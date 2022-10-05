Just a Little Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape

Happy Wednesday, when the calendar page turns to October . . .

The Witch Is In The House! <|;>)

I’m rolling out the treats in welcome for the annual Black Hat Society meeting!

Park your broom at the door, and have a seat at the table. . .

DIY Witch Broom

All good witches need festive straws to sip their brew. . .

Spidery webs provide a tablecloth, while beaded black cat and pumpkin

napkin rings hold orange and black plaid napkins.

I cackled with glee when I discovered this Flower Market Witch Hat

from MacKenzie-Childs on sale a few weeks ago. . .

This witch likes ‘pretty’ instead of ‘scary’ so it’s elevated on a pedestal,

surrounded by assorted garden blooms.

In addition to black Flower Market pattern and orange polka dots,

a Courtly Check Owl is perched on its brim . . .

whoooooo doesn’t love that?!

The quintessential black cats, bats, haunted houses, and spider webs border

Wiccan Lace salad plates. They’re served up on black and white striped plates and

orange and black tinsel-woven placemats.

Witch Leg Utensil Holders hold flatware and were found at HomeGoods,

a short broom ride away!

Hocus Pocus cauldron mugs are filled with candy treats. . .

fuel for your midnight ride!

Help yourself to orange and black swirl lollies, rock candy swizzle sticks, foil wrapped chocolate Jacks,

Pixy Stix, mellocreme pumpkins and candy corn.

Beware of the candy corn. . .

it’s available in lethal quantities this time of year!

Table Details:

Ciroa Wiccan Lace Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Rae Dunn Hocus Pocus mugs / HomeGoods, a month ago

Tinsel Placemats / Pier 1, several years ago

Polka dot cupcake stands / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago

Spider tablecloth, Glasses and Halloween Straws / HomeGoods, several years ago

Treble Clef Flatware / World Market, several years ago

Witch Leg Utensil Holders / Max Studio, Home Goods

Black and White Plates / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago

Beaded black cat and pumpkin napkin rings / Nicole Miller, HomeGoods

Flower Market Witch’s Hat / MacKenzie-Childs

The good witches and winners of my

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway are:

Debbie L. | Deborah L. | Sarah F. | Cherry | Betsy R. | Dorinda | Peggy & Chris O. | Mary H. | Darlene G.

Thanks to all who entered! <|;>)

Have you seen Hocus Pocus 2 yet?

I was happier than a witch in a broom factory to see the Sanderson Sisters again!

I have thrills and chills to be part of a Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop next week!

I hope you’ll stop back by for more spooktacular

Halloween table inspiration on October 11th.

