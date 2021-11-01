How to Create an Easy Table Centerpiece Using a Wreath for Thanksgiving + Giveaway

Create a quick and easy table centerpiece using a wreath for your fall or Thanksgiving table. You’ll find additional wreath inspiration along with a giveway from The Magnolia Company.

Happy November! To kick off the month of harvest and Thanksgiving,

Shirley, Lidy, Pam and I are excited to collaborate with The Magnolia Company

for this edition of Monday Morning Blooms and

introduce you to their beautiful handmade wreaths!

They have generously provided us with a wreath, as well as offering a wreath

for each of us to give away to one lucky reader.

You’ll find the giveaway details along with beautiful wreath inspiration

from Shirley, Lidy and Pam at the bottom of this post.

I received a dried 18-inch Merlot Valley Wreath from The Magnolia Company.

The Magnolia Company Farm is located in Central Florida where warm sunshine and frequent rain showers blanket their groves of Southern Magnolia Trees.

Each stem is hand-selected for the perfect combination of a deep green, glossy surface and a rich copper, velvet textured back. This rich contrast is the starting point to produce our wonderfully designed, hand-made decorations.

Hydrangeas, yarrow, dried artichokes and putka pods, resembling small pumpkins,

are incorporated among the dried magnolia leaves.

The Magnolia Company offers fresh and dried magnolia products. The fresh wreaths, swags, mantelpieces and garlands begin their aging process once shipped. To prolong their freshness, keep away from sunlight, moisture and heat sources. All products dry naturally once hung or displayed. Dried magnolia wreaths are recommended for indoor use due of the delicate nature of the leaves.

Drying times for fresh magnolia products: 🍃 In cold environments (single digits – Fahrenheit) – five to eight week drying cycle. No problems with freezing. 🍃 In cool environments (average of around 60 degrees F). Four to six week drying cycle. 🍃 In warm humid environments (average of around 78 degrees F). Two to three week drying cycle. 🍃 In warm dry conditions (indoor with the heater blasting) – Ten to fourteen day drying cycle. Because our products are made primarily from broad leaf evergreens the drying sequence is most notable in this setting.

The Magnolia Company’s products have featured been on HGTV, in Southern Living, Oprah’s O List, Real Simple, as well as seen gracing The White House and The Waldorf Astoria.

In anticipation of Thanksgiving, I created a table using the wreath as a centerpiece. I filled a hurricane pillar candle holder with an assortment of nuts and apples, then placed it in the center of the wreath for an easy table centerpiece.

Magnolia leaves and pods were collected from our tree to add to the table. . .

The leaves were added along with an assortment of nuts, mini pumpkins and apples, to flank the wreath down the center of the table to create an easy table runner.

This is an easy way to dress a fall or Thanksgiving table, adding organic and natural elements, which you can do in 10 minutes or less!

Mikasa Tate dinner plates frame Royal Stafford Turkey salad plates with a red fruit border. A magnolia leaf adds a fresh accent, tucked under the plate.

Amber stemware adds a warm glow for Thanksgiving. . .

And bone-handled flatware and tree slice chargers add some warm texture to the table.

Your wreath can serve double duty, as a centerpiece for your table, and grace your door or mantel after you disassemble your table!

In addition to the giveaway details below, The Magnolia Company is offering a 15% discount to my readers using coupon code Home15 on all fresh wreaths, available in 18, 24, 28 and 36-inches, as well as their bunches and branches of fresh Magnolia, Carolina Sapphire and Golden Cedar. The coupon code is valid from November 1st through November 15th. Note: You can request your shipping date on the order form to ensure peak freshness of your delivery.

They have generously offered each of us an 18-inch Magnolia Elegance Wreath to giveaway to one reader. It’s assembled from fresh magnolia with a sprinkling of integrafolia, pinecones and ornaments, a value of $131.00.

For a chance to win a Magnolia Elegance Wreath:

1) Visit The Magnolia Company and tell me your favorite wreath.

2) Follow The Magnolia Company on Instagram and/or Facebook and leave me a comment letting me know.

3) Follow Home is Where the Boat Is on Pinterest and let me know by comment.

This giveaway is open to residents of the continental U.S. through midnight November 13th.

Good luck!

Visit my blogging friends to see their beautiful wreaths and more chances to win a Magnolia Elegance Wreath:

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Pam at Everyday Living

Thank you to The Magnolia Company for providing my Merlot Valley Wreath and sponsoring this giveaway.

