Just a Little Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape

Happy Wednesday, when the calendar page turns to October . . .
The Witch Is In The House! <|;>)
I’m rolling out the treats in welcome for the annual Black Hat Society meeting!
Park your broom at the door, and have a seat at the table. . .
All good witches need festive straws to sip their brew. . .
Spidery webs provide a tablecloth, while beaded black cat and pumpkin
napkin rings hold orange and black plaid napkins.
I cackled with glee when I discovered this Flower Market Witch Hat
from MacKenzie-Childs on sale a few weeks ago. . .
This witch likes ‘pretty’ instead of ‘scary’ so it’s elevated on a pedestal,
surrounded by assorted garden blooms.
In addition to black Flower Market pattern and orange polka dots,
a Courtly Check Owl is perched on its brim . . .
whoooooo doesn’t love that?!
The quintessential black cats, bats, haunted houses, and spider webs border
Wiccan Lace salad plates. They’re served up on black and white striped plates and
orange and black tinsel-woven placemats.
Witch Leg Utensil Holders hold flatware and were found at HomeGoods,
a short broom ride away!
Hocus Pocus cauldron mugs are filled with candy treats. . .
fuel for your midnight ride!
Help yourself to orange and black swirl lollies, rock candy swizzle sticks, foil wrapped chocolate Jacks,
Pixy Stix, mellocreme pumpkins and candy corn.
Beware of the candy corn. . .
it’s available in lethal quantities this time of year!
Table Details:
Ciroa Wiccan Lace Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
Rae Dunn Hocus Pocus mugs / HomeGoods, a month ago
Tinsel Placemats / Pier 1, several years ago
Polka dot cupcake stands / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago
Spider tablecloth, Glasses and Halloween Straws / HomeGoods, several years ago
Treble Clef Flatware / World Market, several years ago
Witch Leg Utensil Holders / Max Studio, Home Goods
Black and White Plates / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago
Beaded black cat and pumpkin napkin rings / Nicole Miller, HomeGoods
Flower Market Witch’s Hat / MacKenzie-Childs
The good witches and winners of my
‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway are:
Debbie L. | Deborah L. | Sarah F. | Cherry | Betsy R. | Dorinda | Peggy & Chris O. | Mary H. | Darlene G.
Thanks to all who entered! <|;>)
Have you seen Hocus Pocus 2 yet?
I was happier than a witch in a broom factory to see the Sanderson Sisters again!
I have thrills and chills to be part of a Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop next week!
I hope you’ll stop back by for more spooktacular
Halloween table inspiration on October 11th.
