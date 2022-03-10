Feelin’ A Wee Bit Irish + DIY Party Favor Cones for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Party Favor Cones are an easy craft project that start with scrapbook paper. These cones are as fun to make as they are to receive and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day if you’re feelin’ a wee bit Irish!

St. Patrick’s Day is a week away and Irish Eyes are Smiling!

You’ll find St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from 14 bloggers

sharing tablescapes, crafts and recipes to help you celebrate

St. Paddy’s Day at the bottom of this post.

☘️☘️☘️

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

These DIY Party Favor Cones are a fun little craft project fashioned from scrapbook paper!

You can shop for single sheets at the craft store or use a themed scrapbook paper pad.

I used double-sided shamrock scrapbook paper to add some

pattern on the inside the cones when rolled, using the same

method as my Easter Treat Candy Cones.

These cones come together quickly once you have all

your supplies gathered, working in an assembly line fashion.

Most scrapbook paper comes in 12 x 12-inch sheets which I cut into 8 x 8 squares.

After cutting your squares, you’ll have a 4 x 12-inch strip of paper leftover.

I cut each 4 x 12-inch strip into (2) 2 x 12 strips.

Roll your 8″ square of scrapbook paper into a cone, overlapping the edges.

After I rolled the cones, I used a binder clip to help them hold their shape

then used a glue gun to secure them.

I’ve learned through trial and error that the way to create a nice pointed end to your cone

is to glue the bottom first, gluing your way up to the top of the cone.

When you get to the top, you can overlap the edges of your cones as much as needed.

I glued some silver tinsel ribbon from my gift wrap stash to the front of the cones to cover the seam.

It adds a decorative vintage touch and helps conceal any extra glue that shows on the seam.

Feel free to use the ribbon, decorative braid, rickrack or trim of your choice.

Use a hole punch to make holes on either side of the top of cone for chenille stems

/ pipe cleaners to make a decorative handle or hanger.

Accordion pleat your strips to make for a decorative cuff for your cones. You’ll only need

1 strip per cone, so you’ll have an extra pattern to play with.

When your chenille stems are in place, glue a 2 x12-inch accordion pleated cuff

to the top of the cone. I chose a contrasting paper to add interest.

To embellish your cones, add some scrapbooking stickers and tie on some ribbon to the handles.

I found these Jolee’s Boutique Dimensional Stickers Irish Words and Phrases

and attached some to some glittery shamrocks I found at Michaels.

Now the fun begins, filling your party favor cones with St. Paddy’s Day goodies!

Stuff the bottom of the cones with tissue paper first

so they hold their shape, then top with some green paper shred.

I added some gold coins, known to attract leprechauns and Rolos, individually gold wrapped

chocolate and caramel candy, for some edible gold!

Glittery shamrock party picks, Shamrock, ‘Lucky’ and ‘Happy St. Patrick’s Day buttons

and shamrock straws were found at the Dollar Spot at Target.

You can find affordable fillers, coins, paper shred and goodies at

Hobby Lobby, Michaels and Dollar Tree.

☘️☘️☘️

A special “thank you” to our host, Debbee’s Buzz for organizing this St. Patrick’s Day Hop!

Please visit my blogging friends for more St. Patrick’s Day inspiration at the links below the each of the collages.

St. Patrick’s Day Flying Colors Tablescape ☘️ Panoply

Top of the Mornin’ to You! ☘️ Hyacinths for the Soul

A Table With Irish Knot Carolers ☘️ Life and Linda

Feelin’ A Wee Bit Irish ☘️ Home is Where the Boat Is

Easy, Hearty Irish Stew for St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ Debbee’s Buzz

St. Patrick’s Day Copper & Green Table ☘️ Karins Kottage

Lucky & Blessed St. Patrick’s Day Table ☘️ The Painted Apron

Copycat Red Robin Chocolate Guinness Shake ☘️ My Hubbard Home

Putting a Spring Into My Step on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️The Little Yellow Corner Store

St. Patrick’s Day Blessings and Tablescape ☘️ Me and My Captain

Flower Pot Leprechaun Hat St. Patrick’s Day Craft ☘️ Interior Frugalista

How to Set an Elegantly Nonconformist St Patrick’s Day Tablescape ☘️ Mantel and Table

Enchanted Leprechaun Grove ☘️ Corner of Plaid and Paisley

St. Patrick’s Day Door Hanger Dollar Tree DIY ☘️ Zucchini Sisters

☘️ Erin go Bragh ☘️

The lucky winners of my Eat, Drink and Be Irish Giveaway are

Ellen S. and Teresa C.

Thanks to all who entered!

☘️☘️☘️

Find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE,

with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration

from the kitchen to the table.

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with: Between Naps on the Porch