and chew.

You can use all purpose flour if that’s what you have, but the texture of your loaf

will be different and without as many air pockets.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

*3 cups Bread Flour

1 packet RapidRise / Instant Yeast ( 2 ¼ teaspoons)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 cups very warm tap water, not scalding or boiling

*When measuring flour, spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess with a knife. Scooping directly from the bag yields a heavier cup, resulting in dry baked goods.

To make this bread you’ll place your Dutch oven with lid on in a 450 F oven for 30 minutes.

The magic comes from the steam created from the wet dough in your hot Dutch oven,

which becomes an oven-within-the-oven, maintaining a high and steady heat

that gives your bread its rise and crusty exterior.

You can use any 4 – 6 quart Dutch oven, enamel-coated or traditional black cast iron.

Note: If you don’t have a Dutch oven place your dough on a parchment lined baking sheet. Add 3 cups of boiling water to a 9×13 pan and set it on the lowest oven rack to create steam in your oven to help make the bread crusty.

Here are the easy steps:

Mix Dough: Mix flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl.

Add warm water, then mix until the flour is incorporated.

120°–130°F is the ideal water temperature for RapidRise Yeast

Dough will be wet and sticky after mixing.

Rise:

Cover with plastic wrap and leave on counter for 2 – 3 hours until it doubles in volume. Dough will be bubbly and wobble like Jello after rising. The ideal temperature for yeast to grow and flavor to develop is 75°F to 78°F.

If it’s cool in your kitchen (70 F or less) place the bowl somewhere warmer, like on top of your dryer. My kitchen was 60 degrees the day I made my dough, so I turned my oven on the lowest setting for a few minutes, turned it off, and cracked the door to let some of the heat dissipate before closing my dough up in the oven to rise.

To shape dough after rising:

Sprinkle work surface with 1 tbsp flour, scrape dough out of bowl. Sprinkle top with 1/2 tbsp flour.

Using a bench scraper, fold the sides of dough inwards (about 4 – 6 folds) to roughly form a round shape.

Place a sheet of parchment paper next to work surface. Transfer dough by flipping the dough, seam side down. Slide/push dough towards the middle of parchment reshaping into a round shape. The loaf is meant to be rustic so don’t stress about the perfect shape.

You can bake your bread immediately after rising or

refrigerate your dough covered up to 3 days before shaping and baking.

Refrigerating your dough will enhance the flavor, slowing the fermentation process and

allowing the enzymes in the yeast to transform starch into sugar for a more flavorful bread.

I refrigerated my dough about 12 hours.

If you refrigerate your dough, leave the bowl on the counter for 45 – 60 minutes

to take the chill off before baking and for optimum rise.

To Bake:

Prior to baking, place Dutch oven with lid on in a 450°F oven for 30 minutes.

Remove hot Dutch oven and use parchment paper to transfer dough and place inside;

top with lid and return to oven.

Bake 30 minutes with lid on, then remove lid and continue to bake 10 – 15 minutes more,

or until top is golden brown.

Transfer bread to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before slicing.

Enjoy your bread slathered with butter or dip in olive oil with a splash of balsamic vinegar.

Serve with a warm bowl of soup or use as sandwich bread.

Print Recipe Easy Dutch Oven No-Knead Artisan Bread You’ll be amazed by this Easy No-Knead Artisan Bread baked fresh in your Dutch oven! Just four ingredients and no stand mixer or kneading required to yield an artisan loaf that tastes like it came from a bakery. Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins rising time 2 hours hrs Servings: 1 loaf Equipment Dutch oven 4 - 6 quart Ingredients 3 cups bread flour

1 packet RapidRise or instant yeast 2 ¼ teaspoons

2 teaspoons kosher salt not table salt

1 1/2 cups very warm tap water (120°–130°F is the ideal temperature for RapidRise yeast)

1 1/2 tablespoons flour for dusting Instructions Mix Dough: Mix flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl.

Add warm water and mix until the flour is incorporated. Dough will be wet and sticky. Rise: Cover with plastic wrap and leave on counter for 2 hours until it doubles in volume. Dough will be bubbly and wobble like Jello after rising time. The ideal temperature for rising dough is between 75F and 78F. At this point you can shape your dough and proceed to bake or refrigerate dough covered, up to 3 days before shaping and baking. More refrigeration time = more flavor. I refrigerated my dough 12 hours. To shape dough after rising: Sprinkle work surface with 1 tbsp flour, scrape dough out of bowl. Sprinkle top with 1/2 tbsp flour.

With a bench scraper fold the sides of dough inwards (about 4 - 6 folds) to roughly form a round shape.

Place sheet of parchment paper next to work surface. Transfer dough by flipping the dough seam side down. Slide/push it towards the middle of parchment reshaping into a round shape. The loaf is meant to be rustic so don’t stress about a perfectly round shape. To Bake: If you refrigerated your dough, place bowl on the counter to warm up for 45 minutes to an hour prior to baking for optimum rise. Place Dutch oven in oven with lid on and preheat to 450°F for 30 minutes prior to baking. Remove hot Dutch oven from oven. Use parchment paper to place dough in Dutch oven; top with lid.

Bake 30 minutes with lid on, then remove lid and continue to bake 10 - 15 minutes uncovered or until top is golden brown.

Cool on rack for 10 minutes before slicing. Notes For best flavor, use bread flour. Bread flour has more protein, therefore more gluten, than all purpose flour, and produces baked goods with more structure and chew. You can substitute all purpose flour for bread flour, but the texture of your loaf will be different and without as many air pockets.

When measuring flour, spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess with a knife. Scooping directly from the bag yields a heavier cup, resulting in dry baked goods.

If it’s cool in your kitchen (70°F or less) place the bowl somewhere warmer, like on top of your dryer. My kitchen was 60 degrees the day I made my dough, so turned my oven on the lowest setting for a few minutes, turned it off, and cracked the door to let some of the heat dissipate before closing my dough up in the oven to rise.

Your covered Dutch oven traps the moisture from the dough, allowing the bread to “steam” for the first part of baking. This keeps the crust softer longer and encourages a higher rise. No Dutch oven? Shape your dough and place it on a parchment lined baking sheet. Add 3 cups of boiling water to a 9×13 pan and set it on the lowest oven rack to create steam in the oven to make the bread crusty. Bake for 30-35 minutes.

Dough consistency can be affected by factors like different brands of flour, or humidity in air. If dough is too dry, add a touch of water. Too wet, add a touch of flour.

Find Hearty and Warming Soup Recipes, HERE.

You’ll find recipes for chili and soup with hearty ingredients like Italian sausage, potatoes and pasta to flavorful veggies that pack some nutrition like butternut squash, kale and spinach, along with a favorite chicken soup recipe for cold and flu season.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: