Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench

Happy October!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.

You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.

My favorite color is October!

In addition to her color, I’m ready for October’s corn mazes, pumpkin patches,

harvest of fall flavors, hayrides and Halloween!

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘Harvest’.

I’m celebrating October’s arrival on The Potting Bench with a harvest of fall . . .

Pumpkins, maple leaves, Indian corn and mums.

Limelight Hydrangeas have begun their fall metamorphosis and the blooms

will continue to ‘pinken up’ and begin to deepen and burnish to a bronzy-hue.

Fall is a great time to plant and add shrubs to your landscape!

If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub in your garden that will provide you with

both beautiful fresh and dried flowers, see my public service announcement:

Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five

I harvested some hydrangeas to fill some copper and rust watering cans.

And The Potting Bench underwent a metamorphosis recently too. . .

Thank you for all your kind comments on the addition to my Potting Bench.

I thought the pediment / upcycled gable vent could use a little embellishment,

so I added a small grapevine wreath. . .

It’s adorned with some limelight hydrangea blooms and seed pods cut from the Chaste tree.

Pumpkins line the top shelf of The Potting Bench. . .

I’m an equal-opportunity-pumpkin-lover and don’t discriminate!

I love pumpkins of all colors and sizes. . .

orange, white, gray and green, big and small, smooth and warty.

Zinnias are still pushing blooms, attracting fritillary butterflies. . .

They provide some welcome fall color in the garden as they flutter by.

An English chimney pot corrals an assortment of garden tools. . .

rakes and a shovel.

With flower magnets for a blooming embellishment.

Zinnias, Crape Myrtle and Chaste tree seed pods and hydrangeas fill watering cans.

Pumpkins, Indian corn and a few maple leaves are

tucked in and around a grapevine wreath for texture.

Dried hydrangeas fill zinc watering cans, joining some vintage garden tools.

🍂🍁🍂

