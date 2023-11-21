Pumpkin Roll Yule Log with Nutter Butter Acorns for a Whimsical Woodland Friendsgiving

Celebrate a whimsical Friendsgiving with Woodland Friends. You’ll find a quick method to create a Pumpkin Roll Yule Log, as well as Nutter Butter Acorns, for an easy and sweet fall treat. You’ll also find additional fall and Thanksgiving teatime inspiration.
Welcome to the November edition of Tea on Tuesdays,
a celebration of all things ‘tea’
on the third Tuesday of the month!
Pam and I are excited to welcome a special guest,
Kitty, from Kitty’s Kozy Kitchen.
Kitty is a fellow tea enthusiast who shares delicious recipes and her love of cooking
with her beautiful family and friends.
With Thanksgiving just two days, we’re thankful you’re
taking time out of your busy schedule to stop by . . .
Pour yourself a cuppa and relax for a few minutes on this busy week.
🦃 🫖 ☕
I’m serving a little whimsy with my tea today! You’re invited to join
my woodland friends who have have gathered to celebrate Friendsgiving . . .
They’re celebrating with Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea, a black tea with the
warming pumpkin spice flavors
of cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and allspice.
It’s served with a cinnamon stick and a honey straw for sweetening.
My woodland friends say it pairs perfectly with Harvest Candy Corn
and Pumpkin Roll Yule Log!
Let me introduce to my woodland friends who have
donned their pilgrim hats for Friendsgiving . . .
‘Felix’ the Fox loves ‘all things pumpkin’ . . .
‘Aldo’ the Owl is wise beyond his years
and comes bearing a sunflower . . .
‘Cornelius’ the Squirrel is ‘nuts’ over acorns. . .
And ‘Gobbles’ the Turkey is thankful to be pardoned. ;)
Help yourself to some Pumpkin Roll Yule Log. . . a mash up of Pumpkin Roll
and a Yule Log or Bûche de Noël for a festive fall and woodland-themed dessert!
My woodland friends thought is was the perfect dessert for Friendsgiving.
It’s also fun to decorate, giving it the appearance
of having been foraged from the forest.
It’s served with ‘Cornelius’ the Squirrel’s favorite food,
Nutter Butter Acorns. 🌰 🐿️
I used a short cut for this busy time of year and started with
two pumpkin rolls from the grocery store bakery.
If you prefer to make you own, you can find a recipe for a pumpkin roll from Libby’s, HERE.
As with a yule log cake, I cut a section off of one of the rolls at a diagonal angle and placed
it alongside the other roll to resemble a log or branch.
Cut strips of wax paper help keep the platter clean to frost the cake.
Use your favorite chocolate buttercream frosting to cover the cake and connect the sections,
making striations in the frosting with an offset spatula to mimic tree bark;
remove the wax paper from the platter.
Alternatively, use a ganache to decorate your pumpkin roll, dragging the tines of a fork through it to mimic bark.
I dusted the cake with unsweetened cocoa powder to add some texture to the “bark”
and onto the platter for a nod to the forest floor.
You could also sprinkle some ground pistachios on your platter to give the appearance of moss.
These edible acorns are an easy sweet fall treat to include on dessert buffet!
I’ve made a version of these acorns before using Nutter Butter Bites and Hersey’s Kisses,
but couldn’t find the Bites anywhere.
You’ll need just a few ingredients to make this version:
Nutter Butter cookies, melted chocolate, chocolate jimmies / sprinkles and pretzel sticks for acorn stems.
To assemble:
Cut each Nutter Butter cookie in half crosswise;
cut pretzel sticks in half.
Melt chocolate chips or candy melts according to package directions.
To help insert the pretzel “stem” at the top of the cookie, I found it easier to gently pry the cookies apart with a knife on the cut ends, then put them back together.
Dip the cut side of the cookie half about a quarter of the way into the melted chocolate, letting the excess drip back into the bowl.
Dip the coated end into the chocolate sprinkles, then immediately dip the cut end of a pretzel stick half into the melted chocolate and press it into the chocolate-dipped side of the cookie. I gently pressed the pretzel partially inside the two cookie halves to help it adhere.
Place your acorns on a sheet of parchment or wax paper to set;
repeat with remaining cookie halves.
When chocolate is set, store acorns in an airtight container until ready to serve.
Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving,
with all the turkey you can gobble!
🦃 🦃 🦃
Thank you for your visit!
