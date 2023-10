Chilly fall mornings call for Spiced Pumpkin Loaf Cake! The essence of fall in a moist, warmly spiced loaf cake, topped with a sweet Maple Glaze; perfect with your morning coffee or your afternoon cuppa. You’ll also find an easy recipe for Cake Release, aka, Cake Goop, a one-step alternative to buttering and flouring your pans, ideal for specialty cake pans for coating all the nooks and crannies.

Happy Monday!

Calling all pumpkin spice fans, mornings just got sweeter with

Spiced Pumpkin Loaf Cake!

Who doesn’t like cake for breakfast? ;)

It’s topped with a sweet Maple Glaze for added fall flavor.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Enjoy a slice with your coffee on a chilly fall morning or

with your afternoon cuppa as a pick-me-up!

It would be a delicious treat for family in town for Thanksgiving too.

I used my Nordic Ware Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan

that I used to make Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl.

It’s a 6-cup loaf pan so feel free to make this delicious pumpkin loaf cake

in your equivalent size pan or a 9 x 5 loaf pan

Spiced Pumpkin Loaf Cake with Maple Glazed, adapted from Nordic Ware

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

1 1/2 cups *all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

*Note: To make this gluten free, swap out all-purpose flour for

King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour.

Preheat oven to 350°F and prep your pan to begin.

To prep my pans, I typically reach a baking spray that contains flour, such as Baker’s Joy.

You want to avoid using a nonstick spray with lecithin listed as an ingredient as a gummy residue

can build up on your Bundt and nonstick pans over time.

Lynnette, a talented baker left this comment on a previous post:

Thank you for another great recipe and presentation idea. I would like to share something with you that I have found to be life changing, as a baker. Cake Goop is far superior to Baker’s Secret, Pam or any product on the market. It works like a dream, even on very detailed pans, is cheap, no propellants involved, no nozzles to get plugged and stop working and it lasts indefinitely on the counter or in the fridge. The only way you can mess up is if you apply a thick coating to your pan. Thick makes it stick! It only needs a thin coating. It’s as simple as equal parts of all purpose flour, shortening and vegetable oil blended together. I store it in this fantastic little jar with a silicone brush to apply it with. I hope you try it. You will love it!

Thank you Lynnette!

Check out her beautiful cookies!! I’m a bird lover and was blown away by her

Winter Bird Cookie Wreath. . . too pretty to eat!

To make Cake Release, aka, Cake Goop, simply mix equal parts flour,

shortening and oil, as Lynnette said.

Method:

Whisk together 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup vegetable oil in medium bowl until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk in 1/2 cup all-purpose flour until it becomes a smooth paste. I ended up reaching for my hand mixer to get to a smooth consistency. When ready to use, spread a thin layer using a pastry brush on the inside of your cake pan before adding the batter and baking. Store cake release in an airtight container. If you’re using it regularly, you won’t have to worry about it going bad. If you’re only using cake release/ cake goop occasionally, it will safely keep on the counter or in the pantry for 3 months at room temperature, 6 months in the refrigerator.

To make Pumpkin Loaf Cake:

In a bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, soda, spices and salt, set aside.

In a large bowl combine sugars, vanilla, pumpkin, eggs and melted butter until smooth.

Add flour mixture and milk and combine all ingredients.

Pour the batter into prepared pan. Tap pan on counter gently to remove bubbles.

Bake until done *45-60 minutes or until loaf is done when toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool cake on rack for 10 minutes, then turn out onto rack to cool completely.

Maple Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 – 2 tablespoons milk or half and half, thinning to desired consistency

Whisk together pumpkin pie spice with sugar. Add maple syrup and milk, 1 tablespoon add at time, until reaching desired consistency.

Pour glaze over cooled loaf, using a pastry brush if desired, to thoroughly cover all cover all the pumpkin details on top.

Allow glaze to set before cutting.

*Baking times will vary depending on pans and your oven.

Oven temperatures vary widely, depending on brand, age, whether electric or gas

and it’s not unusual for an oven to run 5 or 10 degrees hotter or colder.

Preheat your oven at least 20 minutes and know your oven and its hot spots.

Use an inexpensive oven thermometer to monitor your oven’s temperature.

Nordic Ware’s recipe says loaf baking times are 40 – 50 minutes, mine took 1 hour and 5 minutes to bake!

Shield top of loaf with foil to prevent overbrowning if needed for longer baking times.

I highly recommend this recipe if you like pumpkin spice and have a cup of pumpkin puree

left over from an open can.

Leftover pumpkin makes dog gone good pumpkin treats too:

Happy Howl-oween Frozen Pumpkin Dog Treats

Print Recipe Spiced Pumpkin Loaf with Maple Glaze Chilly fall mornings call for Spiced Pumpkin Loaf with Maple Glaze. The essence of fall in a moist, warmly spiced loaf cake, this pumpkin loaf will soon be a yearly favorite, perfect with your morning coffee or your afternoon cuppa as a pick-me-up treat. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Servings: 8 Equipment 6-cup loaf pan or 9 x 5 loaf pan I used Nordic Ware's Harvest Bounty Pan Ingredients Spiced Pumpkin Loaf 1 1/ 2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/ 2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/ 2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/ 2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/ 2 teaspoon salt

3/ 4 cup sugar

3/ 4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/ 2 cup butter melted and slightly cooled

2 eggs

1/ 4 cup milk Maple Glaze 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 - 2 tablespoons milk or half and half thinning to desired consistency Instructions To make loaf: Preheat oven to 350°F.

Prep pan brushing nooks and crannies with cake release or use baking spray containing flour.

In a bowl combine flour, baking powder, soda, spices and salt, set aside.

In a large bowl combine sugars, vanilla, pumpkin, eggs and butter until smooth.

Add flour mixture and milk and combine all ingredients. Pour the batter into prepared pan. Tap pan on counter gently to remove bubbles.

Bake until done 45-60 minutes or until loaf is done when toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool cake on rack for 10 minutes, then turn out onto rack to cool completely.

Mix Maple Glaze, pour over cooled cake. Maple Glaze Whisk together pumpkin pie spice with sugar.

Add maple syrup and milk, 1 tablespoon at time, until reaching desired consistency.

Pour glaze over cooled loaf. Use pastry brush if desired, to thoroughly cover acoverall the pumpkin details on top of loaf. Allow glaze to set before cutting. Notes May substitute a 9 x 5 loaf pan for Harvest Bounty Pan

Use Cinnamon/Sugar to dust loaf as an alternative to Maple Glaze

To make gluten free, use King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour.

Baking times will vary depending on pans and your oven. Oven temperatures vary widely, depending on brand, age, whether electric or gas and it’s not unusual for an oven to run 5 or 10 degrees hotter or colder. Preheat your oven at least 20 minutes and know your oven and its hot spots. Use an inexpensive oven thermometer to monitor your oven’s temperature. Nordic Ware’s recipe says loaf baking times are 40 – 50 minutes, mine too 1 hour and 5 minutes to bake. Shield top of loaf with foil to prevent overbrowning if needed for longer baking time.

To make Cake Release: Whisk together 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup vegetable oil in medium bowl until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk in 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (or gluten free flour) until it becomes a smooth paste. Use a mixer if needed. When ready to use, spread a thin layer using a pastry brush on the inside of a cake pan before adding the batter and baking. Store cake release in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 months or 6 months in the refrigerator.

Find 19 pumpkin recipes to satisfy your pumpkin spice cravings, HERE.

Sophie and Lola wish you a Happy Howl-O-Ween

tomorrow with plenty of treats!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit! Sharing with: