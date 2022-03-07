Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms, St. Patrick's Day

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch

Green and white flower arrangement for St. Patrick's Day #flowers #stpatricksday

Happy Monday!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Green and white flower arrangement in ironstone pitcher for St. Patrick's Day #flowers #stpatricksday

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘green’.

Green and white flower arrangement for St. Patrick's Day #flowers #stpatricksday

With St. Patrick’s Day less than two weeks away,

my thoughts have turned to green and shamrocks!

Green and white flower arrangement in ironstone pitcher for St. Patrick's Day #flowers #stpatricksday

A favorite white ironstone pitcher is filled with an assortment of white and green blooms. . .

Jade mini carnations, green and white mums, alstroemeria, hydrangeas and tulips.

Green and white flower arrangement for St. Patrick's Day #flowers #stpatricksday

They make a casual bouquet, ideal for St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick's Day on the Porch with Belleek and Blooms #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

Join me on the porch for some shamrocks and shenanigans in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day!

Let the Shenanigans Begin Postcard Pillow St. Patrick's Day #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

I’m sharing some postcard love including with a postcard ‘shenanigans’ pillow

found at HomeGoods a few weeks ago.

I’ve always loved vintage postcards . . .oh the miles they travelled and stories they could tell!

 A couple of theses postcards dated and having survived since 1916,

picked up for a couple of dollars each at an antique mall.

Belleek Irish Cottage Teapot #tea #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

A Belleek Irish Cottage Teapot was an eBay find several years ago. . .

Belleek Irish Cottage Teapot and teacup with shamrock shortbread cookies #tea #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

And a delicate Belleek teacup, an antique mall purchase.

Belleek Irish Cottage Teapot and shamrock shortbread cookies #tea #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

Help yourself to an edible shamrock or two, Grace’s Irish Shortbread!

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch #tea #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

A trio of petite Belleck vases are filled with mini blooms. . .one castle-shaped with a crenellated top.

Vintage St. Patrick’s Day Postcard Clifden Castle (Clifton) Connemara region of County Galway, Ireland #tea #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

Reminiscent of Clifden Castle (Clifton) Connemara region of County Galway, Ireland.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch #tea #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

St. Patrick's Day on the Porch with Belleek and Blooms #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

Details:

Teacup and Teapot / Belleek, eBay

Belleek Mini Vases / Tuesday Morning

Geranium Leaf Cake Pedestal / Bordallo Pinheiro, HomeGoods

Shamrock Embroidered Runner / Amazon

Ironstone Pitcher, Postcards / Vintage

Grace’s Irish Shortbread / World Market

Shenanigans Postcard Pillow / HomeGoods

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch #tea #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

☘️☘️☘️

Embroidered shamrock runner for St. Patrick's Day #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

For each petal on the shamrock. This brings a wish your way –

Good health, good luck, and happiness.

For today and every day.

– Irish Blessing

St. Patrick's Day on the Porch with Belleek and Blooms #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

Visit my talented blogging friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

 Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Pam at Everyday Living

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

St. Patrick's Day on the Porch with Belleek and Blooms #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

 I’m sharing some love of The Irish and giving away

an embroidered shamrock runner to two readers. . .

Eat, Drink and Be Irish! St. Patrick's Day round up of recipes and table inspiration! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #stpatricksday #Irish #dessert #tablescapes #appetizer

Enter HERE and find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish,

with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration

from the kitchen to the table.

Green and white flower arrangement in ironstone pitcher for St. Patrick's Day #flowers #stpatricksday

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch #flowers #stpatricksday #irish #belleek

  21 comments for “Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch

  3. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    March 7, 2022 at 6:16 am

    Top of the Morning to you Mary!!! ☘️ I am so loving this beautiful tribute to St. Patrick’s Day on your porch. St. Patrick’s Day is a very special day in this family. I so love your collection of Belleek and have a trip to Ireland to visit the Belleek factory on my bucket list. My fav consignment shop has a beautiful collection of them for sale; however, not with the shamrock design.☘️ As soon as I saw your wonderful antique postcards, there was that voice again in my head….now where can the postcards be in the storage abyss. Those “where can they be” voices are happening lately, so maybe I need to open more boxes and place them on the “store shelves”…
    What a great find at HomeGoods of that perfect pillow!…the runner is beautiful and truly a great giveaway! Your porch table is St. Patrick’s Day perfection…the ironstone pitcher is truly a perfect vessel for the beautifully arranged flowers. Thank you for your forever inspiration…always so happy to join you for our fun Monday Morning Blooms! Have a fabulous week Mary!

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    March 7, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Good morning, Mary ☘️ I am loving your beautiful St. Patrick’s Day porch. The arrangement is just perfect in green and white. I must admit my heart skipped a beat at the trio of petite Belleek vases. I always found great stuff at Tuesday Morning, but they closed their store here. I always enjoy seeing your collection of vintage postcards, these are so pretty. Oh to have a Home Goods to find such a fabulous pillow 💚

    I have been to Ireland and would love to visit again. It is a beautiful country. As always, it is a treat to join you for flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms ☘️💚

    Reply
    • Clara
      March 7, 2022 at 2:54 pm

      Mary, Your Belleek pieces are so pretty and delicate as is the runner. Love the little castle! The arrangement is beautiful. Those postcards are a treasure! Such a wonderful MMB! Enjoy your week. Clara❤️

      Reply
  5. Brenda
    March 7, 2022 at 7:44 am

    I don’t normally comment, but I look forward to your postings every day. I enjoy them so very much. Thank you!

