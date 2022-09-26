DIY, Potting Bench

Upcycled Gable Vent and Pediment Addition for The Potting Bench

by  • 25 Comments

Upcycle and repurpose a gable vent to add an architectural element and pediment to a Potting Bench.

DIY Reclaimed Wood Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

Happy Monday!

Regular readers of my blog may remember that my hubby

built a Potting Bench for me this spring.

DIY Reclaimed Wood Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

I use it as a roomy work bench for planting and projects,

as well as a place to display garden collectibles, like bird

houses and watering cans.

Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

After looking at it for a few months, I decided

it could use a “cap” of sorts to top it off.

Potting Bench nesting with birdhouses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

 { Nest Feathering on the Potting Bench }

Potting Bench with watering cans and garden roses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

 { Blooming Watering Cans, Bunnies and Roses on the Potting Bench }

Woodland Friends vignette and setting on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

{ Whimsical Setting Celebrating the Cusp of Fall with Woodland Friends }

Copper gable vent upcycle as pediment for Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

I was looking for an architectural salvage piece to incorporate and

add to the top. After a few shopping trips and a little serendipity,

I spied this copper gable vent for $60 at an antique mall.

The size was almost exactly the same width as the Potting Bench!

Copper gable vent upcycle as pediment for Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

The copper gable vent had a little patina and some wear and tear. . .

a few dents and holes to marry the chippy imperfections of the Potting Bench

and her reclaimed-materials-glory.

Upcycled Gable Vent and Pediment Addition for The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

My hubby started by making a cardboard template of the frame

for the gable vent to give us an idea of how it would look.

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

We used leftover wood from building the bench to frame, so

 the bottom board of the frame was more narrow

than the top boards.

Wood brace for copper gable frame | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

Blocks of wood were cut to use as braces to hold the surrounding frame together,

using the leftover screws from building the bench.

Wood brace for copper gable frame | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

Here is how it looked from the back once framed.

The gable vent had a piece of screen on the back that we removed.

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

 1 x 4 boards, including a painted trim board from a repair for The Potting Shed,

were used to box in the frame of the gable vent.

The green color wouldn’t be visible as it would be covered with metal roof tiles we planned to add.

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

My hubby is not a carpenter but he’s an excellent handy man!

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

Blocks were cut for braces to attach the box to the frame.

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

The gable vent resembles a pediment once it was boxed!

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

I’ve been hoarding salvage tin roof tiles from when we built the Potting Shed.

I purchased them for $1 a piece when we bought the rusty metal tin for the porch roof. . .

sometimes it pays to hoard. ;)

Salvage metal roof tiles of Potting Bench DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

We had some metal tiles remaining after using them on the back of the Potting Bench.

Salvage metal roof tiles of Potting Bench DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

A total of six were shingled along the top and screwed into the box frame.

Salvage metal roof tiles of Potting Bench DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

They’re wider than the width of the boards of the box frame

and the overhang provides the wood a bit of protection.

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

Here’s how the back looks framed with the metal roof tiles with the Potting Shed in the background.

The arrow is pointing to where the Potting Bench sits.

Salvage metal roof tiles of Potting Bench DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

The metal tiles on the end of each side were bent to cover the ends of the box. . .

Salvage metal roof tiles of Potting Bench DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

Pliers were used on the edges of the metal tiles to make more a of defined bend / crease

and then the tiles were screwed into place.

Salvage metal roof tiles of Potting Bench DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

The pediment is ready to be attached to the top board of the Potting Bench!

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

Here’s how she looks with her “crown’ and pediment top!

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

  25 comments for “Upcycled Gable Vent and Pediment Addition for The Potting Bench

  1. Ellen
    September 26, 2022 at 6:50 am

    NEAT!! My hubs built me one out of cedar many years ago…It was beautiful and I used it …but, the carpenter ants loved it more and it had to be taken apart…I guess we should have used old, used wood…people that have handymen for hubbies are very lucky!! Good job hubby!! ❤️

    Reply
  2. Debbie
    September 26, 2022 at 7:16 am

    Looks Amazing!! I love that your husband can make your idea come to life.

    Reply
  3. Rita C.
    September 26, 2022 at 7:46 am

    That’s so cool, Mary! Love how you had all the pieces and how your hubby put it all together. Great tutorial. Looks fantastic.

    Reply
  4. Ann Woleben
    September 26, 2022 at 7:49 am

    Would you be willing to share your “handy man” for a few projects here? The vent is a perfect find! Love the end result and the photos of the various ways you use your potting bench.

    Reply
  5. Dorinda Selke
    September 26, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Hi Mary ~ oh my stars
    that’s the crowning glory to what was already a beautiful shelf/potting bench. Looking forward to seeing the different ways you style it. Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  6. Pat
    September 26, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Good morning, Mary. I’d say your “handyman” took it over the top-lol! As always you made my day even w/o Sophie and Lola!

    Reply
  7. Jenna
    September 26, 2022 at 8:52 am

    That looks great Mary, it really does finish it off…your husband has mad skills!

    Reply
  8. Linda Primmer
    September 26, 2022 at 9:02 am

    I love the pediment top your handy husband added. You and I are so thankful both of our hubbies are handy.
    It’s a perfect addition to your rustic potting bench. They have the skills and we have the vision. I am pretty sure both use the same tools.😊

    Reply
  9. Linda🐝
    September 26, 2022 at 9:06 am

    Your potting bench looks great! Is your vision complete? It’s wonderful to have a classic handyman on retainer!!!🍂🍁

    Reply
  10. Clara
    September 26, 2022 at 9:11 am

    That turned out great Mary! Your husband did a wonderful job. Looking forward to seeing it styled for Fall and Halloween. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️

    Reply
  11. Theresa Keller
    September 26, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Very nicely done 👍🏻 Mary you have a good eye and a great hubby!!

    Reply
  12. SUSAN
    September 26, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Perfect fit. And I think he is a carpenter.

    Reply
  13. FRANCES
    September 26, 2022 at 9:42 am

    A wonderful addition to the potting bench. Great job to both of you!!!

    Reply
  14. Pam
    September 26, 2022 at 9:43 am

    Wow! I never noticed it needed a little extra, but your architectural piece really made a huge difference! Love it!

    Reply
  15. Donna
    September 26, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Wow, this looks fantastic. It really puts those available on Amazon to shame. Yours is a statement piece, especially for those of us who love to garden. Potting benchscaping has to be a thing, right?

    Reply
  16. judy shinn
    September 26, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Charming pediment and charming hubby who was willing and able to provide. Enjoyed seeing the process and finished product.

    Reply
  17. Linda L Hovgaard
    September 26, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Wow! I’m so impressed! Great eye Mary….your potting bench topper is like the icing on the cake! Love the new look….give your hubby kudos from me….he does great work! What a fun rewarding project…you so inspire me!

    Reply
  18. chloe
    September 26, 2022 at 11:03 am

    How fortunate you are to have a spouse who is handy!

    Reply
  19. Nancy
    September 26, 2022 at 11:21 am

    Oh what a fabulous addition to your potting bench! I love how you use it and decorate it. Thanks for always giving us inspiration!

    Reply
  20. Sheila in Garden City, SC
    September 26, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    “SHE’S” a beauty and obviously is adding much personality. I so love your creative style and ability to transform!

    Reply
  21. franki Parde
    September 26, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    Nailed it!!!! franki

    Reply
  22. Brenda
    September 26, 2022 at 6:07 pm

    Super clever and looks awesome! What talent you both have!

    Reply
  23. Everyday Living
    September 26, 2022 at 6:07 pm

    Mary, that is a wonderful addition to your already fabulous potting bench. Kudos to your husband, he did an excellent job!

    Reply
  24. Kitty
    September 26, 2022 at 6:37 pm

    Oh my goodness, oh my gosh! You have the vision and you best handyman hubby completes the job. The new piece of architecture on your potting bench adds even more charm. Great teamwork!

    Reply
  25. Kim
    September 27, 2022 at 1:40 am

    Mary, the potting bench was gorgeous before, but now its even better, if that’s possible. You have such a good eye for embellishment and how great that hubs can help carry out your vision. Bravo to you both. Beautiful!

    Reply

