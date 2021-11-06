November Weekend Mountain Views: Fall’s Last Hurrah, Barns and Horses

Happy Saturday!
Here’s some weekend mountain views from North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
There are still pockets of color in the lower elevations
around Boone and Valle Crucis.
At higher elevations at 4300 feet in Banner Elk,
fall color is waning with the trees are losing their leaves
and there were snow flurries on Thursday.
A few pockets of crimson can still be found. . .
If not on trees, then on barns. :)
There are always low lying clouds hanging over the mountains. . .
I love this pretty setting with the old apple tree. . .
And barn quilt with horse.
And horses of course!
The fly mask on this horse doesn’t impair his vision,
he came right over to have his photo taken.
It’s definitely sweater weather at the lake and
we had our first frost advisory this week.
It always seems to coincide with turning the clocks back.
If you missed it, there is still time to enter the giveaway with my Monday Morning Blooms friends.
Visit HERE for the giveaway details and chance to win a beautiful wreath from The Magnolia Company.
Hope you’re enjoying some beautifall weather where you are
and enjoy your extra hour of sleep. ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
What beautiful, majestic views. Life affirming and must surely make you grateful. Thank you for the wonderful tour. Went on your lovely tour twice!
Beautiful weather. We live in the Houston area. We don’t get to see those beautful landscapes. Thanks for sharing.
Gosh Mary ~ such breathtaking views in your neck of the woods ! I live in New England and I could swear you were here ! Just beautiful ! Thanks for sharing with us Hugs, Dorinda
Oh, what a fun road you’ve taken us on!!! Your weather looks perfect, too…it reminded me so much of our recent mini adventure to Hot Springs, VA. Winding, climbing, twisting the day away…thanks for the respite. franki
Beautiful colors !! Thank you for sharing
GORGEOUS color!! Red is my favorite color!! Thanks for sharing!!
Lift, thank you for introducing me to Magnolia. While it is hard to pick a favorite wreath, I would have to choose their Golden Merlot wreath which would be the perfect Christmas wreath for my home!
Loved your Fall photos of our NC mountains. I have noticed so many long lasting crimsons and deep yellow golds around my Henderspnville home this Fall. I am sad to see the leaves drifting to the ground…but can’t wait for the first flaked announcing Winter! Love the City of Four Seasons in every part of the year. -Bonnie
Breathtaking..God’s creation in splendor. Thank you for sharing
Thank you for sharing these lovely photos. I haven’t been able to have a mountain getaway this year so especially enjoyed this virtual trip!
Can’t even imagine living on that farm. What a wonderful way to wake up every day!
Mary, your lakeside living always beckons me, but these mountain scenes are doing the same. I find your part of our country a splendid location in any season. Each image offers a window into amazing beauty of NC. Enjoy this colorful season! Happy November!
Stunning photos Mary, I love seeing the trees and old barns. Those horse sculptures are gorgeous! it truly has been a beautiful Fall, our leaves are just about at the height of their color, so breathtaking! So nice you’ve had some lovely mountain getaways!
Jenna
Beautiful countryside !!! Love the different pics of barns.
Beautiful photos. Fall is such a lovely time of year. I have a great appreciation of the beautiful colors. Always a blessing to see the country barns, horses and trees. Happy weekend.
Gorgeous photos, Mary. Y’all have enjoyed some beautiful fall color this year!
Totally loving your photos…and your seasonal banner with all your Thanksgiving/Fall ideas! YES it is November and not Christmas, yet!!
Such gorgeous photos Mary!! The barns are beautiful and I always want to stop to take pictures too. I’m actually driving (well I should say Mr. Fun is driving and I’m trying not to be the backseat driver) on our way to the Biltmore for some rest, horseback riding, a Christmas candlelight tour and a few other tours of the estate and clay shooting!! A delayed birthday expedition instead of what we originally planned. Your photos of the mountains around there are making me so excited and happy. And yes we packed clothes in case of snow flurries too! Hope you are all well!
Linda
Oh that sounds like so much fun Linda! It looks like you’ll have some beautiful weather! Enjoy your trip and safe travels, Happy Belated Birthday.♥
Mary, thank you for sharing your lifestyle with us. We appreciate your creativity. I visited The Magnolia Company website and “Little Gem and Berries” is my favorite wreath. I am following their wonderful ste on Instagram. I am also following you on Pinterest.
Wow!!! What gorgeous scenery. And so soothing too. May I have permission to print two or three of these photos? Your blogs always make my day.
Picture perfect photos of the countryside in fall! I’ve never managed to see the mountains of North Carolina, but do enjoy vacationing vicariously through you colorful photos! Rolling mountains, beautiful farms, horses, and color. Sigh. Perfection!
Mary, Thank you for sharing beautiful fall shots from the mountains. I have really enjoyed them all. The horses, barns, and gorgeous trees are a wonderful Saturday treat! Enjoy your weekend. Clara❤️