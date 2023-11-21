Dessert, Dishes, Food, Tablescape, Tea, Tea on Tuesdays, Thanksgiving

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving

Celebrate a whimsical Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends. You’ll find a quick method to create a Pumpkin Roll Yule Log, as well as Nutter Butter Acorns, for an easy and sweet fall treat. You’ll also find additional fall and Thanksgiving teatime inspiration.

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall #johannaparker ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Welcome to the November edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of all things ‘tea’

on the third Tuesday of the month!

Pam and I are excited to welcome a special guest,

Kitty, from Kitty’s Kozy Kitchen.

Kitty is a fellow tea enthusiast who shares delicious recipes and her love of cooking

with her beautiful family and friends.

Whimsical Tea and Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall #johannaparker ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

With Thanksgiving just two days, we’re thankful you’re

taking time out of your busy schedule to stop by . . .

Pumpkin sculpted teapot for Friendsgiving Tea with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall #hedgehog

 Pour yourself a cuppa and relax for a few minutes on this busy week.

🦃 🫖 ☕

Friendsgiving Tea with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall #raccoon

I’m serving a little whimsy with my tea today! You’re invited to join

my woodland friends who have have gathered to celebrate Friendsgiving . . .

Chai Pumpkin Spice Tea and Pumpkin Shaped Teapot for Friendsgiving Tea with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall #owl

They’re celebrating with Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea, a black tea with the

warming pumpkin spice flavors

of cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and allspice.

Friendsgiving Tea with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall #fox

It’s served with a cinnamon stick and a honey straw for sweetening.

Friendsgiving Tea with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

My woodland friends say it pairs perfectly with Harvest Candy Corn

and Pumpkin Roll Yule Log!

Whimsical Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

Let me introduce to my woodland friends who have

donned their pilgrim hats for Friendsgiving . . .

Whimsical Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends and Johanna Parker Fox Pilgrim #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

‘Felix’ the Fox loves ‘all things pumpkin’ . . .

Whimsical Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends and Johanna Parker Owl Pilgrim #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

‘Aldo’ the Owl is wise beyond his years

and comes bearing a sunflower . . .

Whimsical Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends and Johanna Parker Squirrel Pilgrim #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

‘Cornelius’ the Squirrel is ‘nuts’ over acorns. . .

Whimsical Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends and Johanna Parker Turkey Pilgrim #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

And ‘Gobbles’ the Turkey is thankful to be pardoned. ;)

Whimsical Friendsgiving Tea with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

Help yourself to some Pumpkin Roll Yule Log. . . a mash up of Pumpkin Roll

and a Yule Log or Bûche de Noël for a festive fall and woodland-themed dessert!

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

My woodland friends thought is was the perfect dessert for Friendsgiving.

It’s also fun to decorate, giving it the appearance

of having been foraged from the forest.

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It’s served with ‘Cornelius’ the Squirrel’s favorite food,

Nutter Butter Acorns. 🌰 🐿️

How to make Pumpkin Roll Yule Log and woodland-themed dessert for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I used a short cut for this busy time of year and started with

two pumpkin rolls from the grocery store bakery.

If you prefer to make you own, you can find a recipe for a pumpkin roll from Libby’s, HERE.

How to make Pumpkin Roll Yule Log and woodland-themed dessert for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

As with a yule log cake, I cut a section off of one of the rolls at a diagonal angle and placed

it alongside the other roll to resemble a log or branch.

Cut strips of wax paper help keep the platter clean to frost the cake.

How to make Pumpkin Roll Yule Log and woodland-themed dessert for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Use your favorite chocolate buttercream frosting to cover the cake and connect the sections,

making striations in the frosting with an offset spatula to mimic tree bark;

remove the wax paper from the platter.

Alternatively, use a ganache to decorate your pumpkin roll, dragging the tines of a fork through it to mimic bark.

How to make Pumpkin Roll Yule Log and woodland-themed dessert for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I dusted the cake with unsweetened cocoa powder to add some texture to the “bark”

and onto the platter for a nod to the forest floor.

