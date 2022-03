Ina Garten’s Irish Brown Bread is hearty and slightly sweet with a distinctive malty flavor from Guinness Stout. This quick bread easy to make and oh so satisfying, served slathered with butter or alongside your favorite soup or Irish Stew for St. Patrick’s Day.

Happy Tuesday!

St. Patrick’s Day is a couple of days away and this rustic, hearty bread

is the perfect accompaniment to your favorite Irish Stew or meal.

This recipe is adapted from Ina Garten, so you know it’s good!

Guinness Stout has a malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness that gives this bread a distinctive flavor.

This bread is hearty from whole wheat flour and oats and the addition of brown sugar in this recipe

helps balance the bitterness and adds a subtle sweet flavor.

As it’s a quick bread, it’s super easy to make, no yeast or rising required as baking soda

and powder are leavening agents.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

Guinness Extra Stout beer or Irish Stout of choice (room temperature)

Whole Wheat Flour

Oats

Irish Butter

Buttermilk

Baking Soda, Baking Powder and Kosher Salt

Brown Sugar, Vanilla and Molasses (optional)

Ina’s recipe for Irish Guinness Brown Bread calls for dark brown sugar which contains

more molasses and moisture than light brown sugar does.

I only had light brown sugar, so added 1 tablespoon of molasses

to boost the flavor and moisture.

You’ll need a 9 x 5 loaf pan for this recipe.

For easy removal, spray your pan with nonstick spray and line your pan with parchment paper

that hangs over the edge of your pan. The spray will keep your paper in place and

from slipping so no batter gets underneath the paper.

Parchment is nonstick so you can lift the bread out of the pan using the ends of the paper.

Parchment paper also helps neutralize hot spots as a barrier between the pan and your batter.

You can skip the step if you prefer and just butter your pan well, but I like the ease

of removing the bread or whatever I’m baking by lifting the paper edges.

Here are the easy steps to make this delicious and hearty bread!

☘️ In a large bowl, combine oats, whole wheat flour, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

☘️ In a separate bowl, whisk together the beer, buttermilk, melted butter, and vanilla and molasses, if using.

☘️ Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour the wet ingredients into the well.

Stir batter until well mixed.

☘️ Pour batter into prepared pan and sprinkle the top with oats.

☘️ Place bread in 450 degree oven and immediately turn the temperature down to 400 degrees.

☘️ Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

☘️ Allow bread to cool 10 minutes in pan, then remove bread from pan to a wire rack and cool completely

for best slicing and less crumbling.

Slice and serve with Irish butter, honey or jam or serve alongside your favorite soup or Irish Stew.

Don’t want to buy buttermilk for one recipe? Here’s an easy way to make it and substitution:

To make 1 cup of buttermilk, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar to a liquid measuring cup.

Top with whole milk to the 1 cup line.

Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5 – 10 minutes

until slightly thickened and you see small curdled bits.

Print Recipe Ina Garten's Irish Brown Bread with Guinness and Oats Ina Garten's Irish Brown Bread is hearty, slightly sweet and has a distinctive malty flavor from Guinness. This quick bread easy to make and oh so satisfying, served slathered with butter or alongside your favorite soup or Irish Stew for St. Patrick’s Day. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 45 mins cooling time: 30 minutes 30 mins Total Time 1 hr 25 mins Servings: 12 Ingredients 1 cup quick-cooking oats, plus more for sprinkling (not instant oats)

2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed (or 1/2 cup light brown sugar + 1 tablespoon molasses)

2 1/4 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 11- to 12-ounce bottle Guinness Extra Stout beer, room temperature (or Irish Stout of choice)

1 cup *buttermilk

5 tablespoons unsalted Irish butter, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract Instructions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Spray a 9 x 5 loaf pan with nonstick spray and line pan with parchment paper that hangs over the edge of your pan for easy removal.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, whole wheat flour, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the beer, buttermilk, melted butter, and vanilla and molasses, if using.

Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour the wet ingredients into the well. Stir the batter from the middle of the bowl to the outside, until it's well mixed. (Batter will resemble cake batter rather than bread dough.)

Pour the batter into prepared pan and sprinkle the top with oats. Place bread in oven and immediately reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Allow bread to cool 10 minutes in pan, then remove bread from pan using paper. Place on wire rack and allow to cool completely.

Slice and serve with Irish butter, honey or jam, alongside your favorite soup or Irish Stew. Notes Shake the buttermilk before you measure it and leave on the counter for a bit to come to room temperature.

*Buttermilk substitution:

To make 1 cup of buttermilk, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar to a liquid measuring cup. Top with whole milk to the 1 cup line.

Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5 - 10 minutes until slightly thickened and you see small curdled bits.

To make 1 cup of buttermilk, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar to a liquid measuring cup. Top with whole milk to the 1 cup line. Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5 - 10 minutes until slightly thickened and you see small curdled bits. Dark brown sugar contains more molasses, moisture and is more acidic than light brown sugar. If using light brown sugar add 1 tablespoon of molasses to recipe.

Allow bread to cool completely to prevent crumbling when sliced.

Find 17+ recipes with St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table

to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit! Sharing with: