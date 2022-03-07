Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch

Happy Monday!
It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends
for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘green’.
With St. Patrick’s Day less than two weeks away,
my thoughts have turned to green and shamrocks!
A favorite white ironstone pitcher is filled with an assortment of white and green blooms. . .
Jade mini carnations, green and white mums, alstroemeria, hydrangeas and tulips.
They make a casual bouquet, ideal for St. Patrick’s Day.
Join me on the porch for some shamrocks and shenanigans in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day!
I’m sharing some postcard love including with a postcard ‘shenanigans’ pillow
found at HomeGoods a few weeks ago.
I’ve always loved vintage postcards . . .oh the miles they travelled and stories they could tell!
A couple of theses postcards dated and having survived since 1916,
picked up for a couple of dollars each at an antique mall.
A Belleek Irish Cottage Teapot was an eBay find several years ago. . .
And a delicate Belleek teacup, an antique mall purchase.
Help yourself to an edible shamrock or two, Grace’s Irish Shortbread!
A trio of petite Belleck vases are filled with mini blooms. . .one castle-shaped with a crenellated top.
Reminiscent of Clifden Castle (Clifton) Connemara region of County Galway, Ireland.
Details:
Teacup and Teapot / Belleek, eBay
Belleek Mini Vases / Tuesday Morning
Geranium Leaf Cake Pedestal / Bordallo Pinheiro, HomeGoods
Shamrock Embroidered Runner / Amazon
Ironstone Pitcher, Postcards / Vintage
Grace’s Irish Shortbread / World Market
Shenanigans Postcard Pillow / HomeGoods
☘️☘️☘️
For each petal on the shamrock. This brings a wish your way –
Good health, good luck, and happiness.
For today and every day.
– Irish Blessing
Visit my talented blogging friends to see their floral inspiration this week:
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Pam at Everyday Living
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
I’m sharing some love of The Irish and giving away
an embroidered shamrock runner to two readers. . .
Enter HERE and find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish,
with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration
from the kitchen to the table.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Top of the Morning to you Mary!!! ☘️ I am so loving this beautiful tribute to St. Patrick’s Day on your porch. St. Patrick’s Day is a very special day in this family. I so love your collection of Belleek and have a trip to Ireland to visit the Belleek factory on my bucket list. My fav consignment shop has a beautiful collection of them for sale; however, not with the shamrock design.☘️ As soon as I saw your wonderful antique postcards, there was that voice again in my head….now where can the postcards be in the storage abyss. Those “where can they be” voices are happening lately, so maybe I need to open more boxes and place them on the “store shelves”…
What a great find at HomeGoods of that perfect pillow!…the runner is beautiful and truly a great giveaway! Your porch table is St. Patrick’s Day perfection…the ironstone pitcher is truly a perfect vessel for the beautifully arranged flowers. Thank you for your forever inspiration…always so happy to join you for our fun Monday Morning Blooms! Have a fabulous week Mary!
Good morning, Mary ☘️ I am loving your beautiful St. Patrick’s Day porch. The arrangement is just perfect in green and white. I must admit my heart skipped a beat at the trio of petite Belleek vases. I always found great stuff at Tuesday Morning, but they closed their store here. I always enjoy seeing your collection of vintage postcards, these are so pretty. Oh to have a Home Goods to find such a fabulous pillow 💚
I have been to Ireland and would love to visit again. It is a beautiful country. As always, it is a treat to join you for flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms ☘️💚
Mary, Your Belleek pieces are so pretty and delicate as is the runner. Love the little castle! The arrangement is beautiful. Those postcards are a treasure! Such a wonderful MMB! Enjoy your week. Clara❤️
I don’t normally comment, but I look forward to your postings every day. I enjoy them so very much. Thank you!
Absolutely charming! Love the postcard theme, clever that you sought them out, makes your mind travel back doesn’t it 😊 beautiful as always with all your delightful details.
Mary, your post is lovely. I adore the Belleek vases and your shamrock runner! Your arrangement is beautiful with such pretty flowers in your fabulous white stoneware pitcher. Your Belleek teapot is perfection on the Pinheiro Bordallo geranium leaf cake plate. Your tea party complete with shamrock shortbread and charming vintage postcards to peruse looks so inviting.I would love to be your guest.
Have a pleasant week.
What a great assortment of Irish finds! All useful, too! Your flowers on the porch are perfect with that pretty green throw and cute pillow. Love the recent Belleek finds along with the eBay cottage teapot and c/s. I came upon a nice little stash of Irish postcards this past weekend. Those are such a great little vintage occasional display. Really nice porch setting, Mary. I’d feel lucky to porch sit with you (and Lola and Sophie, of course) out there. Happy Monday.
Oh Mary, your St. Patrick’s Day vignette on the porch is so pretty and fun! I love your beautiful flower arrangement sitting on the pretty shamrock table runner, and your new pillow is adorable! The tea things are lovely and those little vases are so cute! Let the shenanigans begin! ☘️
Jenna
Swoon Mary! I love all your beautiful Belleek pieces, particularly your Irish cottage teapot! Those petite vases are sweet too. I miss Tuesday Morning and Pier 1…*sigh*. Erin go Braugh! ☘️💚🇮🇪
Wonderful! Great history lessons too with the Erin go bragh and Belleek China and castle battlements vase and 3 leaf clover. Which I have also heard refers to the Trinity of Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Loved all this. Is there significance in the phase let the shenanigans begin? What a wonderful post.
GOING GREEN?? ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️
Good Morning Mary, Wow! So many inspiring ideas for my annual corned beef/youngest daughter’s birthday party celebration on this coming Sunday ! I am in love with your cottage tea pot
Top of the Morning! The floral arrangement is beyond stunning. And, Belleek China is my all time favorite. Love the small vases. Sure miss Tuesday Morning store. Thank you for sharing and lifting my day.
Top of the Morning to you Mary! Your tribute to St. Patrick’s Day on your porch is so fun, I love your latest pillow find. Your beautiful Belleek is so appropriate for this time, it’s so delicate and fine, isn’t it? St. Patrick’s Day perfection, and visiting Ireland is on my dream list. It’s always a blessing to join you for our Monday Morning Blooms! xo Lidy
Such inspiration and beauty. Congratulations.
Your green and white flower arrangement is lovely and the porch tea party looks like so much fun! I especially love the tiny Belleek vases. Too cute!! I share your love of vintage postcards and have been the lucky recipient of Valentine cards from the 1920’s. An elderly friend who passed away left me the gift of her collection. I’ve never found any celebrating St. Patrick’s day but am always on the look-out.
You had me at your lovely collection of Belleek. I have a few pieces and wish for more. We are headed to Ireland in the spring, God Willing, and hope to buy a piece or two there.
Your vintage cards are another love. I do not have any for St. Patrick’s Day… I must do something about that!
Your giveaway runner is quite stunning! 🍀
Another beautiful Monday over at your place… thank you! 💚
Hi Mary;
Your Irish items are beautiful. Belleek is a fine company and everything they produce is tops You always present everything so lovely.
HAPPY ST.PATRICK’S DAY
Marilyn,Joan and Marion
Your St. Patrick’s Day tea on your porch has warmed this Irish girl’s 💚. I would love to sit there with you, and Sophie and Lola and sip some tea and have a Grace’s shortbread and look at all your pretty things. ☘️