Dishes, Halloween, Tablescape

Just a Little Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape

by  • 16 Comments

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Happy Wednesday, when the calendar page turns to October . . .

The Witch Is In The House! <|;>)

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape and MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Witch Hat Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

I’m rolling out the treats in welcome for the annual Black Hat Society meeting!

Annual Witch Rides Come One Come All October 31st | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #halloween

Park your broom at the door, and have a seat at the table. . .

DIY Witch Broom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #halloween

DIY Witch Broom

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

All good witches need festive straws to sip their brew. . .

Drink Up Witches glass with straws Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Spidery webs provide a tablecloth, while beaded black cat and pumpkin

napkin rings hold orange and black plaid napkins.

Beaded black cat and pumpkin napkin rings with orange and black plaid napkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

I cackled with glee when I discovered this Flower Market Witch Hat

 from MacKenzie-Childs on sale a few weeks ago. . .

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape and MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Witch Hat Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

This witch likes ‘pretty’ instead of ‘scary’ so it’s elevated on a pedestal,

surrounded by assorted garden blooms.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape and MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Witch Hat Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

In addition to black Flower Market pattern and orange polka dots,

a Courtly Check Owl is perched on its brim . . .

whoooooo doesn’t love that?!

The quintessential black cats, bats, haunted houses, and spider webs border

Wiccan Lace salad plates. They’re served up on black and white striped plates and

orange and black tinsel-woven placemats.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Witch Leg Utensil Holders with flatware Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Witch Leg Utensil Holders hold flatware and were found at HomeGoods,

a short broom ride away!

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Hocus Pocus cauldron mugs are filled with candy treats. . .

fuel for your midnight ride!

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Help yourself to orange and black swirl lollies, rock candy swizzle sticks, foil wrapped chocolate Jacks,

Pixy Stix, mellocreme pumpkins and candy corn.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Beware of the candy corn. . .

it’s available in lethal quantities this time of year!

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Table Details:

Ciroa Wiccan Lace Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Rae Dunn Hocus Pocus mugs / HomeGoods, a month ago

Tinsel Placemats / Pier 1, several years ago

 Polka dot cupcake stands / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago

Spider tablecloth, Glasses and Halloween Straws / HomeGoods, several years ago

Treble Clef Flatware / World Market, several years ago

Witch Leg Utensil Holders / Max Studio, Home Goods

Black and White Plates / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago

Beaded black cat and pumpkin napkin rings /  Nicole Miller, HomeGoods

Flower Market Witch’s Hat / MacKenzie-Childs

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Black Hat Society Members may also like:

The Witch is In: DIY Halloween Wreath #diy #halloween #wreath #witch

The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath

Witch’s Potion Popcorn Mix! A no bake sweet and salty treat for Halloween #nobake #halloween #recipe #treat #popcorn #snackmix

Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn

This Witch’s Potion Popcorn Mix is a quick and easy no-bake sweet and salty treat!

So irresistible. . . you won’t be able to keep your bony fingers out of it <|;>)

Celebrate Halloween with a fun little "witch craft” and conjure a floating witch using an umbrella from the dollar store. #diy #halloween #umbrellahack #witch #craft

Halloween Witch Craft:  ‘Brella the Floating Witch 

Celebrate Halloween with a fun little “witch craft” and conjure

a floating witch using an umbrella from the dollar store.

Drink Up Witches glass with straws Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

The good witches and winners of my

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway are:

Debbie L. | Deborah L. | Sarah F. | Cherry | Betsy R. | Dorinda | Peggy & Chris O. | Mary H. | Darlene G.

Thanks to all who entered! <|;>)

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch

Have you seen Hocus Pocus 2 yet?

I was happier than a witch in a broom factory to see the Sanderson Sisters again!

I have thrills and chills to be part of a Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop next week!

I hope you’ll stop back by for more spooktacular

Halloween table inspiration on October 11th.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy

Thank you for your visit, sharing at:

 Tablescape Thursday

  16 comments for “Just a Little Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape

  1. Karen
    October 5, 2022 at 6:07 am

    Your tablescapes always cast a wonderful spell!

    Reply
  2. Mary
    October 5, 2022 at 6:20 am

    I think this is your most favourite time of the year. Your displays are lovely. :))

    Reply
  3. Rita C.
    October 5, 2022 at 6:39 am

    Your tabIe is FULL of treats! You must’ve been a good witch to have scored the hat on sale. Lethal doses of candy corn, lol. True, true. Congrats to all the good witches who get to share your piles of smiles.

    Reply
  4. Ann Woleben
    October 5, 2022 at 6:40 am

    Love all of the festivity and treats! Congratulations to the winners!

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    October 5, 2022 at 6:53 am

    CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners! It’s because of you, that I decorate for Halloween now! You inspired me several years ago! Thanks Mary…I THINK!! 😉🎃🦹🏼🧙🏻🧛🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  6. Everyday Living
    October 5, 2022 at 7:08 am

    Good morning, Mary. You are definitely the queen of Halloween! The MKC flower market witch’s hat steals the show. It is the perfect centerpiece for your hocus pocus table. I have to cackle with glee over your pure enjoyment of Halloween. No one does it better than you, your creativity knows no bounds 🧡🖤🧡

    Reply
  7. Dorinda Selke
    October 5, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Hi Mary ~ if anyone reads this post to your blog and then isn’t in the spirit of Halloween, something is wrong with them. The Mackenzie-Child’s witch hat is a show stopper ! Each year you top yourself which I would have thought was impossible. Thank you for picking my name as a contest winner. Waiting patiently for my goodies. Just watched HP2 yesterday with my daughter-we both loved it. Haunted Hugs, Dorinda 🧡🖤

    Reply
  8. Christie
    October 5, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Love your decorating, your so good at it

    Reply
  9. Lauren S
    October 5, 2022 at 8:19 am

    I always enjoy your posts but your Black Hat Society posts are always my favorites! So fun, festive, and creative. I love the MKC hat; it’s a show stopper.

    Reply
  10. Kitty
    October 5, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Congratulations to all the winners of your fabulous giveaway! Your MKC witch’s hat is so incredibly perfect for your centerpiece, Mary. How’d I’d love to be a guest and nibble on the candy in the cute mug.

    Reply
  11. Clara
    October 5, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Mary, That hat is beautiful! What a nice addition to your Halloween collection. Love the tablescape! It’s so colorful and fun. Congratulations to the winners! You are always so generous to your subscribers. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️

    Reply
  12. franki Parde
    October 5, 2022 at 8:57 am

    A relative is a “movie set designer, etc.” and “Hocus Pocus” is one of his…he told us to “just wait & see…as the magic will happen.” He should see your tablescape!!! franki

    Reply
  13. Linda Rubin
    October 5, 2022 at 9:51 am

    You always have the best Halloween decor. I especially like all the different candies you display. Always look forward to seeing your posts. Happy Halloween

    Reply
  14. chloegardentoo
    October 5, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    I’m not much for Halloween, but your table is a delight to behold.

    Reply
  15. Sue
    October 5, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Oh what fun! I believe I love Halloween decorations as much as you do! Several years ago I was a winner in your Halloween give away and I continue to enjoy the prizes. Thank you!

    Reply
  16. Patricia
    October 5, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    Last year I made your witches broom. This year the umbrella witch is making her debut in my dining room. Your sense of whimsy always inspires!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: