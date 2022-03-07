Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch

Happy Monday!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘green’.

With St. Patrick’s Day less than two weeks away,

my thoughts have turned to green and shamrocks!

A favorite white ironstone pitcher is filled with an assortment of white and green blooms. . .

Jade mini carnations, green and white mums, alstroemeria, hydrangeas and tulips.

They make a casual bouquet, ideal for St. Patrick’s Day.

Join me on the porch for some shamrocks and shenanigans in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day!

I’m sharing some postcard love including with a postcard ‘shenanigans’ pillow

found at HomeGoods a few weeks ago.

I’ve always loved vintage postcards . . .oh the miles they travelled and stories they could tell!

A couple of theses postcards dated and having survived since 1916,

picked up for a couple of dollars each at an antique mall.

A Belleek Irish Cottage Teapot was an eBay find several years ago. . .

And a delicate Belleek teacup, an antique mall purchase.

Help yourself to an edible shamrock or two, Grace’s Irish Shortbread!

A trio of petite Belleck vases are filled with mini blooms. . .one castle-shaped with a crenellated top.

Reminiscent of Clifden Castle (Clifton) Connemara region of County Galway, Ireland.

Details:

Teacup and Teapot / Belleek, eBay

Belleek Mini Vases / Tuesday Morning

Geranium Leaf Cake Pedestal / Bordallo Pinheiro, HomeGoods

Shamrock Embroidered Runner / Amazon

Ironstone Pitcher, Postcards / Vintage

Grace’s Irish Shortbread / World Market

Shenanigans Postcard Pillow / HomeGoods

☘️☘️☘️

For each petal on the shamrock. This brings a wish your way –

Good health, good luck, and happiness.

For today and every day.

– Irish Blessing

Visit my talented blogging friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Pam at Everyday Living

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

I’m sharing some love of The Irish and giving away

an embroidered shamrock runner to two readers. . .

Enter HERE and find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish,

with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration

from the kitchen to the table.

