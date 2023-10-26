27 Recipes For Your Thanksgiving Feast You’ll Want to Gobble + Giveaway!

Find 27 recipes you’ll want to gobble for your Thanksgiving feast.
Can you believe Thanksgiving is just a four Thursdays away. . . how did that happen?
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, I’m celebrating with a little giveaway!
And I’m sharing a round-up of recipes for entertaining your family
or friends and your Thanksgiving feast!
Click on the links provided if you’d like the complete recipe for your Thanksgiving feast!
You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of this post.
Nutter Butter Turkey Cupcakes!
These little gobblers are fun to make with Nutter Butter cookies, licorice wattles and candy corn fantails!
Roasted Harvest Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
A make-ahead healthy and colorful addition to your Thanksgiving feast!
Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving
Create a snack board for easy entertaining for Thanksgiving that your family and friends will want to gobble!
Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Cranberry Sauce
Ina’s recipes never disappoint and her cranberry sauce is the perfect combination of sweet and tart!
Make extra for family members and friends to take home to enjoy with leftover turkey
or ham on a roll; spooned over cream cheese with crackers for an easy appetizer;
or over a wheel of warm melty Brie wrapped in puffed pastry.
Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with Pecan Piecrust
A delicious spin on the classic pumpkin pie with a pecan-studded crust and streusel topping!
A sweet and salty treat, great for snacking and sure to satisfy hungry pilgrims,
football fans, or tree-trimmers over Thanksgiving weekend!
The flavor of pecan pie in an easy and delicious muffin. You’ll want to double the recipe!
Mini Pumpkin Pies are easy to make with a muffin tin and fun to embellish with cookie cutters and a package of refrigerated pie crusts!
Pimento Cheese Deviled Egg “Pumpkins”
Calling all pimento cheese and deviled egg lovers, this fun appetizer marries both flavors in one bite!
A flavorful, sweet treat for your Thanksgiving table and an easy and delicious hostess gift!
Roasted Butternut-Apple and Pumpkin Soup Shooters
A teaser appetizer to serve your guests and whet their appetite for the Thanksgiving feast!
Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding
The Caramel-Pecan Sauce guarantees it will be gobbled up! Make this bread pudding in individual ramekins or bake in a 9 x 13 pan and dish it up when ready to serve.
Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt Cake
The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas
Make-ahead, flavorful and ideal for Thanksgiving weekend with family in town!
Overnight Pumpkin French Toast with Streusel Topping
A make-ahead baked French toast casserole. The streusel topping adds a sweet layer of flavor and crunch that makes it company-worthy for weekend brunch or Thanksgiving weekend!
Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl
A moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a tangy cream cheese layer, perfect for a fall morning, Thanksgiving weekend or anytime you slice it!
Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
A gratin that marries Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes in a side for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Served in a double crust that’s layered with rosemary and Gruyère cheese!
Cranberry-Pecan Pie Crust Leaves
Dress up your left over Thanksgiving turkey with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts for pot pie, piecrust leaf “sandwiches” of pecans and cranberries!
Pumpkin-Chocolate Harvest Bundt Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Glaze!
Pumpkin meets chocolate and a Bourbon-Pecan Glaze. Serve it with some Nutter Butter and Hersey Kisses Acorns for a fun and seasonal addition and nod to fall.
Cinnamon-Sugar Puff Pastry Turkeys!
Classic palmier cookies that are easy to gobble, with light, buttery, flaky layers of pastry and an irresistibly sweet cinnamon-sugar crunch!
Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board
Serve up smiles and satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth too with Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board
As easy to mix as is to drink and perfect beverage to serve for a crowd for Thanksgiving!
Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter
Enjoy as a spread for breakfast breads or stirred into oatmeal, yogurt, or with pancakes and waffles for a seasonal fall treat. Makes a delicious hostess or Thanksgiving take away gift!
Quick and Easy Pumpkin Butter-Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze
Wake up to Pumpkin Butter-Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze that use a short cut, for an easy and delicious breakfast treat!
Get Your Pie On: Cheesy Thanksgiving Appetizer
Your family and friends will enjoy this fun little appetizer for Thanksgiving that’s easy as pie.
Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake with Kahlúa-Cream Cheese Glaze
Fans of Pumpkin Spice Latte will love this warmly spiced Bundt cake with an espresso-cinnamon swirl and coffee glaze, topped with a layer of Kahlua-Cream Cheese.
Turkey-Shaped Butter for Your Thanksgiving Feast
A fun little accompaniment for your Thanksgiving feast
I like to mix and match dishes for Thanksgiving instead of having a complete set of dinnerware,
so I’m always on the look out to add a new “Tom” to add to my collection.
Thanksgiving Table with Assorted Tom Turkeys and Fantail Napkin Fold
Easy 5 Minute Centerpiece for your Thanksgiving Table
Create a quick, no-stress natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
In anticipation of Thanksgiving, I’m sharing some turkey dish love and giving away
a Chantilly Turkey Dinner Plate by Royal Stafford to 3 readers,
to start or add to your turkey plate collection!
Enjoy at the table or display your ‘rafters of turkeys’ in a Thanksgiving vignette.
In the Potting Shed: A Rafter of Turkeys and Thanksgiving Vignette
🦃 To enter this giveaway and for a chance to win a “Tom”,
leave a comment telling me your favorite Thanksgiving food or tradition.
🦃 Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry. Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
🦃 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight November 8th.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
I have a little turkey shaped resin container and for many, many years he’s been the table centerpiece as it’s just my husband and myself. Previously I would take him to a florist to have an arrangement made. Then I started doing it myself and it looked just as good. Then the poor, old fella sprung a leak so I’ve used faux flowers and greenery and in some ways it looks better then the real ones. I love Thanksgiving and I love my little Tom!!!
Your selection of thanksgiving recipes covers many of our favorites, but my choice for the days’ dishes is mashed potatoes, we make ours with lots and lots of melted butter, heavy cream and cream cheese. Salt and pepper, paprika and a pinch of sugar, completes the over all goodness of this total comfort food.
Oh Mary, you bad bad girl! Your are teasing my dish addiction. I NEED one of those Tom plates! I’m an avid follower and subscriber so please pick me! As always, a beautiful and inspiring post! As much as I’m always tempted to try new dishes at Thanksgiving, we stick to the same ole same ole—turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes w/ marshmallows on top and oh yes, something green—because we MUST—Brussels sprouts or asparagus!
I pined and saves your pumpkin butter photo and recipe under our thanksgiving category
Our Thanksgiving is pretty traditional except now we have roasted brussel sprouts instead of greenbean casserole and my homemade cranberry sauce has a bit of a kick with a jalapeño addition. Our mashed potatoes are always mixed with rutabaga and our stuffing the recipe on the bag of seasoned bread cubes. Homemade gravy and rolls to soak it up .Pumpkin pie and Apple pie are a must and occasionally a Pecan tart. Homemade whipped cream is the final garnish on the pies then the women and dogs take a brisk walk if weather permits and the men folk do the cleanup before they settle down for football on TV.
I have two adorably funny looking painted turkey-shaped candles I enjoy getting out every year. They make me laugh and remember funny stories my husband told me of his childhood memories.
Pumpkin pie with whipped heavy cream is one of our family favorites in addition to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
As a child, my husband has fond happy memories of a turkey salt and pepper set that graced his family’s Thanksgiving table and are about 70 years old. The shakers now grace our family Thanksgiving table with fond memories attached for all loved ones who gathered warmly around his parent’s table when he was young.
Good morning,Mary. As always lots of eye candy and yummy recipes! My favorite non-food Thanksgiving tradition is listening to each one at the table express what they are thankful for that year. Even the kiddos participate! Thank you for your generous giveaway.
Mary, I am a subscriber. You always brighten my day w/ your posts. Thank you so much for making my days happier!
Hi Mary ~ what a beautiful post ! Thanksgiving is truly one of my favorite holidays. We carry on a tradition that I remember since I was very young. It is a simple but delicious appetizer, celery sticks filled with cream cheese and walnuts. We will have other little munchies but always, always have to have these. Over the last few years, I have added chopped dried cranberries into the cream cheese as well. So yummy ! Hugs, Dorinda Selke
Mary, You’ve given us a nice selection of recipes. Thank you! I bought some Staffordshire plates with foxes and pheasants on them last year at HomeGoods. They have the exact design on outer part of the plate. I think they are such a nice design. I like your turkey plate collection. It is such a good idea to have several different patterns. I must admit my husband’s favorite dish are mashed potatoes and gravy. Mine is sweet potato casserole. I love the turkey shaped butter. I’m pinning that and several other pics. Enjoy your evening. Clara❤️
Mary ~ I am a long time happy subscriber ! Hugs, Dorinda
Mary ~ I pinned actually a few pins to my Pinterest board, “FROST ON THE PUMPKIN”. Hugs, Dorinda
Love your posts and always get excited to see what you have created. I absolutely love sweet potato casserole and have used the same recipe for the last 30+ years. Thank you for your generous giveaways.
I am a long time follower.
