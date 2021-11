Celebrate pumpkin spice season with Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter. Enjoy as a spread for breakfast or stirred into oatmeal, yogurt, or with pancakes and waffles for a seasonal fall treat.

Happy Thursday!

How about some homemade Maple Pumpkin Butter to slather on your morning toast or to flavor your oatmeal, pancake or waffles for a seasonal fall breakfast treat?

This Maple Pumpkin Butter tastes like pumpkin pie in a jar and is easy to make in your slow cooker. Your house will smell wonderful while it’s simmering away too!

It makes a delicious hostess gift for Thanksgiving or to share with pumpkin spice and pumpkin pie enthusiasts! It will keep in the refrigerator up to two weeks or can be stored in the freezer up to 6 months.

I found these Kilner jars at HomeGoods a couple of weeks ago. They’re referred to as ‘tomato fruit jars’ but I thought the shape of the jars resembled the ribs on pumpkins! I cut a piece of scrapbook paper for a decorative touch to the lid and added a tag, ‘So Thankful for You’.

Print Recipe Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter Celebrate pumpkin spice season with Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter. Gift and share to enjoy as a spread slathered on toast, scones and muffins or stirred into oatmeal, yogurt, or top pancakes and waffles, for a seasonal fall breakfast. Makes approximately 3 1/2 cups Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 3 hrs Servings: 14 (2 oz) servings Equipment slow cooker Ingredients 2 15 oz. cans pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie filling

1 cup pure maple syrup Grade A or B

1/2 cup apple juice or apple cider

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (or 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract)

1/4 teaspoon sea salt Instructions Whisk together all the ingredients in slow cooker. Turn heat on LOW and cook for one hour.

Stir the contents and cook for another 2 hours, with the lid partially open to help ingredients reduce and liquid to evaporate.

Stir the butter occasionally. It is done when thick enough to run a spoon across the bottom without the pumpkin running back into the space.

Slow cookers vary, so your butter might take a little more or less time.

Pumpkin butter will keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. It may also be frozen up to 6 months. To freeze, leave at least 1/2 inch at the top of each jar for expansion as it freezes. Notes Alternatively to make on stove instead of slow cooker or to double recipe: Add all ingredients to a medium pot and heat on the stove on medium high until mixture begins to bubble. Reduce heat to medium low, with lid cracked on pot to allow steam to escape and reduce. Pumpkin has a tendency to pop and splatter when heated due to high water content so keeping lid askew will help keep cooktop clean. Stir occasionally and cook until reduced and thickened to a spreadable "butter" or desired consistency, about 30 minutes. Cool completely and store in clean jars.

Spice substitution for pumpkin pie spice, add: 1/2 tsp ground ginger 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon 1/4 tsp allspice 1/4 tsp freshly ground nutmeg Pumpkin butter should not be canned at home as pumpkin is too low in acid which is needed for safe canning and preservation.

It’s wonderful served with Quick and Easy Four-Ingredient Pumpkin Beer Bread,

for a delicious fall treat and is irresistible warm from the oven!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.











































