19 Pumpkin Recipes Worthy of a Second Helping

• 12 Comments

Celebrate fall with a round up of pumpkin recipes, worthy of a second helping! You’ll find 19 pumpkin recipes to satisfy your pumpkin spice cravings.

Happy Thursday! Fall is the time of year for all things pumpkin and I’m sharing a round up of pumpkin recipes worthy of second helping! Click on the links below for a taste and the complete recipe.

Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl A moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a tangy cream cheese layer, perfect for a fall morning, Thanksgiving weekend or anytime you slice it!

Pumpkin Scones with Maple Glaze and Pecans

This pumpkin scone recipe uses 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree so it’s a great way to use leftover canned pumpkin from another recipe. You can bake them and enjoy them fresh the oven; make ahead and reheat, then glaze them; or freeze them unbaked. They can go directly from the freezer to the oven with just a few extra minutes of baking time.

Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Swirl Brownies! Celebrate fall and pumpkin spice season with moist and fudgy, splurge-worthy brownies.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Harvest Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Glaze! Pumpkin meets chocolate and a Bourbon-Pecan Glaze. Serve it with some Nutter Butter and Hersey Kisses Acorns for a fun and season addition and nod to fall.

Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt Cake! The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas.

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake with Kahlúa-Cream Cheese! Glaze Fans of Pumpkin Spice Latte will love this warmly spiced Bundt cake with an espresso-cinnamon swirl and coffee glaze, topped with a layer of Kahlua-Cream Cheese.

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies with Cranberries and Pecans! These cookies are chewy, moist, nutty, and chocolaty with just the right amount of pumpkin spice.

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Crème Brulée for Two! #slowcooker #crockpot #pumpkin #dessert #recipe

Overnight Pumpkin French Toast with Streusel Topping! A make-ahead French toast casserole for fall, infused with pumpkin flavor with a sweet streusel topping #pumpkin #brunch #recipe #frenchtoast #makeahead

Pumpkin Spice No-Churn Ice Cream This easy no-churn ice cream satisfies your craving for a pumpkin spice latte when the weather is more befitting of ice cream! Bump up the fall flavor with the addition of pumpkin granola and caramel sauce. #nochurn #icecream #pumpkin #fall #easy #recipe

Pumpkin Granola! Pumpkin, maple syrup and applesauce bind the oats together in this oil-free granola recipe. Easy to customize to your taste.

Mini Pumpkin Pies! Easy to make with a muffin tin and fun to embellish with cookie cutters and a package of refrigerated pie crusts!

Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with Pecan Piecrust! A delicious spin on the classic pumpkin pie, with a sweet and crunchy streusel topping for your Thanksgiving feast. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkin #pie #recipe #thanksgiving #pecan #streusel

Treat your pups to Howl-oween Pumpkin Dog Treats! Made with pumpkin, applesauce, whole wheat flour and oats!

And here are a few of ‘almost pumpkin’ recipes. . .

Calling Pumpkin Spice fans, Pumpkin Spice Chex Snack Mix is an easy recipe for fall snacking! The combination of sweet and salty is highly addictive, which may or may not be a good thing. ;) Best of all, it can be made ahead and comes together in 5 minutes.

Pumpkin Cheese Ball with Painted Pie Crust Leaves

Pumpkin Spice Oreo Truffles! An easy no-bake treat with just four ingredients.

Pimento Cheese Deviled Egg “Pumpkins” A fun fall bite or appetizer in a deviled egg with some cheesy flavor.

Quick and Easy Four-Ingredient Pumpkin Beer Bread | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easy #quickbread #recipe #pumpkin #fall

  12 comments for “19 Pumpkin Recipes Worthy of a Second Helping

  1. Cindi
    October 14, 2021 at 6:35 am

    I guess I better get baking as they all look so good. Your pictures have me so hungry! Thank you for sharing. Peace

    Reply
  2. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    October 14, 2021 at 7:21 am

    While I’ve ~never~ turned down a cookie, I’m thinking I’d love to make a bundt cake! And my absolute favorite little pumpkins? The furry ones… Give The Girls a hug for me Mary:@)

    Reply
  3. Aquietlife
    October 14, 2021 at 8:27 am

    Pumpkin pandemonium! 😋

    Reply
  4. Clara
    October 14, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Mary, There are so many delicious options! Beautifully displayed and photographed. Thanks for sharing. Enjoy your day sweet friend. Clara❤️🎃

    Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    October 14, 2021 at 10:32 am

    Mary, I absolutely adore the flavor of pumpkin. What a treat to see all of these recipes in a round-up. Now what should I make first?

    Happy Thursday 🧡

    Reply
  6. the Painted Apron
    October 14, 2021 at 10:36 am

    Tis the season for pumpkin everything! Great round up Mary, I had forgotten about the pumpkin creme brulee, I really want to make that! We had to throw 6 pumpkins away yesterday, they were rotting, so sad!
    Jenna

    Reply
  7. Betsy
    October 14, 2021 at 10:39 am

    This is a perfectly timed post. My daughter is coming home from college for Thanksgiving and the recipes here have something for everyone. Bonus: the house will smell amazing! Just to be safe, I’d better make a few of these treats now. You know, just to test them out. Where’s my yoga pants with the elastic waistband?

    Thank you, Mary for the one-stop pumpkin bonanza. Delicious!

    Reply
  8. Rebecca Payne
    October 14, 2021 at 10:43 am

    So many great recipes. I love the white pumpkin teapot! Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  9. Linda Mittleider
    October 14, 2021 at 11:40 am

    The cookies look great but when I click on them I get the Bundt Cake recipe. What am I doing wrong?

    Reply
  10. Darlene
    October 14, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    Wow, what a line up of all things wonderful. I’ve gained 15lbs. just browsing.
    I saw 4 sweet face’s and 4 recipes I want to try right away.
    Thank you for what must have taken hrs.to pull (this post) together.
    So Appreciated.

    Reply
  11. Kitty
    October 14, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    I’d love to taste every single one of your recipes, Mary! I’ll bet even the doggie treats are yummy! Lol! Thanks for sharing all things spicy and pumpkin!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

