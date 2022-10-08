Retail Therapy: Dish Spotting and Holiday Whiplash at The Mothership, aka, HomeGoods

Regular readers know HomeGoods is my favorite haunt!
It’s dangerously close by, in a shopping center with a Target,
which makes it oh so easy to stop in when I’m there to see what’s in store.
I visited HomeGoods this week, or as a reader, Betsy, refers to HomeGoods . . .
“The Mothership”. :)
Everything ranging from Halloween, to Harvest to Holiday is in
their stores, and it’s the time of year when I have holiday whiplash!
While I love to celebrate the seasons and holidays as they come,
(especially Halloween,) it’s hard not to get caught up in ‘Christmas in October’
when everything is sparkling and twinkling at you!
While Christmas merchandise arrives by early October
to fill the shelves, there are still fall
and Harvest goodies to be found.
I spied a gorgeous turkey tureen which would make a beautiful centerpiece
for a Thanksgiving table or sideboard.
It was generously sized, but not too large, at 10 x 12-inches and priced at $49.
Along with this pumpkin tureen, for the same price.
I always cruise the dish aisles to do some dish scouting and spotting when I pop in.
There was a wonderful selection of Royal Stafford plates, including this Chantilly pattern,
with a pair of foxes and some with a handsome stag.
The 11-inch dinner plates were $5.99 . . .a bargain, especially when you consider that
one plate is the same price as your Starbucks Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte!
I found my Royal Stafford Haunted House Salad Plates at HomeGoods last year.
You can see them at A Happy Haunting Tablescape.
Look at this tempting display of Royal Stafford Christmas dinnerware!
I love to set a table with plates that you can mix and match, as in my
Thanksgiving Table with Turkey Plates, Plaid and Pumpkin-Oak Leaf Runner.
Royal Stafford Christmas Village
Royal Stafford Christmas Toy Shop, lantern border
Royal Stafford Christmas Eve
And Royal Stafford Santa’s Sleigh.
While Santa’s Sleigh and Christmas Toy Shop have different borders,
I wouldn’t hesitate to mix and match pieces for a holiday or Christmas table.
All 11-inch dinner plates were priced at $5.99, a bargain compared to
$16 – $19 each, at Replacements.
I spied this handsome stag / deer wine or beverage chiller.
I love pieces that are multi-purpose and thought it would make a great container for evergreens
or a flower arrangement for the holidays or winter.
This copper bee bucket with Paris laurel leaf design was in stock again. . .
I purchased mine several years ago, used
as a chiller for a Fall Pontoon Picnic.
And as a container for a flower arrangement for a
Touch of Copper Fall Alfresco Tablescape.
Lots of cute vehicles and trucks hauling Christmas trees,
to make an easy centerpiece for a Christmas table . . .
Noel Farms Red Truck Christmas Tablescape
If you’re looking for roosters for your kitchen décor,
these 18-inch roosters on the top shelf
would make a handsome addition.
There were still plenty of containers and baking cups for sharing
Halloween treats with little ghouls and goblins. . .
And all kinds of goodies are arriving for holiday baking. . .
Find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet, HERE.
Additionally you’ll find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too.
You can find charcuterie and cheese boards,
including some with cheese knives . . .
Find cheese board and charcuterie inspiration to create your own
from The Art of the Board.
I loved these cute wooden Christmas advent calendars with cheery scenes and LED lights. . .
sure to keep you Grinch-proof while counting down the days until Christmas. 🎄
Have you visited The Mothership recently?
Oh wow! Fabulous eye candy!
GM Mary, Road Trip for sure! Like a kid in the candy store…or my husband at Home Depot! And they always have just what you are looking for…and soooo much more!! But it’s always a day of fun prepping for holidays that Chris, my daughter and I share. Your pics, I HAD so much fun shopping! Onward we go,….
Great post, with lots of fun ideas as always. I love that you call home goods the mothership it is too appropriate. Thank you as always for your creative flare.
Oh Mary. You naughty, naught girl! I NEED to go shopping now! You stirred the addiction!!! #mothership 😂😂😂😂😂
Wow, thanks for the shopping trip. Our Home Goods is never this stocked with awesome stuff. I will have to run in next week and see if I can find any treasures. Thanks for sharing.
It’s such a crazy time of year – feast or famine from every angle, whether buying, selling, purging, gathering or just getting out to enjoy shopping, leaf peeping, fall fairs, etc.. Love all the plates and even have a few of those.This gives me just a bit of anxiety, knowing Panoply sisters should already be tagged and ready to insert Christmas into our booths. We have the goods, plan to spend next weekend tagging. Love that stag chiller, hope you bought it, and the bee bucket is awesome too. The Advent calendars are great! I need to find time to go shopping!
*sigh* The Mothership is the perfect name for HomeGoods…I won’t let myself even go into one any more, I never leave without spending at least $100, and with 2 houses overflowing with “stuff” I just don’t need one more thing!! But I loved your virtual tour and have been pouring over the photos, knowing I was in no danger in putting anything in my cart…So I am dying to know, what did you buy??
Wow, I loved shopping through your eyes!!! The Stag Chiller idea was wonderful using it to hold a Christmas arrangement. I found one like it a couple of years ago thrifting, now I am inspired to shop the florals to make it ahead for Christmas. Everything you pointed out was so much fun, golly I love your blog!!!
Beautiful displays at a home Goods, also a favorite store. So many fabulous deals. The Stanford plates are gorgeous. My husband would wonder where I would store any more plates. Love the copper bee bucket. So many lovely things to tempt us. Thanks for sharing the eye candy this morning.
Love your virtual tour! The motherload by my house is never this stocked but I don’t need any more Christmas items as I need to parse out collections to my children. I love looking at all but need to refrain from buying! Wish HG existed when I first married in 1976!
My favorite store for the home! My heart skipped a beat looking at all those beautiful things. Our store sells out of items so fast, that you better buy it…if you like it…it won’t last long in Huntsville, Alabama. LOL!!
Mary, Your Mothership has some beautiful items! Those fox plates are gorgeous! I really must visit ours soon to compare. Thanks for sharing; my creative juices are flowing now after seeing so many pretty things. Clara❤️
What well stocked shelves, mine does not have this much inventory. What a visual feast. . . . . and your narration is quite convincing that a few more things will make a table even more festive. Like other comments, the biggest issue is where to store. Thank you for the morning tour without spending a dime. Yet.
Wow! Your Home Goods is so much larger than mine and so many more products!
Hi there Mary ~ wow what a holiday extravaganza! My 3 grown children call Home Goods “Mom’s World” !! 😂 LOL, Dorinda
It is a “home vacay!!!” Luv!! franki
Mary, I love looking at your posts. You have such a wonderful talent of combining things and creating new looks with some of the same items. But, where, oh where, do you store all these things when not in use? Do you have a separate shed (or barn) to house all your goodies?
Oh golly, I haven’t been to HG is ages. Clearly I’ve been missing out. So many great holiday goodies! I’m such a sucker for fall dishware. Happy Saturday, Mary!
Thanks for the tour. HomeGoods is definitely the Mothership LOL Love my downsized living but hate the lack of “collecting” space. Now I just have to save to Pinterest and enjoy there rather than in person.
Thank you for giving us a tour of HomeGoods. Luckily for my pocketbook, HomeGoods isn’t on my normal route for errands. I have too many decorative items and dishes, so I sublimate my acquisitive urges by enjoying your shopping vicariously.