19 Pumpkin Recipes Worthy of a Second Helping

Celebrate fall with a round up of pumpkin recipes, worthy of a second helping! You’ll find 19 pumpkin recipes to satisfy your pumpkin spice cravings.

Happy Thursday! Fall is the time of year for all things pumpkin and I’m sharing a round up of pumpkin recipes worthy of second helping! Click on the links below for a taste and the complete recipe.

Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl

A moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a tangy cream cheese layer, perfect for a fall morning, Thanksgiving weekend or anytime you slice it!

Pumpkin Scones with Maple Glaze and Pecans

Celebrate pumpkin spice season with this fall teatime treat!

This pumpkin scone recipe uses 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree so it’s a great way to use leftover canned pumpkin from another recipe. You can bake them and enjoy them fresh the oven; make ahead and reheat, then glaze them; or freeze them unbaked. They can go directly from the freezer to the oven with just a few extra minutes of baking time.

Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Swirl Brownies

Celebrate fall and pumpkin spice season with moist and fudgy, splurge-worthy brownies.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Harvest Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Glaze

Pumpkin meets chocolate and a Bourbon-Pecan Glaze. Serve it with some Nutter Butter and Hersey Kisses Acorns for a fun and seasonal addition and nod to fall.

Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas.

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake with Kahlúa-Cream Cheese Glaze

Fans of Pumpkin Spice Latte will love this warmly spiced Bundt cake with an espresso-cinnamon swirl and coffee glaze, topped with a layer of Kahlua-Cream Cheese.

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies with Cranberries and Pecans

The photos don’t do these cookies justice. . .they’re chewy, moist, nutty, and chocolaty with just the right amount of pumpkin spice!

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Crème Brulée for Two!

This autumnal dessert is oh so easy to make using your slow cooker. It’s customized to make two servings . . .ideal if you have a pumpkin pie-esque craving in advance of Thanksgiving!

Overnight Pumpkin French Toast with Streusel Topping

A make-ahead French toast casserole infused with pumpkin flavor with a sweet streusel topping. Perfect for Thanksgiving weekend with family in town.

Pumpkin Spice No-Churn Ice Cream

This easy no-churn ice cream satisfies your craving for a pumpkin spice latte when the weather is more befitting of ice cream. (I’m looking at you North Carolina!) Bump up the fall flavor with the addition of pumpkin granola and caramel sauce.

Pumpkin Granola

Pumpkin, maple syrup and applesauce bind the oats together in this oil-free granola recipe. Easy to customize to your taste, with your nuts and fruit of choice.

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Mini Pumpkin Pies for your Thanksgiving feast are easy to make with a muffin tin, a package of refrigerated pie crusts and fun to embellish with cookie cutters!

Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with Pecan Piecrust

A delicious spin on the classic pumpkin pie, with a sweet and crunchy streusel topping for your Thanksgiving feast!

Howl-oween Pumpkin Dog Treats

Treat your pups to Howl-oween Pumpkin Dog Treats. Made with pumpkin, applesauce, whole wheat flour and oats!

And here are a few of ‘almost pumpkin’ recipes. . .

Pumpkin Spice Chex Snack Mix

Pumpkin Spice Chex Snack Mix is an easy recipe for fall snacking! The combination of sweet and salty is irresistible, which may or may not be a good thing. ;) It can be made ahead and comes together in 5 minutes.

Painted Pie Crust Leaves and a Pumpkin Cheese Ball

Painted Pastry Leaves are a fun way to add a little fall flourish with refrigerated piecrust, food coloring, and cookie cutters. Embellish and decorate sweet or savory foods, a store-bought pie or cheese ball for fall.

Pumpkin Spice Oreo Truffles

An easy no-bake treat with just four ingredients.

Pimento Cheese Deviled Egg “Pumpkins”

A fun fall bite or appetizer in a deviled egg with some cheesy flavor.

Quick and Easy Four-Ingredient Pumpkin Beer Bread

Only one bowl and four ingredients needed to make this easy beer bread, delicious warm from the oven, as toast, or enjoy sandwiched together for a delicious grilled cheese.

