Late Summer Garden Update: Winged Beauties and Fearless Flyers

Happy Friday!
Summer is winding down with August coming to a close,
but Mother Nature still has plenty of summer weather in store for us
in North Carolina.
It’s been a while since I shared a garden update,
so grab something cold to drink and join me for a stroll
around The Potting Shed to see late summer garden blooms.
Warning: Photo heavy post ahead.
The heat index is back in the triple digits this weekend,
but it’s the perfect weather for butterflies,
as they fly best when their body temperature is between 85 and 100 degrees.
I wish I could say that I function as well in the same temperature range,
but my optimum range is 30 degrees cooler. :)
While most of garden is looking tired and spent at the end of August,
Sweet Autumn Clematis is just coming into bloom.
Sweet Autumn Clematis a prolific grower and fragrant bloomer; the twining stems
reaching 20 – 30 feet with support of a trellis or fence.
The creamy white blooms create a billowy fragrant mass in late summer or early fall,
attracting pollinators . . .bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.
Sweet Autumn Clematis is hardy in USDA zones 4 – 9.
It grows in full sun or partial shade and thrives
in well-drained soil. Mulching the soil surface is recommended to
conserve moisture and shade the roots.
Water deeply and regularly the first growing season to establish the root system.
You can reduce watering frequency once established.
Warning: Sweet Autumn Clematis can be invasive in some areas.
To keep it in check, give it a hard prune immediately after blooming
to prevent reseeding, cutting it down to the ground.
The creamy-chartreuse Limelight Hydrangea blooms
are making their fall metamorphosis.
The large football-sized flowers acquire a bronzy/burnished hue in the fall.
Limelight Hydrangeas are perfect texture for drying when the petals beginning to feel ‘papery’.
( See -> A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench )
Endless Summer Hydrangeas are still pushing blooms
but are starting to complain about
the August heat and lack of rain (like me :)
Have you ever wondered by it’s either feast or famine with rain?
Butterflies and hummingbirds provide some welcome color in the heat of summer
when the flowers are waning, adding another dimension to the garden.
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail is the most common variety butterfly we see.
Lantana seems to be the favored garden annual for most butterflies.
Verbena Lollipop is another pollinator favorite,
attracting butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.
It’s hardy in USDA zones 6 – 10, prefers full sun in well-drained soil.
It self sows and can pop up everywhere, which may or may not be a good thing,
depending on your gardening style and landscape.
It’s definitely not for gardeners who like things ‘tidy’.
As well as Cleome or spider flower, an old-fashioned annual
that blooms from summer to fall.
And bright pink zinnias seem to be hands down favorite color of zinnia for butterflies!
Just as summer is winding down, hummingbird visits at the
feeders and in the garden are picking up here in North Carolina!
One of their favorite garden flowers is red salvia.
I always get a thrill when I see these fearless flyers go zipping by,
dashing from flower to feeder.
They seem to spend more time defending their territory and food sources,
than actually feeding. ;)
There are 320 species of hummingbirds, but only one,
the Ruby-throated Hummingbird, can be found east of the Mississippi River in the U.S.
In terms of area however, Ruby-throated Hummingbirds occupy the largest breeding
range of any of the North American hummingbird species.
Hummingbirds are a prolific pollinator of flowers.
Ruby-throated Hummingbirds deposit 10 times as much pollen as bumblebees.
*** Ugly warning *** -> Disregard the sad, neglected state
of this container of annuals in the photos below . . .
I noticed movement and saw this petunia was vibrating
with a hummingbird visitor.
Hummingbirds like flowers that produce a lot of nectar, such as bee balm, salvias,
weigela, trumpet honeysuckle and other trumpet vines, cardinal flower, petunias
or anything that is tubular in shape.
Male Ruby-throats have a distinctive ruby-red throat, hence the name. :)
Females are greenish, with a white throat and a notched tail,
while juvenile males resemble adult females.
While a small number or Ruby-throated Hummingbirds will winter in Florida and along the Gulf coast,
most will overwinter in Central America. You have to be a fearless flyer to make a nonstop flight
of more than 500 miles across the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico!
It also means that hummingbirds need to double their body mass with a steady diet
of nectar and insects prior to their migration in the fall.
Hummingbirds’ wings move in figure-eight patterns,
allowing them to hover in midair and fly backwards.
Their wings beat more than 50 times per second,
requiring them to feed every 10 to 15 minutes.
It’s a myth that leaving hummingbird feeders up too late in the fall will prevent the birds from migrating.
