November Weekend Mountain Views: Fall’s Last Hurrah, Barns and Horses

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Happy Saturday!

Here’s some weekend mountain views from North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

There are still pockets of color in the lower elevations

around Boone and Valle Crucis.

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

At higher elevations at 4300 feet in Banner Elk,

fall color is waning with the trees are losing their leaves

and there were snow flurries on Thursday.

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A few pockets of crimson can still be found. . .

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

If not on trees, then on barns. :)

Old barn Watauga County, NC | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

There are always low lying clouds hanging over the mountains. . .

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

I love this pretty setting with the old apple tree. . .

Barn and apple tree North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

And barn quilt with horse.

Barn quilt with horse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Horses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

And horses of course!

Horses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

 The fly mask on this horse doesn’t impair his vision,

he came right over to have his photo taken.

Horses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Old apple tree North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Old apple tree North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Barn and apple tree North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Barn and apple tree North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Barn North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Barn North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

It’s definitely sweater weather at the lake and

we had our first frost advisory this week.

It always seems to coincide with turning the clocks back.

Easy Thanksgiving table centerpiece using a wreath and Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescape #wreath #fall #centerpiece #DIY

If you missed it, there is still time to enter the giveaway with my Monday Morning Blooms friends.

The Magnolia Company Wreath Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescape #wreath #fall #centerpiece #DIY

Visit HERE for the giveaway details and chance to win a beautiful wreath from The Magnolia Company.

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains #fall

Hope you’re enjoying some beautifall weather where you are

and enjoy your extra hour of sleep. ♥

Fall foliage North Carolina Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #blueridge #mountains #barns #fall

  22 comments for “November Weekend Mountain Views: Fall’s Last Hurrah, Barns and Horses

  1. Ruthie Miller
    November 6, 2021 at 6:40 am

    What beautiful, majestic views. Life affirming and must surely make you grateful. Thank you for the wonderful tour. Went on your lovely tour twice!

    Reply
  2. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    November 6, 2021 at 6:43 am

    Beautiful weather. We live in the Houston area. We don’t get to see those beautful landscapes. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  3. Dorinda Selke
    November 6, 2021 at 7:31 am

    Gosh Mary ~ such breathtaking views in your neck of the woods ! I live in New England and I could swear you were here ! Just beautiful ! Thanks for sharing with us Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  4. franki Parde
    November 6, 2021 at 8:10 am

    Oh, what a fun road you’ve taken us on!!! Your weather looks perfect, too…it reminded me so much of our recent mini adventure to Hot Springs, VA. Winding, climbing, twisting the day away…thanks for the respite. franki

    Reply
  5. Diana
    November 6, 2021 at 8:29 am

    Beautiful colors !! Thank you for sharing

    Reply
  6. Ellen
    November 6, 2021 at 8:37 am

    GORGEOUS color!! Red is my favorite color!! Thanks for sharing!!

    Reply
  7. Bonnie
    November 6, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Lift, thank you for introducing me to Magnolia. While it is hard to pick a favorite wreath, I would have to choose their Golden Merlot wreath which would be the perfect Christmas wreath for my home!

    Loved your Fall photos of our NC mountains. I have noticed so many long lasting crimsons and deep yellow golds around my Henderspnville home this Fall. I am sad to see the leaves drifting to the ground…but can’t wait for the first flaked announcing Winter! Love the City of Four Seasons in every part of the year. -Bonnie

    Reply
  8. Bonnie Chase
    November 6, 2021 at 8:54 am

    Breathtaking..God’s creation in splendor. Thank you for sharing

    Reply
  9. Sue
    November 6, 2021 at 9:18 am

    Thank you for sharing these lovely photos. I haven’t been able to have a mountain getaway this year so especially enjoyed this virtual trip!

    Reply
  10. Karen Moore
    November 6, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Can’t even imagine living on that farm. What a wonderful way to wake up every day!

    Reply
  11. Sarah
    November 6, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Mary, your lakeside living always beckons me, but these mountain scenes are doing the same. I find your part of our country a splendid location in any season. Each image offers a window into amazing beauty of NC. Enjoy this colorful season! Happy November!

    Reply
  12. the Painted Apron
    November 6, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Stunning photos Mary, I love seeing the trees and old barns. Those horse sculptures are gorgeous! it truly has been a beautiful Fall, our leaves are just about at the height of their color, so breathtaking! So nice you’ve had some lovely mountain getaways!
    Jenna

    Reply
  13. Debbie Jones
    November 6, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Beautiful countryside !!! Love the different pics of barns.

    Reply
  14. Linda Primmer
    November 6, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Beautiful photos. Fall is such a lovely time of year. I have a great appreciation of the beautiful colors. Always a blessing to see the country barns, horses and trees. Happy weekend.

    Reply
  15. Ricki Treleaven
    November 6, 2021 at 10:37 am

    Gorgeous photos, Mary. Y’all have enjoyed some beautiful fall color this year!

    Reply
  16. oldnewgreenredo
    November 6, 2021 at 10:41 am

    Totally loving your photos…and your seasonal banner with all your Thanksgiving/Fall ideas! YES it is November and not Christmas, yet!!

    Reply
  17. Linda
    November 6, 2021 at 10:46 am

    Such gorgeous photos Mary!! The barns are beautiful and I always want to stop to take pictures too. I’m actually driving (well I should say Mr. Fun is driving and I’m trying not to be the backseat driver) on our way to the Biltmore for some rest, horseback riding, a Christmas candlelight tour and a few other tours of the estate and clay shooting!! A delayed birthday expedition instead of what we originally planned. Your photos of the mountains around there are making me so excited and happy. And yes we packed clothes in case of snow flurries too! Hope you are all well!
    Linda

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 6, 2021 at 11:26 am

      Oh that sounds like so much fun Linda! It looks like you’ll have some beautiful weather! Enjoy your trip and safe travels, Happy Belated Birthday.♥

      Reply
  18. frangospodarek
    November 6, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Mary, thank you for sharing your lifestyle with us. We appreciate your creativity. I visited The Magnolia Company website and “Little Gem and Berries” is my favorite wreath. I am following their wonderful ste on Instagram. I am also following you on Pinterest.

    Reply
  19. Andree Dampier
    November 6, 2021 at 11:43 am

    Wow!!! What gorgeous scenery. And so soothing too. May I have permission to print two or three of these photos? Your blogs always make my day.

    Reply
  20. Betsy
    November 6, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Picture perfect photos of the countryside in fall! I’ve never managed to see the mountains of North Carolina, but do enjoy vacationing vicariously through you colorful photos! Rolling mountains, beautiful farms, horses, and color. Sigh. Perfection!

    Reply
  21. Clara
    November 6, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    Mary, Thank you for sharing beautiful fall shots from the mountains. I have really enjoyed them all. The horses, barns, and gorgeous trees are a wonderful Saturday treat! Enjoy your weekend. Clara❤️

    Reply

