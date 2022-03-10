Feelin’ A Wee Bit Irish + DIY Party Favor Cones for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Party Favor Cones are an easy craft project that start with scrapbook paper. These cones are as fun to make as they are to receive and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day if you’re feelin’ a wee bit Irish!
St. Patrick’s Day is a week away and Irish Eyes are Smiling!
You’ll find St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from 14 bloggers
sharing tablescapes, crafts and recipes to help you celebrate
St. Paddy’s Day at the bottom of this post.
☘️☘️☘️
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
These DIY Party Favor Cones are a fun little craft project fashioned from scrapbook paper!
You can shop for single sheets at the craft store or use a themed scrapbook paper pad.
I used double-sided shamrock scrapbook paper to add some
pattern on the inside the cones when rolled, using the same
method as my Easter Treat Candy Cones.
These cones come together quickly once you have all
your supplies gathered, working in an assembly line fashion.
Most scrapbook paper comes in 12 x 12-inch sheets which I cut into 8 x 8 squares.
After cutting your squares, you’ll have a 4 x 12-inch strip of paper leftover.
I cut each 4 x 12-inch strip into (2) 2 x 12 strips.
Roll your 8″ square of scrapbook paper into a cone, overlapping the edges.
After I rolled the cones, I used a binder clip to help them hold their shape
then used a glue gun to secure them.
I’ve learned through trial and error that the way to create a nice pointed end to your cone
is to glue the bottom first, gluing your way up to the top of the cone.
When you get to the top, you can overlap the edges of your cones as much as needed.
I glued some silver tinsel ribbon from my gift wrap stash to the front of the cones to cover the seam.
It adds a decorative vintage touch and helps conceal any extra glue that shows on the seam.
Feel free to use the ribbon, decorative braid, rickrack or trim of your choice.
Use a hole punch to make holes on either side of the top of cone for chenille stems
/ pipe cleaners to make a decorative handle or hanger.
Accordion pleat your strips to make for a decorative cuff for your cones. You’ll only need
1 strip per cone, so you’ll have an extra pattern to play with.
When your chenille stems are in place, glue a 2 x12-inch accordion pleated cuff
to the top of the cone. I chose a contrasting paper to add interest.
To embellish your cones, add some scrapbooking stickers and tie on some ribbon to the handles.
I found these Jolee’s Boutique Dimensional Stickers Irish Words and Phrases
and attached some to some glittery shamrocks I found at Michaels.
Now the fun begins, filling your party favor cones with St. Paddy’s Day goodies!
Stuff the bottom of the cones with tissue paper first
so they hold their shape, then top with some green paper shred.
I added some gold coins, known to attract leprechauns and Rolos, individually gold wrapped
chocolate and caramel candy, for some edible gold!
Glittery shamrock party picks, Shamrock, ‘Lucky’ and ‘Happy St. Patrick’s Day buttons
and shamrock straws were found at the Dollar Spot at Target.
You can find affordable fillers, coins, paper shred and goodies at
Hobby Lobby, Michaels and Dollar Tree.
☘️☘️☘️
The lucky winners of my Eat, Drink and Be Irish Giveaway are
Ellen S. and Teresa C.
Thanks to all who entered!
☘️☘️☘️
Find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE,
with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration
from the kitchen to the table.
Fun cones
I’m very excited to have won this beautiful giveaway! Thank you for the beautiful runner and another great crafting idea!! I have enjoy your blog for soooo many years and all the great giveaways! Congratulations to Teresa C. also…HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY to all and to all my Irish friends! ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ AGAIN, thank you Mary! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
So many of the links lead to pages that don’t exist. It’s weird. Not sure what the problem would be.
Good Morning Kathy, Some of links aren’t live yet but should be after 7 am ET. ☘️
Love your cones Mary and thanks for the tips.I love to celebrate May Day with small baskets of flowers and candy for the shut-ins and other neighbors on my block and these cones would make perfect little May Baskets. As always it is a pleasure to blog hop with you as you have always have such inspirational ideas.
Prayers for Ukraine.
Kari @ Me and My Captain
Mary, Your cones are so adorable and look so professional! I can tell you had fun making them. They could easily be adapted for any occasion or holiday. I’ll be glad when this COVID business subsides so we’ll be able to enjoy some Irish shenanigans and attend a parade next year. I’d love to attempt to make your cones for Easter and the grands, which thankfully falls late this year. Thanks so much for sharing your time and talent with us. Your blog is always a treat to visit. ☘️💚
Utterly delightful, Mary! Thank you for the detailed tutorial.
Oh these cones are so festive Mary!! I love the idea of adding edible gold to them with the Rolos too! Thank you for your craftiness and great recipes, I’m having a hard time deciding what will be on your St. Paddy’s Day menu this year. I’m thrilled to be one of your winners and look forward to receiving my beautiful shamrock runner. Your generosity and beautiful blog are so appreciated, especially during these unsettling times. 💚Teresa ☘️
Mary, the favor cones are so cute and a wonderful DIY for some Irish fun. They are a perfect little gift for St. Patrick’s Day 💚☘️💚 Your presentation is always amazing!
Hello, once again so awesome. Love these. Have a Jesus filled Day
These could not be any cuter Mary! And wow, they look so professionally done! A celebration in a party favor cone, thank you for the detailed tutorial. Congrats to the lucky winners of the beautiful shamrock table runners! ☘️
Jenna
Thank you Jenna!! It is beautiful!
Mary, The cones you make are always so cute! Love these! Congratulations to the winners! Enjoy your day. Clara ❤️
Thank you Clara!
What fun it would be to receive one of your St. Paddy’s Day treat cones as a guest, Mary! You always share the cutest crafts. 💚☘️💚
These are so adorable, Mary. You have so many creations that you tailor so well for any occasion. I love the double-sided paper you used to add pattern play from every angle. Hey, we’ve sold an antique crimping iron used for lace that could work for that pleated trim (were you the buyer?! ;) I love visiting your blog for each and all the many ways you celebrate the holidays, and your roundups are really special posts. As neat as this little crafted cone is, your tabletop displays of the plate stacks, textiles and trays did not go unnoticed either! It’s always so fun being in your company on any hop – your content is top of the morn’ top notch!🍀
Mary, these are perfect crafts for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. I like the way you added stickers and a collar to each one.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day,
Rachelle
So very festive and love how you make it look possible for us to make this treats.
Mary, you never disappoint. The cones are so adorable filled with delicious candy. You always know how to celebrate in style Love your creativity. The cabbage plates are always perfect for a St. Patrick’s table. So many wonderful details. Congrats to the winners of your giveaway. Always a pleasure to join you.
These are really pretty, Mary, and such a great idea for co-worker, teacher, neighbour, family, and friend gifts for St. Patrick’s Day. There’s those adorable cabbage plates again, they seem to be very popular on this blog hop and I just love them.
Oh my gosh these are seriously just the cutest things ever! I need to make some for my grandkids. I love all the St. Patrick’s day papers you used. Love participating in this blog hop with you!
Karin