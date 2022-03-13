Flowers, Garden, Spring, Travel

Flower Therapy for the Winter Weary: Spring Blooms at The Butchart Gardens

by  •

Enjoy the beauty of Spring in Bloom at The Butchart Gardens located near Victoria, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. One of the world’s premier “not-to-be-missed” floral show gardens with over a million bedding plants.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Happy Sunday!

We’re springing forward with the arrival of Daylight Saving Time, but falling back to winter with a freezing 20 degree start to our morning here in North Carolina. . . a rude awakening after a couple of weeks of warm 70 days!

Most of the US is experiencing cold air and freezing temperatures this morning, so I thought your winter-weary eyes might enjoy the promise of spring!

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

 I’m sharing some flower therapy and taking you with me to see spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens located near Victoria, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. I had to fall back into the archives, when I originally shared these photos. For those of you who may remember being an armchair traveler with me, I hope you’ll enjoy a return visit and dose of spring from the The Butchart Gardens. Photo heavy post ahead, so grab a cup of something warm to drink while you dream of spring.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #flowers

The Butchart Gardens were on the “not-to-be-missed” list when we took our first trip to visit the Pacific Northwest and Vancouver, accessible by float plane or a ferry ride away in Victoria.

Even the trash cans are blooming and beautiful at The Butchart Gardens! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring | © homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Even the trash cans were beautiful and blooming!

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring | © homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

 Jennie Butchart began to shape this landscape into one of the world’s premier floral show gardens in 1904.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring | © homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

  In the style of the grand estates of the period, she established several distinct gardens to evoke a range of aesthetic experiences.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips | © homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

A little background:

Robert and Jennie Butchart moved to Vancouver Island to build a cement plant on a rich limestone deposit at Tod Inlet in 1904. As cement production exhausted the limestone deposits, Jennie envisioned a grand garden in its place. Little by little, the quarry blossomed into today’s Sunken Garden, which includes 5 acres of gardens and took 9 years to create. It contains 151 flower beds with 65,000 bulbs planted each spring.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring | © homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

An even more amazing accomplishment and feat, when you consider that tons of top soil had to be brought in by horse and cart!

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring | © homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Between 1906 and 1929, the Butcharts expanded The Gardens, designing the Japanese Garden on the seaside, the Italian Garden on their former tennis court and the fragrant, overflowing Rose Garden.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Gifted The Gardens on his 21st birthday, grandson Ian Ross transformed them into the world-renowned attraction we know today, adding outdoor concerts and night lighting in the summers, and the Magic of Christmas in the winters.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

 Through successive generations of the Butchart family, The Gardens have retained much of the original design, and continues the Victorian tradition of seasonally changing the outstanding floral displays.

The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Today, The Butchart Gardens is a National Historic Site of Canada. You’ll find over a million bedding plants in over 900 varieties, ensuring uninterrupted bloom from March through October throughout The Gardens.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Tulips in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Over 300,000 bulbs bloom for a symphony of spring in The Gardens.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Moss frog topiary at The Butchart Gardens ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Tulips at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

The Japanese Garden and Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #flowers

The Japanese Garden and Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #flowers

Japanese Garden and Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #flowers

Japanese Garden and Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #flowers

 The public area of The Butchart Gardens covers 22ha (55 acres) with much more, for the most part, “off stage.”

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Twenty-six greenhouses covering almost 2 acres, along with trial growing areas, a plant and a tree and shrub nursery help to keep The Gardens in prime viewing condition.

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

The Sunken Garden and spring blooms at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

The Sunken Garden and spring blooms at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

“Despite the forecast, live like it's spring.”- Lily Pulitzer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #flowers #garden #tulips #quote

 “Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.”

– Lily Pulitzer

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens and Robin nest | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

Spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #tulips #flowers

