Flower Arrangement for a St. Patrick’s Day Table + DIY Shamrock Napkin Rings

Create a green and white flower arrangement for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed table. You’ll also find the steps to make shamrock napkin rings, using an easy and fun method that can be customized to match your table décor for any season or holiday.

Happy Monday!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

With Spring around the corner, ‘Green’ was our common theme

for this month’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms.

And with St. Patrick’s Day less than two weeks away,

my thoughts have turned to green and shamrocks!

To create my flower arrangement, I started with a favorite tool, chicken wire,

to support the flower stems for easy arranging.

Chicken wire is an eco-friendly, aka, “green” :) alternative to wet flower foam as it is reusable.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches wider than the opening of your container,

so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container.

I like to use a coated / painted chicken wire which is rust-resistant after repeated uses.

I purchased a white painted chicken wire several years ago which has since tripled in price,

but this green coated wire is available and would blend with floral stems.

If needed, you can use waterproof floral tape across the opening of your container

to keep the chicken wire from lifting as your arrange your stems.

Tip: Use a Lazy Susan Turntable for flower arranging and

easy viewing of all sides of your arrangement while working!

I used an assortment of grocery store blooms for my arrangement. . .

alstroemeria, mums, (both white and green, big and small),

green carnations and white hydrangeas.

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:

Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and

remove any leaves below the water line.

Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

Check your water level to top it off as needed and change your water

every other day if possible, to reduce bacteria and extend the vase life.

To get the most bang for your buck and life from your flowers, use an

an anti-transpirant spray like Crowning Glory that seals in moisture!

It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial

for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.

I made Shamrock Napkin Rings to coordinate with my napkins and placemats

for the table. using upcycled cardboard rolls, ribbon and a wax seal stamp,

using the same method as I did, HERE.

This is a fun DIY and way to make easy and affordable

napkin rings, customized to your table décor!

Help yourself to a sweet shamrock . . .

A Clare’s Irish Oatmeal Biscuit, served up in a cabbage leaf bowl!

Shamrock shaped plates are served up on Bordallo Pinheiro cabbage leaf plates. . .

As well as Irish sentiment plates. . .

“There are two kinds of people, those who are Irish

and those who wish they were!”

“If you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough.”

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

Find 17+ recipes to Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE.

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

Table Details:

Cabbage Leaf Plates and Bowls / Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning, several years ago

Napkin Rings / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Goblets / Artland Iris, HomeGoods, many years ago

Shamrock Placemats & Napkins / Storehouse, HomeGoods

Shamrock Plates / Grace Teaware, HomeGoods, last year

Irish Sentiment Plates / Shannon, HomeGoods, several years ago

Flatware / Hampton Forge, Sophia, Horchow, several years ago

Clare’s Irish Oatmeal Biscuits / World Market

Green Tablecloth / Amazon

Shamrock Wax Seal Stamp / Etsy

