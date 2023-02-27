St. Patrick’s Day Inspiration to Eat, Drink and Be Irish + 3rd Annual Giveaway!

It’s said that everyone is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table!

In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing a round-up of inspiration from the kitchen to the table to help you Eat Drink and Be Irish, along with a giveaway!

Click on the link below the photos for the complete recipe, sources and a taste of green!

You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of the post.☘

Ina Garten’s Easy Irish Brown Bread with Guinness

Hearty and slightly sweet with a distinctive malty flavor from Guinness Stout. This quick bread easy to make and oh so satisfying, served slathered with butter or alongside your favorite soup or Irish Stew for St. Patrick’s Day.

Homemade Irish Cream Liqueur

An easy blender recipe that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again!

Irish Cream Scones

Tender and crumbly on the inside with a crunchy sweet exterior thanks to a little sparkling sugar and wonderful Irish Cream glaze. . . and oh the aroma while baking!!

Easy 5 Minute Irish Cream Fudge with Pistachios

Chocolaty and rich with a hint of Irish Cream, this fudge takes only 5 minutes to come together using the microwave. Pistachios add a salty note, balancing the sweet flavor and add a natural green color to pair with the Irish Cream for St. Patrick’s Day.

‘Lucky’ Popcorn Mix

A sweet and salty treat for St. Patrick’s Day! Quick and easy to make to snack on and share, adjusting to your taste using with the mix-ins of your choice. Add some gold to the mix, known to attract leprechauns.

Kiss Me I’m Irish Cookies

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a kiss and an easy treat!

Blooming Cabbage Vase DIY

Create a flower arrangement and vase using a cabbage for spring or your St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Tutorial includes flower arrangement longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.

Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Whiskey Ganache and Irish Cream Frosting

A sweet ending to your St. Patricks’ Day Celebration to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish!

‘Hats Off to Leprechauns’ St. Patrick’s Day Table with Belleek Teapot Flower Arrangement

Create a table with mini leprechaun hats, edible pots of gold, a Belleck Irish Cottage Teapot flower arrangement and cabbage leaf bowls.

Brownie Trifles

Mini desserts with Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheese Frosting

Irish Beef Stew with Irish Whiskey Soda Bread

A delicious stick-to-your-ribs Irish Stew and soda bread recipe with currants and caraway seed soaked in Irish Whiskey

Pulling Out the Green St. Patrick’s Day Table

Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch for St. Patrick’s Day

Irish Apple Cake

Enjoy a slice with your morning coffee or afternoon cuppa

The Wearing of the Green on Potatoes

With Spinach Pesto and Baby Spinach 4-Leaf Clovers

Pot of Gold Irish Potato Soup

Yukon Gold potatoes, Kerrygold Irish Butter and Kerrygold Cheddar Cheese

“If You See a Fairy Ring”

Fairy Lore Centerpiece and St. Patrick’s Day Table

Beef and Guinness Pot Pie

A celebration in a bowl for St. Patrick’s Day with puff pastry shamrocks!

Stout Mac and Cheese

Cheesy and malty comfort food for St. Patrick’s Day

DIY Party Favor Cones for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Party Favor Cones are an easy craft project that start with scrapbook paper. These cones are as fun to make as they are to receive and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day if you’re feelin’ a wee bit Irish!

St. Patrick’s Day Table with Inspiration from an Irish Blessing

Beef Hand Pies with Cheddar-Stout Crust

Savory hand pies made with a flaky crust of Irish cheddar cheese and Guinness Stout and a make-ahead recipe for St. Patrick’s Day!

Avocado-Hummus Dip with Shamrock Chips and Irish Flag Veggies

A healthy appetizer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish flag formation of veggies and Spinach Tortilla Shamrock Chips

Irish Bread & Butter Pudding with Salted Caramel-Whiskey Sauce

Bread pudding made Irish with the addition of whiskey soaked raisins, served with a delectable salted caramel-Irish whiskey sauce!

Puff Pastry Pesto Shamrocks!

A three-ingredient appetizer for St. Patrick’s Day

Homemade Shamrock Dog Treats

Dog gone good treats made with healthy ingredients . . .applesauce, peanut butter, oats, whole wheat flour and spinach

Mini Guinness Chocolate Pudding Shooters

A dessert shooter for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration that mimics a frothy pint, made extra chocolaty with the addition of Guinness Stout!

In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing some love of The Irish

and giving away an Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runner

and Irish Cookbook.

Erin Go Bragh + Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day

Loads of Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape.

One winner will receive a 69″L x 13 1/2″W embroidered table runner with shamrocks

on a creamy white background with a scrolled border and lacy cutouts.

And a second winner will receive a copy of The Complete Irish Pub Cookbook

and shamrock kitchen towel. . .

In addition to best-loved favorites like Irish Stew, Colcannon, Brown Soda Bread with Molasses,

you’ll also find recipes for Rhubarb Crisp, Blue Cheese & Walnut Tartlets

and Slow-Roasted Shoulder of Lamb with Herb Dumplings.

☘️ Erin Go Bragh ☘️

If you’re lucky enough to *bee* Irish, you’re lucky enough! ☘️

