Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape

Celebrate Halloween with tablescape inspiration from 21 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find spellbinding, spooky and ghostly Halloween tablesettings with pumpkins, witches, black cats, skeletons and more.

In anticipation of Halloween, I’m cackling with glee to be part

of a Halloween tablescape blog hop!

You can find additional Halloween table inspiration

from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

A black cat easel provides a countdown to our favorite holiday . . .

Halloween is just 20 days away!

Welcome to Black Cat Trading Company,

aka, The Potting Shed . . .

The Witch is In!

The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath

When the calendar page turns to October,

we’re all about Hocus Pocus!

Established in 1875, Black Cat Trading Company

specializes in Potions, Brews and Elixirs. . .

Our Witch’s Handbook and Book of Spells are full of charms . . .

And our cauldron is bubbling nonstop

for your every need!

Our Spider Fluids are known far and wide to clear the throat and prevent dry spells.

In need of something a bit stronger?

Our Spider Venom is dungeon distilled

and guaranteed 100% deadly. . .

We’re proud to offer Frank N. Stein’s ‘Eyes of Frog’. . .

pickled for easy consumption to improve your hearing.

We aim to please so it’s also sold in elixir and in powder form!

Need better night vision?

Never fear, our Night Owl Elixir

will do the trick and is 100% organic.

Wolf Claw Powder is recommended for

for the ‘Incurable Itch’. . . { *shudder* }

Beware. . .it may contain nightshade. . .

And look no further than Dr. Howl & Sons’ Snake Tongue Brew

to eliminate those painful muscle spasms.

We’re proud to say it’s all natural and chiropractor-approved!

Our claim to fame is our patented and authentic Black Cat’s Hiss.

Supply is limited and it’s available only through October 31st!

Cat tails are a potent and key ingredient, used in

90% of our Potions, Brews and Elixirs . . .

Along with a lethal quantity of candy corn!

🐈‍⬛ 🎃 🦇 🧹 🧙‍♀️🍭 🐈‍⬛

Black Cat Mugs / Walmart, several years ago

Black Cat Teapot / Potter’s Studio, HomeGoods

Assorted cat figures, tins, cat straws / Walmart & Michaels, several years ago

222 Fifth Hallow Apothecary Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard and Mikasa Swirl

Black Cat Trading Company Sign / Etsy

Witch’s Handbook, Spells and Potions books / HomeGoods

Black Cat Napkin Rings, Napkins / HomeGoods

“When witches go riding and black cats are seen,

the moon laughs and whispers, ’tis near Halloween.”