Hummingbirds have an internal clock regulated by the changing day length,
which lets them know when it’s time to go.
As a general rule, leave your feeder up for two weeks after you have seen your last hummingbird.
There might be one or two stragglers migrating in need of a rest stop to refuel.
Plain white table sugar mixed with water mimics the chemical composition of natural nectar.
Do not use organic, natural, or raw sugars as they contain levels of iron that could be harmful.
Also, do not use honey, which can cause fermentation, promoting bacteria and fungal growth.
Avoid red dye in your sugar water which may be harmful to hummingbirds.
Boiled tap water is the preferred water to use.
Using boiled water removes any potentially harmful bacteria, chlorine,
fluorides, etc. that hummers don’t need.
Mix up a quart at a time (1 cup of sugar and 4 cups of water).
After the sugar is dissolved and has cooled, store it in the fridge for quick refilling.
Nectar spoils quickly in hot weather so clean your feeder every time you refill!
I only fill my feeders about 1/2 full, as I empty, clean and refill
every 2 – 3 days with our 90+ August temperatures.
Have you had many hummingbird visitors?
Hope you’re finding a way to stay cool and beat the heat. ♥
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Beautiful shots Mary! I must agree that I too function better in cooler temps but I am happy to know the butterflies can easily function in these temps. The hummers are so pretty as well. Your blooms are gorgeous and so healthy. Thanks for sharing. Happy Friday! Clara ❤️
Thank you for sharing all the beauty around you! Loved walking with you in your flowerbeds!!
Your fall clematis is gorgeous by your potting shed! And your hummers are such a treat for you and for us.
Thank you for sharing your surrounding beauty with us!
What a delight to see the birds, blooms, and butterflies! Nature is so restorative.
Thanks for sharing. I love seeing your photos. They are gorgeous and you are a very talented photographer. I love the garden tour.
Incredible. I have only ever seen 2 hummingbirds here in southern Florida but others see them regularly. Too fast for me I guess. So I thoroughly enjoyed visiting your beautiful garden teeming with life.
Excellent close-up pix of the butterflies and fearless flyers! It’s so hot in the mountains too. We have one lonely, blue bloom on our Endless Summer. Between the frigid Christmas and this extra-hot Summer with little rain, it makes me think of your “When Bad Things Happen to Good Hydrangeas” post. Ready for Fall & Football now!
Good morning, Mary. Thank you for the beautiful garden therapy. I am with you, I do not function in this oppressive heat and humidity. We have seen more hummingbirds this year than any year before. I love all of your photos of the hummers. Wow, the autumn clematis is most happy where it is planted and is beautiful! Our hydrangeas have suffered from the heat, lack of rain, and wind damage. Happy Friday and stay cool ♥️
Wow, that autumn clematis is SO lush, Mary! I love the smell of it, but my landscape is just too small to handle it. I always liked walking past it at a neighbor’s, but they’ve removed theirs in a redo of their landscape. That first photo is striking with the black backdrop against the swallowtail and flower! I’m glad you id’d that red salvia; at first I thought it was cardinal flower, which I could kick myself for passing up this past spring at our farmer’s market. Next year….! I have enjoyed seeing hummingbirds without setting up feeders, and want to add another tubular flower to my mix for them. Right now, I’m just happy to be keeping what I have alive and getting them established! Love your garden update. We just had 2.5″ rain pour down on us early this morning while I was reading your post – wow, out of nowhere. Radar showed it passing over us, and then BOOM. It was here for about 30 minutes and left that much water.
Mary, We had about a 1/2 inch of rain last night enough to perk up the gardens a bit and save me from dragging the hoses around. Thankyou for your beautiful pictures. The heat seems to have won out in my gardens and it’s about time to turn my thoughts to fall decorating outside. That’s fine with me. I love the display that nature puts on
I did manage to clip a bunch of colorful zinnias this morning and they are so pretty on the kitchen counter. Had to fight the Swallowtails for them but they have plenty of Mexican Sunflowers and Lantana to feed on. They also love a Seven Sons tree I planted a few years ago which is covered with blooms.
The humming birds are dive bombing each other to take possession of the Lady In Red Salvia,Hyssop and Globe Amaranth along with the 2 feeders I have for them. So much fun to watch their antics.
Enjoy are last weeks of summer, fall will be here before you know it!
Mary ~ what beautiful pictures ! Your photography is amazing. Hugs, Dorinda
Such a lovely tour. It enjoyed walking at you. Your flowers are beautiful. Thank you