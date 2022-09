Celebrate fall and pumpkin season with an easy one-bowl, no-mixer, Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread; oh so moist, full of pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a sweet Maple Glaze! A perfect sweet treat for teatime or your morning cup of coffee.

Fall is my favorite season and I’m ready for all things pumpkin!

I’m sharing a delicious fall treat for teatime and recipe for an easy, moist pumpkin bread. . .

it’s packed with pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a sweet maple glaze!

Enjoy a slice with your coffee on a cool fall morning or

as treat with an afternoon cuppa!

I like it paired with a cup of my everyday Vanilla Chai Black Tea.

This is an easy one-bowl, no-mixer pumpkin bread recipe!

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree

2/3 cup canola or vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cups *all-purpose flour

*Note: To make this gluten free, swap out all-purpose flour for

King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour.

You’ll need a 9 x 5 loaf pan for this recipe.

For easy removal, spray your pan with nonstick spray and line your pan with parchment paper

that hangs over the edge of your pan. The spray will keep your paper in place and

from slipping so no batter gets underneath the paper.

Parchment is nonstick so you can lift the bread out of the pan using the ends of the paper.

Parchment paper also helps neutralize hot spots as a barrier between the pan and your batter.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 55 – 65 minutes, or until a toothpick

inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Check your bread at the 40 minute mark to tent the top with foil and prevent overbrowning if needed.

Glass vs. Metal Pans:

The insulating properties of glass make it slow to heat up

and consequently it retains heat longer than metal.

If you have ever baked brownies or a cake in a glass pan, you probably discovered

to your dismay that the edges are hard and dry by the time the center has set.

The rule of thumb for baking in a glass pan is to lower the

oven temperature by 25°F and bake up to 10 minutes longer.

You can read more about choosing the right pan from King Arthur Flour, HERE.

For the Maple Glaze:

Mix 1 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar with 3 tablespoons maple syrup.

Add 1 – 2 tablespoons milk or half and half, thinning to your desired consistency.

Pour over your cooled loaf and allow to set before slicing and serving.

We had some wonderful cool weather last week when I was photographing,

with mornings in the upper 50s and low 60s. Not exactly sweater weather,

but a welcome drop in humidity and a teaser of fall weather to come!

Join me for some tea on the porch and a slice of Pumpkin Loaf Bread!

I found this pumpkin teapot and teacups with sculpted leaves

at my favorite pumpkin patch, HomeGoods, several years ago.

The pumpkin teapot is available on Amazon, HERE.

A matching pitcher is filled with garden blooms. . .

Hydrangeas that have begun their fall metamorphosis,

and join late blooming zinnias, sprigs from the abelia shrubs

and seed pods from the chaste tree, for some added texture.

Behind the scenes:

Sophie snuck onto the bench when I came inside to look at my photos. . .

The bench is where they usually pose for photos.

Photos = treats! 🐾🐾

Lola was not to be left out once she saw where Sophie was. . .

squeezing her way in between Sophie and the pumpkin on the bench. :)

Print Recipe Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread with Maple Glaze An easy, moist quick bread, full of pumpkin spice flavor, and topped with a sweet maple glaze. Enjoy on a cool fall morning with your coffee or as treat with an afternoon cuppa ! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 55 mins Total Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 12 Equipment 9 x 5 loaf pan Ingredients 3 large eggs room temperature

1½ cups pumpkin puree

⅔ cup canola oil or vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

½ cup light brown sugar packed

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

1½ cups all-purpose flour For Maple Glaze: 1 cup confectioners’ sugar sifted

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 - 2 tablespoons milk or half and half Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F . Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper; set aside.

In medium-large bowl, combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt; whisk together to combine. Transfer combined ingredients onto large piece of parchment or wax paper; set aside.

Place eggs in same medium-large bowl and whisk well.

Add pumpkin and whisk until smooth. Add oil, white and brown sugars and the vanilla. Mix until well combined.

Using edges of paper, pour flour mixture into bowl, stirring until the flour has disappeared and no large lumps remain.

Transfer batter to prepared pan, smoothing the top.

Bake 55-65 minutes, checking after 40-45 minutes. If the top seems to be getting too brown, tent the top loosely with foil to prevent overbrowning.

Return to the oven and finish baking, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Cool in pan 5 minutes, then lift out by parchment paper and transfer to wire rack to cook completely before slicing.

When cool, drizzle with maple glaze. To make Maple Glaze: Mix sifted confectioners’ sugar with 3 tablespoons maple syrup.

Add milk 1 tablespoon at a time, thinning to desired consistency.

Drizzle over cool bread. Allow glaze to firm before slicing. Notes Don't be tempted to substitute melted butter for oil in this recipe as the oil makes bread tender and moist.

In addition to being nonstick, parchment paper helps neutralize hot spots as a barrier between the pan and your batter.

When measuring flour, spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess with a knife. Scooping directly from the bag yields a heavier cup, resulting in dry baked goods.

Glass takes longer to heat up, and then acts an an insulator, staying hot longer than metal. For baking in glass, lower the oven temperature by 25°F from what the recipe calls for, and bake up to 10 minutes longer.

To make gluten-free, substitute King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour for all-purpose.

Visit my blogging friends, Pam and Lidy, in a celebration of tea:

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