Mary, you have given us some wonderful recipes and tablescaping ideas for our Thanksgiving celebrations. All of these dishes, snacks, and drinks look delicious! Your tables are also gorgeous, and you have such a pretty collection of turkey dinnerware. My favorite tradition is that we still make the food my Grandmothers made. My Grandmothers are no longer with us, but when I prepare those dishes from the recipes they wrote out for me it is like they are with me. The smell of those dishes baking in the oven, and the first bite always puts a lump in my throat and brings back a flood of memories. Wishing you a most blessed day!
My mouth is watering Mary! I have been thinking about Thanksgiving and all the wonderful food too, comfort at it’s best. I love your puff pastry turkeys, so cute! Your presentations are beautiful, and magazine worthy~ I’d have to say my favorite Thanksgiving food is stuffing :)
Jenna
I love dressing/stuffing! While growing up, I would always request a full roast chicken meal with dressing for my August birthday. Now I wonder how many times my mom cooked that meal on a hot summer day!
My favorite Thanksgiving food is Pecan Pie.
My favorite tradition is everyone telling something they’re thankful for that happened during the year.
I’m an email subscriber.
Mary, a bountiful post with one stop shopping for some great Thanksgiving recipes. Your Tom turkey is gorgeous, along with your turkey dishware. I love a cornbread dressing which my grandmother used to make. She was from Mississippi and a wonderful cook. Every year, I keep asking myself we need to cook a turkey and have some cornbread dressing other than Thanksgiving because it is so good. I am a subscriber.
I am off on an adventure today with Jain, Scott and my hubby. Happy Thursday.🦃
Mary, I pinned so many of your recipes , they look amazing , come on Thanksgiving !!
What a wonderful Thanksgiving post…so many great ideas and recipes! I love everything about Thanksgiving, but I think my favorite is the pies. I truly love a delicious homemade apple pie!
I am a subscriber.
Gobble, Gobble! What a wealth of idea inspiration and recipes for Turkey Season. Love it, Mary! Thank you!
Did you by chance see the John Derian Thanksgiving Collection for Target? Fun pieces! I added some pieces for my November tables and a few pillows.
Hello Mary! Thank you again for such a delightful display of great recipes and decorating ideas! Thanksgiving is my most favorite holiday and I’ve tried a few of your suggested recipes over my years of following your posts. I believe I love preparing for the holiday the most as I love to cook and set a beautiful table. As we will be guests and not hosts this year I plan to make the pumpkin bread pudding and mini pumpkin pies; easy to transport and serve. I would love the turkey plate to serve the mini pies…so lovely! Happy Thanksgiving!
Our favorite Thanksgiving food tradition is candied yams. My mother always made it for Thanksgiving, I made it and now my daughter makes it as well as she now hosts Thanksgiving dinner. I’m a very happy long time subscriber of your blog!
Greetings Mary, I just can’t wait for Thanksgiving after looking at your beautiful Thanksgiving table and reading your delicious recipes! I’m now in the mood to get the dishes, linens, and silverware out and set the table! But, I can’t tell a lie, my favorites on the big day are the basics. Turkey and mashed potatoes! Nothing fancy to dress them up, just roasted turkey and homemade mashed potatoes with butter, cream, and milk!
I have a ceramic turkey painted by my late sister. It always takes pride of place, and brings me joy. I love the turkey plate! Subscribed and pinned. Thanks!
My favorite is gravy. Doesn’t matter if the turkey is dry, mashed potatoes not quite right, gravy fixes everything.
What an inspiring post for my favorite holiday! I look forward to trying some of your recipes. Our family Thanksgiving favorite has to be dressing made using my (long-deceased) grandmother’s recipe. The homemade mix is scooped onto a baking sheet in individual servings. Several years ago my niece counted the number of dressing pieces on the baking sheets and announced how many servings each person could have—she just wanted to make sure she had her share!
What a wonderful array of new recipes. One of my favorite foods at Thanksgiving is a cranberry relish dish that my mother made. She has been gone over fourteen years, but every year our family uses her recipe and serve the relish in the same cutglass bowl that she used. We also use her cast iron meat grinder to chop up the cranberries, oranges and nuts.
Mary, your bountiful array of Thanksgiving recipes has my mouth watering. I love anything pumpkin and there are several that I am going to pin. Thank you for the savory and sweet recipes. I cannot believe Thanksgiving is four weeks away 🦃
Your pictures are amazing! The pumpkins, the food, the turkeys! I think my favorite food on Thanksgiving is filling (stuffing to some) covered with gravy…then a piece of pumpkin pie with whipped cream! I pinned many of the recipes and the turkey pumpkin runner.
I love your THANKSGIVING POSTS. I HAVE A SMALL COLLECTION of brown transfer ware I use every thanksgiving. 12 plates at this point of time. Would love 1 of the Toms
Pinned your turkey cupcake recipe. My grandkids will love them. Thanks for all the neat ideas