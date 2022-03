Chocolaty and rich with a hint of Irish Cream, this fudge takes only 5 minutes to come together using the microwave. Pistachios add a salty note, balancing the sweet flavor and add a natural green color to pair with the Irish Cream for St. Patrick’s Day.

Happy Thursday!

How about an easy sweet treat you can make in the microwave in just 5 minutes?

Fudge enthusiasts will love this creamy, crunchy, sweet and salty version

that’s perfect for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!

To make this fudge you’ll need:

2 1/2 cups chocolate chips, I used bittersweet chocolate chips

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup Irish Cream, preferably Homemade

1 1/2 cups roasted & salted shelled pistachios

You can use the store brand of Irish Cream for this fudge recipe

but I highly recommend Easy Blender Irish Cream.

In less than 5 minutes you can mix up some homemade Irish Cream Liqueur

in your blender to keep in the fridge to enjoy in Irish Coffee,

pour over ice cream for an easy dessert, or use in Irish Cream Scones.

Trust me when I tell you you’ll be a convert after one sip

and never go back to the store brand bottle again!

Start by spraying an 8 x 8-inch pan with nonstick spray and line pan with parchment paper

so paper hangs over two sides of the pan for easy removal.

Chop 1/2 cup of your pistachios and set aside.

Stir Irish Cream, sweetened condensed milk and chocolate chips together

in a microwave-safe 2-quart bowl.

Microwave at 100% power for 1 minute; stir. Continue microwaving in 30 second increments,

stirring after heating until chocolate is melted and mixture

can be stirred smooth, about 2 more minutes.

Fold in whole pistachios with spatula and pour mixture into prepared pan, smoothing top.

Sprinkle top with chopped pistachios, pressing in any large nut pieces lightly with back of spoon

so they adhere to fudge.

Refrigerate 3 hours or until firm. When firm, lift fudge from pan using edges of paper and cut into squares.

Store in an airtight container until ready to serve. The fudge doesn’t need to be refrigerated

but I like it cold and it will keep longer if you want to enjoy a piece

here and there over a 3 week period or so.

This fudge would be good any time but is particularly fun as a St. Paddy’s Day treat

with the hint of Irish Cream and green salty pistachios!

Substitute your favorite nuts or omit altogether if you’re not a nut fan.

Sprinkle the top of fudge with some flakey sea salt if you prefer.

Print Recipe Irish Cream Fudge with Pistachios Smooth, chocolaty and rich with a hint of Irish Cream, this fudge takes just 5 minutes to come together using the microwave for an easy dessert to enjoy or share. Pistachios add salt to balance the sweet flavor and natural green color to pair with the Irish Cream for St. Patrick’s Day. Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 5 mins cooling time 3 hours 3 hrs Total Time 3 hrs 10 mins Servings: 36 pieces Equipment 1 microwave Ingredients 1/2 cup Homemade Irish Cream

1 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

2 1/2 cups Bittersweet Chocolate Chips

1 1/2 cups Roasted & Salted Shelled Pistachios, divided Instructions Spray an 8 x 8-inch pan with nonstick spray; line pan with parchment or waxed paper so paper hangs over two sides of the pan.

Chop 1/2 cup of pistachios; set aside.

Stir Irish Cream, sweetened condensed milk and chocolate chips together in a microwave-safe 2-quart bowl.

Microwave at 100% power for 1 minute; stir. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring after heating until chocolate is melted and mixture can be stirred smooth, about 2 minutes longer.

Fold in the whole pistachios with rubber spatula. Pour mixture into prepared pan and smooth the top of fudge mixture with spatula. Sprinkle top with chopped pistachios, pressing in lightly with back of spoon so they adhere.

Refrigerate 3 hours or until firm. Remove fudge from pan using edges of parchment and cut into squares. Store in an airtight container until ready to serve. Notes Make your own Homemade Irish Cream in 5 minutes using the blender. One sip and you'll never go back to the store bought brand again!

Microwaves vary, so stir well after each heating cycle in microwave to allow residual heat to help melt the chocolate without scorching.

If you don’t own a microwave, you can make this in a pan on the stove-top over medium-low heat. It will take a little longer to cook and melt the chocolate, taking care not to heat too rapidly so chocolate doesn't seize.

This fudge will keep in refrigerator 2 to 3 weeks in an airtight container.

If you're not a fan of pistachios, substitute favorite nut variety or omit.

Optional: Sprinkle top of fudge with Flakey Sea Salt if desired.

