Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape

Celebrate Halloween with tablescape inspiration from 21 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find spellbinding, spooky and ghostly Halloween tablesettings with pumpkins, witches, black cats, skeletons and more.

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

In anticipation of Halloween, I’m cackling with glee to be part

of a Halloween tablescape blog hop!

You can find additional Halloween table inspiration

from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

When witches go riding and black cats are seen Halloween countdown calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

A black cat easel provides a countdown to our favorite holiday . . .

Halloween is just 20 days away!

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

Welcome to Black Cat Trading Company,

aka, The Potting Shed . . .

The Witch is In!

The Witch is In: DIY Halloween Wreath #diy #halloween #wreath #witch

The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

When the calendar page turns to October,

we’re all about Hocus Pocus!

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

Established in 1875, Black Cat Trading Company

specializes in Potions, Brews and Elixirs. . .

Witch’s Handbook | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

Our Witch’s Handbook and Book of Spells are full of charms . . .

Witch’s Handbook | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

Book of Spells | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

And our cauldron is bubbling nonstop

 for your every need!

Spider Fluids Witch Potion Clears Throat and Dry Spells Hallow Apothecary Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #witch

Our Spider Fluids are known far and wide to clear the throat and prevent dry spells.

In need of something a bit stronger?

Spider Venom, dungeon distilled and 100% deadly | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

Our Spider Venom is dungeon distilled

and guaranteed 100% deadly. . .

Potions Book | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

We’re proud to offer Frank N. Stein’s ‘Eyes of Frog’. . .

 pickled for easy consumption to improve your hearing.

Frank N. Stein Co. Eyes of Frog *Improve your hearing and pickled for easy consumption* Hallow Apothecary Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #witch

We aim to please so it’s also sold in elixir and in powder form!

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

Need better night vision?

Night Owl Elixir | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #witch #potion #elixir

Never fear, our Night Owl Elixir

will do the trick and is 100% organic.

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

 Wolf Claw Powder is recommended for

for the ‘Incurable Itch’. . . { *shudder* }

Wolf Claw Powder Hallow Apothecary Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #witch

Beware. . .it may contain nightshade. . .

Dr. Howl & Sons Inc. Snake Tongue Brew for Muscle Spasms Hallow Apothecary Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #witch

And look no further than Dr. Howl & Sons’ Snake Tongue Brew

to eliminate those painful muscle spasms.

We’re proud to say it’s all natural and chiropractor-approved!

Authentic Black Cat’s Hiss | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

Our claim to fame is our patented and authentic Black Cat’s Hiss.

Supply is limited and it’s available only through October 31st!

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

Cat tails are a potent and key ingredient, used in

 90% of our Potions, Brews and Elixirs . . .

Cat tail lollipops | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

Along with a lethal quantity of candy corn!

Black cat teapot with candy corn and cat tails Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

🐈‍⬛ 🎃 🦇 🧹 🧙‍♀️🍭 🐈‍⬛

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

Black Cat Mugs / Walmart, several years ago

Black Cat Teapot / Potter’s Studio, HomeGoods

Assorted cat figures, tins, cat straws / Walmart & Michaels, several years ago

222 Fifth Hallow Apothecary Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard and Mikasa Swirl

Black Cat Trading Company Sign / Etsy

Witch’s Handbook, Spells and Potions books / HomeGoods

Black Cat Napkin Rings, Napkins / HomeGoods

“When witches go riding and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ’tis near Halloween.” | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

“When witches go riding and black cats are seen,

the moon laughs and whispers, ’tis near Halloween.”

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Halloween tablescape blog hop!

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

Click on the links below for more Halloween table inspiration from my blogging friends:

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch

