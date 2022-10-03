Fall, Monday Morning Blooms, Potting Bench

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Happy October!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.

My favorite color is October | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #lake #reflections

My favorite color is October!

In addition to her color, I’m ready for October’s corn mazes, pumpkin patches,

harvest of fall flavors, hayrides and Halloween!

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘Harvest’.

I’m celebrating October’s arrival on The Potting Bench with a harvest of fall . . .

A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Pumpkins, maple leaves, Indian corn and mums.

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

Limelight Hydrangeas have begun their fall metamorphosis and the blooms

 will continue to ‘pinken up’ and begin to deepen and burnish to a bronzy-hue.

Limelight hydrangeas fall color | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #shed #hydrangeas #fall

Fall is a great time to plant and add shrubs to your landscape!

Plant this easy to grow, low maintenance shrub in your garden and enjoy beautiful cut and dried flowers too. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #garden #hydrangea

If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub in your garden that will provide you with

both beautiful fresh and dried flowers, see my public service announcement:

Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five

Watering can filled with hydrangeas, pumpkins, Indian corn on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

I harvested some hydrangeas to fill some copper and rust watering cans.

Watering can filled with hydrangeas, pumpkins, Indian corn on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

And The Potting Bench underwent a metamorphosis recently too. . .

Potting Bench addition with upcycled copper gable vent, before and after | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #upcycle #repurpose #pottingbench

Thank you for all your kind comments on the addition to my Potting Bench.

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

I thought the pediment / upcycled gable vent could use a little embellishment,

so I added a small grapevine wreath. . .

Grapevine wreath with hydrangeas and seed pods on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pottingbench

It’s adorned with some limelight hydrangea blooms and seed pods cut from the Chaste tree.

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Pumpkins line the top shelf of The Potting Bench. . .

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

I’m an equal-opportunity-pumpkin-lover and don’t discriminate!

I love pumpkins of all colors and sizes. . .

orange, white, gray and green, big and small, smooth and warty.

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Zinnias are still pushing blooms, attracting fritillary butterflies. . .

Gulf Fritillary butterfly on zinnia | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #garden #flowers #butterfly

They provide some welcome fall color in the garden as they flutter by.

Gulf Fritillary butterfly on zinnia | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #garden #flowers #butterfly

Watering cans filled with zinnias, seed pods and hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

An English chimney pot corrals an assortment of garden tools. . .

rakes and a shovel.

Garden tools in English Chimney Pot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall

With flower magnets for a blooming embellishment.

Flower magnet on garden tools in English Chimney Pot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall

Zinnias, Crape Myrtle and Chaste tree seed pods and hydrangeas fill watering cans.

Watering cans filled with zinnias, seed pods and hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Watering cans filled with zinnias, seed pods and hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Pumpkins, Indian corn and a few maple leaves are

tucked in and around a grapevine wreath for texture.

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

Dried hydrangeas fill zinc watering cans, joining some vintage garden tools.

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

🍂🍁🍂

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

  4 comments for “Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench

  2. Ellen
    October 3, 2022 at 6:16 am

    What a beautiful harvest bench!! Enjoyed!!!

  3. Katharina Layfield
    October 3, 2022 at 6:20 am

    Absolutely perfect! Love, love, love. Happy Fall!

  4. Everyday Living
    October 3, 2022 at 7:01 am

    Good morning, Mary. The harvest of pumpkins, maple leaves, Indian corn, limelights, and mums on the potting bench is a fabulous welcome to October (my favorite month)! The small grapevine wreath was the perfect addition to your newly added pediment. The flower magnets are so cute on the garden tools. Only you would think to embellish them 😍 In my opinion, one can never have too many pumpkins.

    It is always a treat to visit with you and enjoy a dose of beauty. Happy October🧡