    Reply
  6. Aquietlife
    March 7, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Absolutely charming! Love the postcard theme, clever that you sought them out, makes your mind travel back doesn’t it 😊 beautiful as always with all your delightful details.

    Reply
  7. Bonnie Morgan
    March 7, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Mary, your post is lovely. I adore the Belleek vases and your shamrock runner! Your arrangement is beautiful with such pretty flowers in your fabulous white stoneware pitcher. Your Belleek teapot is perfection on the Pinheiro Bordallo geranium leaf cake plate. Your tea party complete with shamrock shortbread and charming vintage postcards to peruse looks so inviting.I would love to be your guest.
    Have a pleasant week.

    Reply
  8. Rita C.
    March 7, 2022 at 8:48 am

    What a great assortment of Irish finds! All useful, too! Your flowers on the porch are perfect with that pretty green throw and cute pillow. Love the recent Belleek finds along with the eBay cottage teapot and c/s. I came upon a nice little stash of Irish postcards this past weekend. Those are such a great little vintage occasional display. Really nice porch setting, Mary. I’d feel lucky to porch sit with you (and Lola and Sophie, of course) out there. Happy Monday.

    Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    March 7, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Oh Mary, your St. Patrick’s Day vignette on the porch is so pretty and fun! I love your beautiful flower arrangement sitting on the pretty shamrock table runner, and your new pillow is adorable! The tea things are lovely and those little vases are so cute! Let the shenanigans begin! ☘️
    Jenna

    Reply
  10. KathyP
    March 7, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Swoon Mary! I love all your beautiful Belleek pieces, particularly your Irish cottage teapot! Those petite vases are sweet too. I miss Tuesday Morning and Pier 1…*sigh*. Erin go Braugh! ☘️💚🇮🇪

    Reply
  11. Pamela
    March 7, 2022 at 9:58 am

    Wonderful! Great history lessons too with the Erin go bragh and Belleek China and castle battlements vase and 3 leaf clover. Which I have also heard refers to the Trinity of Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Loved all this. Is there significance in the phase let the shenanigans begin? What a wonderful post.

    Reply
  12. Ellen
    March 7, 2022 at 10:34 am

    GOING GREEN?? ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️

    Reply
  13. Dorinda Selke
    March 7, 2022 at 11:06 am

    Good Morning Mary, Wow! So many inspiring ideas for my annual corned beef/youngest daughter’s birthday party celebration on this coming Sunday ! I am in love with your cottage tea pot

    Reply
  14. Andree Dampier
    March 7, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    Top of the Morning! The floral arrangement is beyond stunning. And, Belleek China is my all time favorite. Love the small vases. Sure miss Tuesday Morning store. Thank you for sharing and lifting my day.

    Reply
  15. FrenchGardenHouse
    March 7, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    Top of the Morning to you Mary! Your tribute to St. Patrick’s Day on your porch is so fun, I love your latest pillow find. Your beautiful Belleek is so appropriate for this time, it’s so delicate and fine, isn’t it? St. Patrick’s Day perfection, and visiting Ireland is on my dream list. It’s always a blessing to join you for our Monday Morning Blooms! xo Lidy

    Reply
  16. Maristella
    March 7, 2022 at 3:03 pm

    Such inspiration and beauty. Congratulations.

    Reply
  17. Sue
    March 7, 2022 at 3:39 pm

    Your green and white flower arrangement is lovely and the porch tea party looks like so much fun! I especially love the tiny Belleek vases. Too cute!! I share your love of vintage postcards and have been the lucky recipient of Valentine cards from the 1920’s. An elderly friend who passed away left me the gift of her collection. I’ve never found any celebrating St. Patrick’s day but am always on the look-out.

    Reply
  18. Nancy
    March 7, 2022 at 4:20 pm

    You had me at your lovely collection of Belleek. I have a few pieces and wish for more. We are headed to Ireland in the spring, God Willing, and hope to buy a piece or two there.
    Your vintage cards are another love. I do not have any for St. Patrick’s Day… I must do something about that!
    Your giveaway runner is quite stunning! 🍀
    Another beautiful Monday over at your place… thank you! 💚

    Reply
  19. Marion
    March 7, 2022 at 6:14 pm

    Hi Mary;
    Your Irish items are beautiful. Belleek is a fine company and everything they produce is tops You always present everything so lovely.
    HAPPY ST.PATRICK’S DAY
    Marilyn,Joan and Marion

    Reply
  20. Kitty
    March 7, 2022 at 6:24 pm

    Your St. Patrick’s Day tea on your porch has warmed this Irish girl’s 💚. I would love to sit there with you, and Sophie and Lola and sip some tea and have a Grace’s shortbread and look at all your pretty things. ☘️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