You could also sprinkle some ground pistachios on your platter to give the appearance of moss.

Nutter Butter Acorns for an easy fall treat! #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

These edible acorns are an easy sweet fall treat to include on dessert buffet!

I’ve made a version of these acorns before using Nutter Butter Bites and Hersey’s Kisses,

but couldn’t find the Bites anywhere.

You’ll need just a few ingredients to make this version:

 Nutter Butter cookies, melted chocolate, chocolate jimmies / sprinkles and pretzel sticks for acorn stems.

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

To assemble:

Cut each Nutter Butter cookie in half crosswise;

cut pretzel sticks in half.

Melt chocolate chips or candy melts according to package directions.

To help insert the pretzel “stem” at the top of the cookie, I found it easier to gently pry the cookies apart with a knife on the cut ends, then put them back together.

Nutter Butter Acorns for an easy fall treat! #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Dip the cut side of the cookie half about a quarter of the way into the melted chocolate, letting the excess drip back into the bowl.

Dip the coated end into the chocolate sprinkles, then immediately dip the cut end of a pretzel stick half into the melted chocolate and press it into the chocolate-dipped side of the cookie. I gently pressed the pretzel partially inside the two cookie halves to help it adhere.

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Place your acorns on a sheet of parchment or wax paper to set;

repeat with remaining cookie halves.

When chocolate is set, store acorns in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Table Details:

Pumpkin Teapot / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago

White Turkey Plates, Acorn Server / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Tablecloth / April Cornell, several years ago

Oak leaf Platter / Kohl’s, several years ago

Sunflower and Pumpkin Plates / Hobby Lobby, used HERE

Harvest Critter Pilgrim Plates / Johanna Parker for Transpac

Woodland Friends Mini Plates and Mugs / Hobby Lobby

Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper

Dinner Plates / Royal Stafford Chantilly Turkey

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving Tea #dessert #pumpkin #yulelog #cake #fall #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Visit my Tea on Tuesday friends to see their beautiful tea posts:

Pam at Everyday Living

Kitty at Kitty’s Kozy Kitchen

Whimsical Friendsgiving Tea with Woodland Friends #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving,

with all the turkey you can gobble!

🦃 🦃 🦃

Whimsical Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends and Johanna Parker Turkey Pilgrim #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall

Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving #thanksgiving #tea #tablescape #pumpkinroll #yulelog #nutterbutteracorns #fall #johannaparker

Thank you for your visit!

  16 comments for “Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving

  1. Pingback: A Thankful Teatime
  2. Rita C.
    November 21, 2023 at 6:41 am

    This could not be any more adorable, Mary! I love all the table elements, and how you offered the shortcut on the pumpkin roll. Those Johanna Parker plates are too cute! Happy Thanksgiving friend!

    Reply
  3. kitty
    November 21, 2023 at 6:44 am

    Oh my goodness Mary, what a fun and festive Friendsgiving tea you’ve created! I want to come and join although it would be hard to choose which favorite plate. How clever of you to use store bought pumpkin rolls during this busy week. I’ve made those darling acorns with my grand girls and they add a fun touch.
    Thank you ever so much for including me in this month’s Tea On Tuesday. I am most appreciative. Happy Thanksgiving to you, your hubby and Lola and Sophie. 🍁🧡🍂

    Reply
  4. Pam
    November 21, 2023 at 7:12 am

    Good morning, Mary on this rainy morning (yay for the rain). Your whimsical tea with woodland friends is giving me lots of smiles! Felix, Aldo, Cornelius, and Gobbles are adorable! How did you prevent them from eating the delicious Pumpkin Roll Yule Log? It is the perfect sweet accompaniment for your woodland table. My beloved Mother always made a delicious yule log at Christmas, and yours made me think of that sweet memory. It was smart of you to use a bakery pumpkin roll, at this busy time of the year. The Nutter Butter Acorns are too cute. How fun it would be to sit at this darling Friendsgiving table and share a cuppa. It is always a pleasure to share Tea on Tuesdays with you.

