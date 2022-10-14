Cozy comfort food in a bowl: hearty and warming soup recipes! You’ll find recipes for chili and soup with hearty ingredients like Italian sausage, potatoes and pasta to flavorful veggies that pack some nutrition like butternut squash, kale and spinach. Additionally you’ll find a favorite chicken soup recipe for cold and flu season!

It’s starting to feel like soup weather and I’m sharing a round up of warming and hearty soup recipes!

Simmer on the stove to enjoy or pop in the freezer and pull out to have on hand on a cold day or night. You’ll find hearty and filling ingredients like Italian sausage, white beans, potatoes and pasta, as well as healthy additions that pack some nutrition like butternut squash, kale and spinach.

Be prepared to have some crusty garlic bread to dunk in Ina Garten’s Winter Minestrone or find a recipe for Broccoli-Cheddar Cornbread to serve alongside chili!

Click on the highlighted links for the complete recipe.

Favorite chicken soup for cold and flu season, Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

This ‘penicillin-in-a-bowl’ uses one of my favorite short cuts~ a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. Orzo fills in for traditional noodles and lemon adds a bright, refreshing note to the chicken broth.

Ina Garten’s Winter Minestrone

I can’t say enough good things about this soup recipe. . .foolproof, hearty, comforting, but the proof is in the bowl. Be sure to have plenty of crusty garlic bread on hand to dunk.

Sausage-Kale and White Bean Soup

Chase away the winter chills with a bowl of hearty Sausage, Kale and White Bean Soup! Use the smoked sausage of your choice; turkey or chicken for a healthier alternative or andouille for extra spice and heat.

Irish Beef Stew with Irish Whiskey Soda Bread

No need to wait for St. Patrick’s Day for this cold weather comfort food and a delicious stick-to-your-ribs Irish Stew! You’ll also find a recipe for Irish Whiskey Soda Bread.

Roasted Pear and Butternut Squash Soup

We enjoy this soup year round and it’s a favorite that’s requested regularly by my hubby. It’s super flavorful and bonus: healthy too! Use cubed butternut squash available at most grocery stores for a time-saving shortcut.

Italian Sausage-Butternut and Black Bean Chili

A hearty and colorful chili with the nutrition and flavor bumped up with butternut squash, fire roasted tomatoes and protein-rich black beans. Chia seeds add some unexpected crunch, thickening power and beneficial omega-3s.

Less-Loaded {with Calories not Flavor!} Potato Soup

A recipe makeover for Potato Soup with the addition of oven-roasted cauliflower which becomes sweet and nutty when roasted. The Less-Loaded version is out with the calories and saturated fat~ but in with plenty of flavor and creamy texture, without the cream.

Slow Cooker Smoky Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili {with Cornbread Croutons}

Your slow cooker does all the work in this keeper recipe that’s a nice change from traditional chili. Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce add some smoky flavor and a little kick while the sweet potatoes help balance the heat. Make this recipe with the beans of your choice: lima, kidney, white or black beans. Cornbread croutons are a tasty addition and easy to whip up from a 50 cent box of Jiffy corn muffin mix to top your bowl!

Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

A hearty, comforting and creamy chicken tortilla soup that comes together in 30 minutes using a time-saving short cut.

Oh So Easy Pie Crust Crackers

Transform a store-bought pie crust with this easy hack and make savory homemade crackers, a snap to make and a tasty addition for your soup bowl!

Chili Weather Broccoli-Cheddar Cornbread

A moist and delicious cornbread that sneaks in some veggies, ideal for your chili bowl and chilly weather!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: