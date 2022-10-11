Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape

Celebrate Halloween with tablescape inspiration from 21 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find spellbinding, spooky and ghostly Halloween tablesettings with pumpkins, witches, black cats, skeletons and more.
In anticipation of Halloween, I’m cackling with glee to be part
of a Halloween tablescape blog hop!
You can find additional Halloween table inspiration
from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
A black cat easel provides a countdown to our favorite holiday . . .
Halloween is just 20 days away!
Welcome to Black Cat Trading Company,
The Witch is In!
The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath
When the calendar page turns to October,
we’re all about Hocus Pocus!
Established in 1875, Black Cat Trading Company
specializes in Potions, Brews and Elixirs. . .
Our Witch’s Handbook and Book of Spells are full of charms . . .
And our cauldron is bubbling nonstop
for your every need!
Our Spider Fluids are known far and wide to clear the throat and prevent dry spells.
In need of something a bit stronger?
Our Spider Venom is dungeon distilled
and guaranteed 100% deadly. . .
We’re proud to offer Frank N. Stein’s ‘Eyes of Frog’. . .
pickled for easy consumption to improve your hearing.
We aim to please so it’s also sold in elixir and in powder form!
Need better night vision?
Never fear, our Night Owl Elixir
will do the trick and is 100% organic.
Wolf Claw Powder is recommended for
for the ‘Incurable Itch’. . . { *shudder* }
Beware. . .it may contain nightshade. . .
And look no further than Dr. Howl & Sons’ Snake Tongue Brew
to eliminate those painful muscle spasms.
We’re proud to say it’s all natural and chiropractor-approved!
Our claim to fame is our patented and authentic Black Cat’s Hiss.
Supply is limited and it’s available only through October 31st!
Cat tails are a potent and key ingredient, used in
90% of our Potions, Brews and Elixirs . . .
Along with a lethal quantity of candy corn!
🐈⬛ 🎃 🦇 🧹 🧙♀️🍭 🐈⬛
Black Cat Mugs / Walmart, several years ago
Black Cat Teapot / Potter’s Studio, HomeGoods
Assorted cat figures, tins, cat straws / Walmart & Michaels, several years ago
222 Fifth Hallow Apothecary Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard and Mikasa Swirl
Black Cat Trading Company Sign / Etsy
Witch’s Handbook, Spells and Potions books / HomeGoods
Black Cat Napkin Rings, Napkins / HomeGoods
“When witches go riding and black cats are seen,
the moon laughs and whispers, ’tis near Halloween.”
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Halloween tablescape blog hop!
Click on the links below for more Halloween table inspiration from my blogging friends:
WOW! You sure know how to do HALLOWEEN! WELL DONE!! 🎃🧙🏻🦹🏼🧛🏻♀️💀👺👻🧟♂️🕷🕸🦇🎃🎃🎃🕷
I love love love all your beautiful tablescapes! You have such an eye for color & detail! I was wondering where and how you store all your different dishes and decor. I too love collecting China and linens, and most are stored in bins. I’d rather be able to see them on open shelves but have no space. Do you have a system? Thank you for all the joy you bring with sharing your talents & lovely lake setting! Xo Bren
Lots of fun Mary! I love the countdown calendar:@)
Mary, your attention to every detail is amazing. I had no clue there were so many potions, brews, and elixirs. Most look mighty strong and scary. If you don’t mind, I will just grab the lethal quantity of candy corn. The countdown easel is so cute. The black cat teapot and black cat mugs are perfectly filled with candy. I keep saying you are the “Queen” of halloween. Your love and enjoyment shines through!
What a treat to join you in the Black Cat Trading Company aka The Potting Shed! Have a fabulous Tuesday 🎃🖤🎃
What a fun time we would have if we visited your Potting Shed! The Black Cat Teapot and Black Cat Mugs are fabulous! Those elixirs are a wee bit scary so I’ll stick to the yummy treats.
Another fun Halloween Table from the gal who loves to share amazing Halloween Inspiration!
Happy Tuesday!
Nothing says Halloween more than your Potting Shed Aka The Black Cat Trading Company! 🐈⬛ My heart skips a beat when I see that spooktacular wreath on the door. 🧙♀️You have risen the love of Black Cats 🐈⬛ of Halloween to a new level every year! You always amaze me with your impeccable attention to detail. You have been an inspiration to me over the years!! Your passion for anything Halloween shows through your over the witch’s broom creatively! Happy Halloween Mary 🎃
Mary, I am spellbound by your collection of retro and vintage inspired tableware and decor! What mystical fun! Wherever do you store everything lol?! Your black cat familiar makes such a spooktacular Halloween theme. Especially like the black cat teapot — so cute! And, what a collection of potions, poisons, and “cures” you have my dear! I’d love to hop on my broom and come visit for a spell.
Mary, your posts are always the best! I’m a longtime admirer and your whimsy in today’s post is so very happy! I’m not a fan of Halloween, but you could convert me with your clever and cute inspiration! Your mix of colors along with a talented eye for composition are grand champion quality post after post. It seems your creativity is endless and it is most appreciated. You are quite simply awesome!
Meowee! I’m dying over here with all the details! I must’ve had a bit too much of that dungeon distilled (🤣) spider venom. Nothing less than what I expected, your shed full of potions and elixirs is totally the cure-all for any cat who may be on the fence as to loving a good Halloween theme carried out. I adore all the details spelled out with each photograph, which I carefully inspect so as not to miss any of it. The plates are fabulous, each one with its labeling, and all the cat elements – rings and napkins, mugs, statues – would raise the hair on the backs of all my crazy cat lady friends! Thanks for bringing your magic to the hop, Mary, It’s spellbinding! 🧙♀️🐈⬛🎃
Mary, I knew your post would be fantastic! I love when the potting shed is the scene for your amazing table settings. Every detail speaks of your incredible talent! I’ll be back again and again studying every nuisance. I put out my pumpkins and touches of fall, but will skip my Halloween decor this year. I’ll return to this fun setting to get my Halloween fix. It is all spellbinding!
Thank you for the joy you bring….with every season..but most of all my beloved HALLOWEEN! yOU ARE INCREDIBLY AMAZING AND SUCH AN INSPIRATION….
I feel like I’m in the Shakespeare play Macbeth. “Double Double toil and trouble”. There are so many cute elements to your garden shed table. Starting with the front door wreath, taking it all in at once is a challenge and deserves and second look!
Happy October,
Rachelle
Mary, I love your fun signs and whimsical black cats! As always, your table setting is delightful! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
Mary, I always enjoy a visit to your potting shed! You have created the most fun Halloween display. My kids would have loved this when they were little. You are so creative, and I loved reading all the entertaining dialogue that you added. I giggled at the “lethal dose of candy corn.” I made the mistake of sitting some out. I can’t stay out of the stuff! It is always a delight to join you on these hops!
Mary, Your potting shed is adorable! Love all the black cats items. You always make everything look so cute and inviting! (I visited the Mothership and purchased the pretty Royal Stafford plates and salad plates. Thanks for the preview; I was in sensory overload! Lol) Clara❤️
I would love to sit in your potting shed, full of potions and black cats, and share spooky stories! What a fun table! Happy Halloween!
Mary! WOW I love it all! So many unique pieces and fun ideas! I think next year we should all come to your house for a live tablescape party in your shed! I always love seeing what you come up with every year. Great job!
Karin
Where did you find that darling Halloween countdown???? I L O V E IT!
Hi Mary Anne, I found it at Michaels a few years ago. 🐈⬛🎃🧹🧡
So entertaining as usual Mary, I would expect nothing less from your talented fingers at this time of year. I adore cats and when I first saw your title…my mind went to the black cat fireworks first and then to a wonderful black cat I used to own named Panther. He was beautiful and just a bit naughty from time to time but I enjoyed him none-the-less. I love your potions and elixirs and the potting shed should be on the cover of a magazine, with your permission of course.. (sorry, didn’t mean to bring up old memories). I agree with Shannon, the candy corn is my waterloo…build it and I will come.
Happy October!
Kari