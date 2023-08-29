Falling for Sunflowers with Pumpkins Table + Easy Flower Arranging Method

Make the transition from summer to fall with sunflowers and pumpkins in a colorful and vibrant tablescape. You’ll find tips to create a flower arrangement and table centerpiece using an easy flower arranging method, as well as additional fall table inspiration from 17 table stylists.
Happy Tuesday!
In anticipation of fall’s arrival, I’m part of a ‘Welcome Fall’ Tablescape Blog Hop.
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop!
You can find additional fall table inspiration from 17 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Sunflowers and pumpkins are two of my favorite things!
While I’m beyond ready for all things pumpkin, Mother Nature
still has plenty of summer weather ahead for us in North Carolina.
It’ll be the end of September before the weather is suited for rolling out the pumpkins!
Sunflowers are the perfect flower to transition from summer to fall
with their sunny yellow rays and warm brown centers!
White embossed sunflower and pumpkin plates were a Hobby Lobby find,
and 40% off, ideal for a summer-to-fall transitional table.
A sunny yellow table runner with quilted sunflowers is layered over farmhouse plaid
tablecloth for a cheery foundation for the table.
The vibrant plaid marries the colors of summer and fall
with a bright color palette that’s fitting for our 90+ degree days.
For a table centerpiece, I used an easy flower arranging method,
no flower arranging skills or floral foam required!
I started with a wood box and jars for this easy flower arranging method.
My box is 6-inches wide and tall by 24-inches long.
I used pint mason jars, staggering the jars in the box so the floral material
would fill the box more evenly.
Plastic bags from the grocery store, (or use newspaper) were placed
between the jars to keep them from shifting once they’re filled with water and flowers.
What I love about this method is that makes it easy to change your vase water
and /or replace any individual flowers as needed by simply removing a jar.
If you’re buying flowers from the grocery store, always use the flower food packets
that come with your flowers to give them their longest vase life.
Flower food / preservative provides nutrients and controls
the pH for optimal water uptake, while also reducing bacteria.
I used a combination of garden and grocery store flowers
taking my cue from the colors in the tablecloth.
From the grocery store: Sunflowers and Alstroemeria
From the garden: Coleus, Limelight Hydrangeas, Endless Summer Hydrangeas,
and Chaste tree (Vitex) seed pods for some interest and texture.
I started by adding coleus from a garden planter to add some colorful foliage
and foundation for the arrangement.
Next came Limelight Hydrangeas, along with the seed pods.
Sunflowers were added, along with Endless Summer Hydrangeas,
and last but not least Alstroemeria.
Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:
🌻 Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and
remove any leaves below the water line.
🌻 Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.
If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.
🌻 Check your water level to top it off as needed; hydrangeas and sunflowers are thirsty flowers.
🌻 Change your water every other day and trim the stems if possible,
to reduce bacteria and extend your flowers’ vase life.
🌻 To get the most bang for your buck and vase life from your flowers, use
Crowning Glory, an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture!
It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial
for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.
I’ve had flower arrangements last two weeks using Crowning Glory!
Note: You still want to change your water to reduce bacterial growth and so there is no odor from your vase water.
Crowning Glory will dry within 30 minutes to an hour, depending the temperature and humidity.
Note: Wait to spray roses with Crowning Gloray after they are open
as it will prohibit them from opening further.
🌻 Remove any wilting and fading flowers as they produce ethylene gas,
which can hasten the decline of neighboring flowers.
🌻 Last but not least, keep your flower arrangement away from direct sunlight
and extreme heat, which can dramatically shorten its bloom life.
Table Details:
Wood Box / HomeGoods, several years ago
Plaid Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago
Sunflower Table Runner, Tommy Bahama / HomeGoods
White Sunflower Plate, Sunflower & Pumpkin Plates / Hobby Lobby
Woven Chargers & Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago
Amber Goblets / Pfaltzgraff
Flatware / Mikasa Cameo Gold
🌻 🌻 🌻
Click on the links below for more fall table inspiration from my blogging friends:
Panoply – Welcome Fall: Mottahedeh Chelsea Bird Tablescape
Hyacinths for the Soul – Welcome Fall, A Tablescape on the Terrace
Everyday Living – Autumn is My Favorite Color
Home Is Where the Boat Is – Sunflowers and Pumpkins
Life and Linda – A Fall Wine Dinner
The Bookish Dilettante – Falling Leaves Tablescape
The Little Yellow Corner Store – A Gathering of Mushroom Joy
Me and My Captain – Goodbye Summer Hello Fall
Red Cottage Chronicles – Autumn Brunch Table Setting
Bluesky at Home – How to Set a Soft and Neutral Table for Fall
Thrifting Wonderland – Savor the Moment…Fall Tablescape
Dinner at Eight – Setting the Table for Early Autumn
My Thrift Store Addiction – Bountiful and Budget-Friendly Autumn Tablescape
The cat’s whiskerz – Welcoming fall with a spicy tablescape
My Hubbard Home – Welcome Fall with a Harvest Blessings Table Setting
Belle Bleu Interiors – Anticipating Autumn’s Arrival
Corner of Plaid and Paisley – Fall is Time for Football
The Painted Apron – Celebrating Fall
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit!
