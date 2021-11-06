November Weekend Mountain Views: Fall’s Last Hurrah, Barns and Horses

Happy Saturday!

Here’s some weekend mountain views from North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

There are still pockets of color in the lower elevations

around Boone and Valle Crucis.

At higher elevations at 4300 feet in Banner Elk,

fall color is waning with the trees are losing their leaves

and there were snow flurries on Thursday.

A few pockets of crimson can still be found. . .

If not on trees, then on barns. :)

There are always low lying clouds hanging over the mountains. . .

I love this pretty setting with the old apple tree. . .

And barn quilt with horse.

And horses of course!

The fly mask on this horse doesn’t impair his vision,

he came right over to have his photo taken.

It’s definitely sweater weather at the lake and

we had our first frost advisory this week.

It always seems to coincide with turning the clocks back.

If you missed it, there is still time to enter the giveaway with my Monday Morning Blooms friends.

Visit HERE for the giveaway details and chance to win a beautiful wreath from The Magnolia Company.

Hope you’re enjoying some beautifall weather where you are

and enjoy your extra hour of sleep. ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: