Falling for Sunflowers with Pumpkins Table + Easy Flower Arranging Method

Make the transition from summer to fall with sunflowers and pumpkins in a colorful and vibrant tablescape. You’ll find tips to create a flower arrangement and table centerpiece using an easy flower arranging method, as well as additional fall table inspiration from 17 table stylists.

Sunflowers and pumpkins are two of my favorite things!

While I’m beyond ready for all things pumpkin, Mother Nature

still has plenty of summer weather ahead for us in North Carolina.

It’ll be the end of September before the weather is suited for rolling out the pumpkins!

Sunflowers are the perfect flower to transition from summer to fall

with their sunny yellow rays and warm brown centers!

White embossed sunflower and pumpkin plates were a Hobby Lobby find,

and 40% off, ideal for a summer-to-fall transitional table.

A sunny yellow table runner with quilted sunflowers is layered over farmhouse plaid

tablecloth for a cheery foundation for the table.

The vibrant plaid marries the colors of summer and fall

with a bright color palette that’s fitting for our 90+ degree days.

For a table centerpiece, I used an easy flower arranging method,

no flower arranging skills or floral foam required!

I started with a wood box and jars for this easy flower arranging method.

My box is 6-inches wide and tall by 24-inches long.

I used pint mason jars, staggering the jars in the box so the floral material

would fill the box more evenly.

Plastic bags from the grocery store, (or use newspaper) were placed

between the jars to keep them from shifting once they’re filled with water and flowers.

What I love about this method is that makes it easy to change your vase water

and /or replace any individual flowers as needed by simply removing a jar.

If you’re buying flowers from the grocery store, always use the flower food packets

that come with your flowers to give them their longest vase life.

Flower food / preservative provides nutrients and controls

the pH for optimal water uptake, while also reducing bacteria.

I used a combination of garden and grocery store flowers

taking my cue from the colors in the tablecloth.

From the grocery store: Sunflowers and Alstroemeria

From the garden: Coleus, Limelight Hydrangeas, Endless Summer Hydrangeas,

and Chaste tree (Vitex) seed pods for some interest and texture.

I started by adding coleus from a garden planter to add some colorful foliage

and foundation for the arrangement.

Next came Limelight Hydrangeas, along with the seed pods.

Sunflowers were added, along with Endless Summer Hydrangeas,

and last but not least Alstroemeria.

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:

🌻 Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and

remove any leaves below the water line.

🌻 Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

🌻 Check your water level to top it off as needed; hydrangeas and sunflowers are thirsty flowers.

🌻 Change your water every other day and trim the stems if possible,

to reduce bacteria and extend your flowers’ vase life.

🌻 To get the most bang for your buck and vase life from your flowers, use

Crowning Glory, an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture!

It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial

for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.

I’ve had flower arrangements last two weeks using Crowning Glory!

Note: You still want to change your water to reduce bacterial growth and so there is no odor from your vase water.

Crowning Glory will dry within 30 minutes to an hour, depending the temperature and humidity.

Note: Wait to spray roses with Crowning Gloray after they are open

as it will prohibit them from opening further.

🌻 Remove any wilting and fading flowers as they produce ethylene gas,

which can hasten the decline of neighboring flowers.

🌻 Last but not least, keep your flower arrangement away from direct sunlight

and extreme heat, which can dramatically shorten its bloom life.

Table Details:

Wood Box / HomeGoods, several years ago

Plaid Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago

Sunflower Table Runner, Tommy Bahama / HomeGoods

White Sunflower Plate, Sunflower & Pumpkin Plates / Hobby Lobby

Woven Chargers & Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago

Amber Goblets / Pfaltzgraff

Flatware / Mikasa Cameo Gold

🌻 🌻 🌻