Sharing with: Between Naps on the Porch
I was immediately drawn in to that sunny, quilted runner! Wow! And the white plates against it are so pretty. You made them stand out handsomely by layering the way you did with the napkin between the plates, and the woven charger beneath. I really like that. The flowers stand out as a gorgeous, complementary blue and orange with those sunflowers and hydrangeas. I just love those colors together for fall. And your coleus and vitex add super nice fillers with the alstromeria. Okay, I’m convinced I need Crowning Glory for longer life in arrangements.
This is a beautiful segue to fall, Mary. Thank you for inspiring, always, and being part of the tabkescaping hops.
Thank you Mary for your “how to”….you always have such wonderful inspiration at these hops and your tables reflect your kindness and helpfulness in this world of table styling. Just when one thinks the ideas are all used up, your tables say…”oh, and here is one more thought or suggestion.” I adore your white sunflower dinnerware, simple yet elegant. The splash of a Fall plaid napkin under your stark white pumpkin sitting on the sunflower plate is screaming Welcome to Fall! It is always such fun to table hop with you. Have a great and glorious week and I will be using your tips on removing “sad” blossoms from my future bouquets in order to save the rest. Hmmmmm, I’ve always regarded them as a package deal and when one goes…the rest are soon to follow. Blessings to you and yours.
Mary, sunflowers and pumpkins are also favorites of mine! The sunny quilted runner is perfect over the vibrant plaid…you can never have too much plaid in my opinion. A box filled with jars is an easy way to arrange a stunning arrangement. Your array of garden and grocery store flowers make a stunning centerpiece. The coleus is so pretty and is a great foundation for the other flowers. The heat has gotten to my coleus. The white sunflower and pumpkins plates pop against the plaid and yellow. The woven chargers are the perfect texture for your plates.
It is always a pleasure to join you at table, Mary Happy Tuesday 🌻🌻🌻
Oh I was so excited to see your post pop up on my Facebook feed this morning! I made 3 floral arrangements last week for our ladies Bunco group and when they ask about them I told them how much inspiration I get from your blog. Thank you for always providing such beautiful tables and flowers! I just love this seque into fall and I’m ready to make the transition as soon as this Hurricane passes us by! Stay safe everyone.
Good morning, Mary! Your centerpiece is a showstopper! It is absolutely gorgeous. Thanks for the helpful tutorial for assembling the arrangement. I am definitely going to try this. I agree with you…having several smaller containers will make changing the water so much easier. Your entire tablescape is just beautiful. You have so many sunflower pretties to transition from summer to fall. The sweet plates and table runner are so pretty. It has been such a joy to join you today! Happy Tuesday!
Sunflowers and pumpkins are two of my favorite things too Mary, and the way you have used them today is delightful! I love the plates you found at HL and they look so pretty with the deep yellow runner, plaid linens, and beautiful flowers. Your flower arrangement is quite stunning, and thank you for sharing all the wonderful tips and details~ I love the way you showed us how you filled the jars. We got a little break in the heat the past few days, and I hope Idalia doesn’t impact your area. Hurricane season is the downside of Fall, and it is starting off with a bang unfortunately…I must focus on the joys of pumpkins and sunflowers! 🌻🎃🌻
Mary, I’m right there beside you admiring sunflowers and pumpkins and the season of autumn. I noticed a bit of change in this morning’s air, so I’m hopeful! I’m ready for alfresco meals, coffee on the terrace, and digging in the dirt. My containers and gardens are watered, but I can’t do much else in this heat. I’m sure you must feel the same.
I’m in love with the bright, sunny quilted sunflower textile. Juxtaposed on the autumn plaid with the vibrant and colorful flowers, it all makes a beautiful statement. Honestly the box of deep purple coleus would have been a gorgeous arrangement in and of itself! I love the idea of using jars within another container to created an interesting centerpiece. Thanks for all the autumn beauty, sweet friend. Here’s to carefree, cooler days ahead. Happy Fall!