    Wishing you a wonderful Thanksgiving 🧡🦃🧡

    Reply
  5. Nancy
    November 21, 2023 at 7:22 am

    This is beyond adorable! My Grandmother always made a Yule log for Christmas, and now I might too since it can be quickly done with store-bought pumpkin rolls! Genius!
    The Woodland animals are darling, and how fun for tea time!
    I am glad to be back in Blogland. I was on a bit of a break.
    Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

    Reply
  6. Pat
    November 21, 2023 at 7:34 am

    Good morning, Mary. What a cute table! Ever since you introduced me to Vicki Sawyer I have been smitten by her whimsy. While in Colorado I found a cup that I thought could possibly be designed by her but the shopkeeper wasn’t sure. I bought it anyway and later after some research found that the artist is Spring Whitaker. Her style is much like Vicki’s; my cup has a circle of owls all w/ head adornments on them. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

    Reply
  7. Ellen
    November 21, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Love love those little fellows!! What an adorable table!!! And that Log! I love that you used a store bought log!! Thanks for the tip!! HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!! 🦃❤️🦃❤️🦃❤️

    Reply
    • Clara
      November 21, 2023 at 9:35 am

      Mary, I love your little animal friends! They’re so cute! The pumpkin spice log is so clever. The acorns add a special touch to the dish. Thanks for the tip on dressing up a pumpkin spice loaf. You always have the best ideas! It’s all so adorable! What a nice fall tea. Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 Clara❤️

      Reply
  8. Pinky
    November 21, 2023 at 8:59 am

    First, Gobbles is the cutest turkey I have EVER seen for sure!!! Thanks for te tip of buying store bought rolls! This is just adorable. There is no end to your creativity!!! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!

    Reply
  9. A quiet life
    November 21, 2023 at 9:21 am

    Wishing you a wonderful Thanksgiving, thank you for sharing your creativity, whimsy and magic year in and year out, have always admired all that you share.

    Reply
  10. the Painted Apron
    November 21, 2023 at 9:45 am

    How much fun Mary! I LOVE your pumpkin roll shortcut and the acorns are too cute, it is definitely a show stopping Fall dessert! All your critter plates are delightful and the Pumpkin Spice Chai tea sounds so good~ Have a very happy Thanksgiving!
    Jenna

    Reply
  11. Debbie
    November 21, 2023 at 10:07 am

    You are so dang clever! I love the Nutter Butter acorns and the idea to use store bought pumpkin roles for Yule Logs…Genius! Give your fur babies a hug from me. Happy Thanksgiving 🍁.

    Reply
  12. Linda Primmer
    November 21, 2023 at 10:27 am

    How wonderful your table is Mary. I adore the whimsical small plates and the fact you named each of them. The pumpkin log is lovely and makes it a perfect Friendsgiving dessert. The nutter butter acorns are a fun addition and I bet yummy. Wishing you a lovely Thanksgiving.🦃

    Reply
  13. Dorinda Selke
    November 21, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Mary ~ I thoroughly enjoyed this blog ! The cute little animal plates stole the show. I am going to give your chocolate pumpkin roll a try as I have to bring a dessert to my son and daughter-in-laws for Thanksgiving. Wishing you and yours a blessed and beautiful Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season. Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  14. Sue
    November 21, 2023 at 3:20 pm

    I love your idea for a short cut using ready made pumpkin cake rolls. Thanks! I don’t think they make the mini peanut butter cookies anymore. I have looked for several years with no luck. What you made looks just as cute!

    Reply
  15. Shannon@Belle Bleu Interiors
    November 21, 2023 at 8:57 pm

    Mary, your table is adorable! The woodland plates are absolutely precious. The pumpkin Yule log is not only pretty but sounds scrumptious. The acorn nutter butters are so cute. You always have the best recipes! I hope you have a most happy and blessed Thanksgiving!

    Reply

