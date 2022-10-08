Retail Therapy: Dish Spotting and Holiday Whiplash at The Mothership, aka, HomeGoods

Regular readers know HomeGoods is my favorite haunt!

It’s dangerously close by, in a shopping center with a Target,

which makes it oh so easy to stop in when I’m there to see what’s in store.

I visited HomeGoods this week, or as a reader, Betsy, refers to HomeGoods . . .

“The Mothership”. :)

Everything ranging from Halloween, to Harvest to Holiday is in

their stores, and it’s the time of year when I have holiday whiplash!

While I love to celebrate the seasons and holidays as they come,

(especially Halloween,) it’s hard not to get caught up in ‘Christmas in October’

when everything is sparkling and twinkling at you!

While Christmas merchandise arrives by early October

to fill the shelves, there are still fall

and Harvest goodies to be found.

I spied a gorgeous turkey tureen which would make a beautiful centerpiece

for a Thanksgiving table or sideboard.

It was generously sized, but not too large, at 10 x 12-inches and priced at $49.

Along with this pumpkin tureen, for the same price.

I always cruise the dish aisles to do some dish scouting and spotting when I pop in.

There was a wonderful selection of Royal Stafford plates, including this Chantilly pattern,

with a pair of foxes and some with a handsome stag.

The 11-inch dinner plates were $5.99 . . .a bargain, especially when you consider that

one plate is the same price as your Starbucks Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte!

I found my Royal Stafford Haunted House Salad Plates at HomeGoods last year.

You can see them at A Happy Haunting Tablescape.

Look at this tempting display of Royal Stafford Christmas dinnerware!

I love to set a table with plates that you can mix and match, as in my

Thanksgiving Table with Turkey Plates, Plaid and Pumpkin-Oak Leaf Runner.

Royal Stafford Christmas Village

Royal Stafford Christmas Toy Shop, lantern border

Royal Stafford Christmas Eve

And Royal Stafford Santa’s Sleigh.

While Santa’s Sleigh and Christmas Toy Shop have different borders,

I wouldn’t hesitate to mix and match pieces for a holiday or Christmas table.

All 11-inch dinner plates were priced at $5.99, a bargain compared to

$16 – $19 each, at Replacements.

I spied this handsome stag / deer wine or beverage chiller.

I love pieces that are multi-purpose and thought it would make a great container for evergreens

or a flower arrangement for the holidays or winter.

This copper bee bucket with Paris laurel leaf design was in stock again. . .

I purchased mine several years ago, used

as a chiller for a Fall Pontoon Picnic.

And as a container for a flower arrangement for a

Touch of Copper Fall Alfresco Tablescape.

Lots of cute vehicles and trucks hauling Christmas trees,

to make an easy centerpiece for a Christmas table . . .

Noel Farms Red Truck Christmas Tablescape

If you’re looking for roosters for your kitchen décor,

these 18-inch roosters on the top shelf

would make a handsome addition.

There were still plenty of containers and baking cups for sharing

Halloween treats with little ghouls and goblins. . .

And all kinds of goodies are arriving for holiday baking. . .

Find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet, HERE.

Additionally you’ll find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too.

You can find charcuterie and cheese boards,

including some with cheese knives . . .

Find cheese board and charcuterie inspiration to create your own

from The Art of the Board.

I loved these cute wooden Christmas advent calendars with cheery scenes and LED lights. . .

sure to keep you Grinch-proof while counting down the days until Christmas. 🎄

Have you visited The Mothership recently?

