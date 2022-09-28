Calling all cheese board and charcuterie enthusiasts,
I have a delicious book filled with inspiration to share:
The Art of the Board: Fun & Fancy Snack Boards, Recipes & Ideas for Entertaining All Year
by Olivia Carney.
With Olivia Carney’s friendly guidance, you’ll go from hopeless host to host with the most―one salami rose at a time:
With over 75 seasonally inspired, approachable snack boards, recipes, and cocktails, The Art of the Board has all you need for fun, stress-free entertaining year-round. Packed with tips, tricks, and ideas, you’ll be inspired to whip up your next snack board masterpiece―whether it’s creatively plating your Thanksgiving leftovers to impress your family or wowing your friends with your knowledge of fancy cheese and charcuterie.
Not sure where to start? No problem! The in-depth introduction walks you through equipment and ingredients, and the Hopeless Hostess Appendix covers everything from Board Care 101 to step-by-step explanations and photographs that show how to bring your skills to the next level. There’s even helpful suggestions to make your cheese plates travel-friendly so you never arrive empty-handed. And since each board is labeled with difficulty level, approximate cost, and dietary accommodations, you’ll always find a showstopper to fit your lifestyle and budget.
This is a super fun and delicious book for anyone who enjoys grazing
and entertaining around a charcuterie or snack board!
It’s divided by the four seasons, which I especially love. . .
for all your seasons’ eatings. :)
In addition to themed and seasonal boards, you can find recipes in the Dips, Snacks, Cocktails and More chapter,
including Frosted Rosemary and Cranberries, Cracker-Crusted Baked Mac & Brie,
an Autumn Harvest Punch and a ‘Board Scraps Simmer Pot’. . .a zero-waste stovetop potpourri.
Feast your eyes on this gorgeous crudité board. . .
What a beautiful and delicious way to serve and eat your veggies!
Welcome October with an Octoberfest Board
in celebration of the German festival. . .
Give me ‘S’More Please’ Board,
that includes a warm s’mores dip,
no campfire required.
Regular readers know my love of Halloween. . .
This ‘Toil & Treats’ Board proves that Halloween isn’t only about candy!
Snack on this board while you sip on a ‘Witch’s Brew’ Cocktail, recipe included.
I love the idea of dressing up and presenting
your Thanksgiving leftovers on a board. . .
And an ‘O Christmas Cheese’ Board,
created with three boards in a tree formation.
Other of my favorite boards in this book include a Gourmet Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Board, Cozy Hot Cocoa Board, Easter Sunday Board, Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Board, and a Luck O’ The Irish Board!
There’s also a pairing guide for pairing cheese types other foods and beverages.
This book would make a great gift for anyone who loves to entertain!
The Art of the Board releases on October 4th and is available for pre-order.
