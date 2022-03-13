Flower Therapy for the Winter Weary: Spring Blooms at The Butchart Gardens

Enjoy the beauty of Spring in Bloom at The Butchart Gardens located near Victoria, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. One of the world’s premier “not-to-be-missed” floral show gardens with over a million bedding plants.

Happy Sunday!

We’re springing forward with the arrival of Daylight Saving Time, but falling back to winter with a freezing 20 degree start to our morning here in North Carolina. . . a rude awakening after a couple of weeks of warm 70 days!

Most of the US is experiencing cold air and freezing temperatures this morning, so I thought your winter-weary eyes might enjoy the promise of spring!

I’m sharing some flower therapy and taking you with me to see spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens located near Victoria, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. I had to fall back into the archives, when I originally shared these photos. For those of you who may remember being an armchair traveler with me, I hope you’ll enjoy a return visit and dose of spring from the The Butchart Gardens. Photo heavy post ahead, so grab a cup of something warm to drink while you dream of spring.

The Butchart Gardens were on the “not-to-be-missed” list when we took our first trip to visit the Pacific Northwest and Vancouver, accessible by float plane or a ferry ride away in Victoria.

Even the trash cans were beautiful and blooming!

Jennie Butchart began to shape this landscape into one of the world’s premier floral show gardens in 1904.

In the style of the grand estates of the period, she established several distinct gardens to evoke a range of aesthetic experiences.

A little background:

Robert and Jennie Butchart moved to Vancouver Island to build a cement plant on a rich limestone deposit at Tod Inlet in 1904. As cement production exhausted the limestone deposits, Jennie envisioned a grand garden in its place. Little by little, the quarry blossomed into today’s Sunken Garden, which includes 5 acres of gardens and took 9 years to create. It contains 151 flower beds with 65,000 bulbs planted each spring.

An even more amazing accomplishment and feat, when you consider that tons of top soil had to be brought in by horse and cart!

Between 1906 and 1929, the Butcharts expanded The Gardens, designing the Japanese Garden on the seaside, the Italian Garden on their former tennis court and the fragrant, overflowing Rose Garden.

Gifted The Gardens on his 21st birthday, grandson Ian Ross transformed them into the world-renowned attraction we know today, adding outdoor concerts and night lighting in the summers, and the Magic of Christmas in the winters.

Through successive generations of the Butchart family, The Gardens have retained much of the original design, and continues the Victorian tradition of seasonally changing the outstanding floral displays.

Today, The Butchart Gardens is a National Historic Site of Canada. You’ll find over a million bedding plants in over 900 varieties, ensuring uninterrupted bloom from March through October throughout The Gardens.

Over 300,000 bulbs bloom for a symphony of spring in The Gardens.

Over 300,000 bulbs bloom for a symphony of spring in The Gardens.

The public area of The Butchart Gardens covers 22ha (55 acres) with much more, for the most part, "off stage." Twenty-six greenhouses covering almost 2 acres, along with trial growing areas, a plant and a tree and shrub nursery help to keep The Gardens in prime viewing condition.

"Despite the forecast, live like it's spring." – Lily Pulitzer