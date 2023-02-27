St. Patrick’s Day Inspiration to Eat, Drink and Be Irish + 3rd Annual Giveaway!

It’s said that everyone is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table!
In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing a round-up of inspiration from the kitchen to the table to help you Eat Drink and Be Irish, along with a giveaway!
Click on the link below the photos for the complete recipe, sources and a taste of green!
You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of the post.☘
Ina Garten’s Easy Irish Brown Bread with Guinness
Hearty and slightly sweet with a distinctive malty flavor from Guinness Stout. This quick bread easy to make and oh so satisfying, served slathered with butter or alongside your favorite soup or Irish Stew for St. Patrick’s Day.
An easy blender recipe that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again!
Tender and crumbly on the inside with a crunchy sweet exterior thanks to a little sparkling sugar and wonderful Irish Cream glaze. . . and oh the aroma while baking!!
Easy 5 Minute Irish Cream Fudge with Pistachios
Chocolaty and rich with a hint of Irish Cream, this fudge takes only 5 minutes to come together using the microwave. Pistachios add a salty note, balancing the sweet flavor and add a natural green color to pair with the Irish Cream for St. Patrick’s Day.
A sweet and salty treat for St. Patrick’s Day! Quick and easy to make to snack on and share, adjusting to your taste using with the mix-ins of your choice. Add some gold to the mix, known to attract leprechauns.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a kiss and an easy treat!
Create a flower arrangement and vase using a cabbage for spring or your St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Tutorial includes flower arrangement longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Whiskey Ganache and Irish Cream Frosting
A sweet ending to your St. Patricks’ Day Celebration to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish!
‘Hats Off to Leprechauns’ St. Patrick’s Day Table with Belleek Teapot Flower Arrangement
Create a table with mini leprechaun hats, edible pots of gold, a Belleck Irish Cottage Teapot flower arrangement and cabbage leaf bowls.
Leprechaun Hat Centerpiece DIY and Tablescape for St. Patrick’s Day
Mini desserts with Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheese Frosting
Irish Beef Stew with Irish Whiskey Soda Bread
A delicious stick-to-your-ribs Irish Stew and soda bread recipe with currants and caraway seed soaked in Irish Whiskey
Pulling Out the Green St. Patrick’s Day Table
Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch for St. Patrick’s Day
Enjoy a slice with your morning coffee or afternoon cuppa
The Wearing of the Green on Potatoes
With Spinach Pesto and Baby Spinach 4-Leaf Clovers
Yukon Gold potatoes, Kerrygold Irish Butter and Kerrygold Cheddar Cheese
Fairy Lore Centerpiece and St. Patrick’s Day Table
A celebration in a bowl for St. Patrick’s Day with puff pastry shamrocks!
Cheesy and malty comfort food for St. Patrick’s Day
DIY Party Favor Cones for St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Party Favor Cones are an easy craft project that start with scrapbook paper. These cones are as fun to make as they are to receive and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day if you’re feelin’ a wee bit Irish!
St. Patrick’s Day Table with Inspiration from an Irish Blessing
Beef Hand Pies with Cheddar-Stout Crust
Savory hand pies made with a flaky crust of Irish cheddar cheese and Guinness Stout and a make-ahead recipe for St. Patrick’s Day!
Avocado-Hummus Dip with Shamrock Chips and Irish Flag Veggies
A healthy appetizer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish flag formation of veggies and Spinach Tortilla Shamrock Chips
Irish Bread & Butter Pudding with Salted Caramel-Whiskey Sauce
Bread pudding made Irish with the addition of whiskey soaked raisins, served with a delectable salted caramel-Irish whiskey sauce!
A three-ingredient appetizer for St. Patrick’s Day
Dog gone good treats made with healthy ingredients . . .applesauce, peanut butter, oats, whole wheat flour and spinach
Mini Guinness Chocolate Pudding Shooters
A dessert shooter for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration that mimics a frothy pint, made extra chocolaty with the addition of Guinness Stout!
In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing some love of The Irish
and giving away an Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runner
and Irish Cookbook.
Erin Go Bragh + Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day
Loads of Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape.
One winner will receive a 69″L x 13 1/2″W embroidered table runner with shamrocks
on a creamy white background with a scrolled border and lacy cutouts.
And a second winner will receive a copy of The Complete Irish Pub Cookbook
and shamrock kitchen towel. . .
In addition to best-loved favorites like Irish Stew, Colcannon, Brown Soda Bread with Molasses,
you’ll also find recipes for Rhubarb Crisp, Blue Cheese & Walnut Tartlets
and Slow-Roasted Shoulder of Lamb with Herb Dumplings.
To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win a shamrock table runner or cookbook:
☘️ Leave a comment telling me your favorite Irish food.
☘️ Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
☘️ For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight March 7th.
☘️ Erin Go Bragh ☘️
If you’re lucky enough to *bee* Irish, you’re lucky enough! ☘️
What a fabulous post! Thanks for all the great recipes and decorating inspiration, Mary!
I have made the chocolate stout cupcakes. They are delicious!! I was in Ireland looking at linens for a table runner. I looked and looked and found a beautiful runner that was hand embroidered. It was sold in a lovely box. I could hardly wait to use it. I planned a tablesetting with it . Problem was that when I pulled it out of the box it was only embroidered at one end of the runner. Was i disappointed! Of course if I had known that I would not have purchased it. Oh well..lesson learned. Happy St Patrick’s Day to you!☘️🍻
My favorite Irish food has got to be Irish butter – I know kind of weird but if you talking true Irish – got to be butter and perhaps an Irish cheddar.!! Now if we’re talking an Americanized Irish then corned beef and cabbage with potatoes & carrots and an Guinness chocolate cupcake!
Happy St Pat’s Day and thanks SO much for the recipes!
Such great recipes! My go-to each year is Colecannon, mashed potatoes with cabbage. A bit of extra butter KerryGold is always helpful. It just seems so very Irish. The recipe I use came from my grandmother and I don’t know where she got it.
Love your Beleek honey jar with the bees!
Wow! I am so impressed with all of the vignettes you put together. Each one is beautiful!! I am keeping this tab open so I can try a few of the recipes. My favorite Irish meal is corned beef and cabbage with Irish soda bread. I pinned Ina Garten’s recipe for Irish brown bread, thanks for sharing. Your blog is one of my favorites.
What a generous giveaway as usual Mary! I just received my table runner on Saturday. I had remembered it from your post last year and ordered it. So excited to have it. Thanks for all the table inspiration and wonderful recipes. I never decorated for St Patrick’s Day until I started following you and just loved all the ideas. 💕
Look at all your good eats and fun over the years, you are a treasure!
My favorite dish for St Patrick’s Day is Irish potatoes !
I am never deleting this email. There are SO many great ideas here that I want to come back to it every St. Paddy’s. You have inspired me many times over the years. I want to make that centerpiece and the Ina bread. Favorite Irish food? Irish soda bread homemade with Irish butter (the only one we use). I just bought 4 placemats that look just like your runner from the Current catalog (or Colorful Images). I am starting a new board on Pinterest called St. Paddy’s Inspiration and pinned your Soda Bread, Irish cream liqueur, Scones, Floral Centerpiece, Brownie Trifles, Tablescape, Apple cake, Fairy Ring, Beef and Guiness pie, Beef hand pies, Bread pudding. Off to do that now. Thank you so much.