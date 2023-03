Coffee cake meets apple pie in this Irish Apple Cake with Streusel Topping. Enjoy for dessert, with an afternoon cup of tea or as a breakfast treat.

Apples have been grown in Ireland for centuries and legend has it that Saint Patrick himself

planted an apple tree in an ancient settlement outside Armagh City.

Today, County Armagh, is known as “Orchard County” and is the

the main apple growing region in Northern Ireland.

This Irish Apple Cake is an authentic recipe and one I think is best described

as a marriage of coffee cake and apple pie!

It’s best enjoyed warm from the oven or reheated.

Enjoy a slice as a breakfast treat, with your afternoon cuppa or

for a sweet ending to your St. Patrick’s Day feast!

I made a version of this Irish Apple Cake in a post 10 years ago. . .

how time flies!

The original recipe came from The Complete Irish Pub Cookbook.

I tweaked the recipe making a few minor changes,

starting with the addition of oats in the streusel topping.

The other changes made were using three apples instead of two in this version,

and substituting salted KerryGold Irish Butter for added flavor.

Tip: To boost the flavor of your cake, use a European-style butter, like KerryGold, which has a richer taste

as a result of a higher butterfat content and less water than an American butter.

Granny Smith is my preferred apple for this cake as their tart flavor

prevents the cake from being overly sweet.

Granny Smith apples are also available year round and ideal for baking,

as they hold their shape without becoming applesauce. :)

Depending on the size of your apples, you’ll need three medium or two large Granny Smith for this cake.

Feel free to use another apple suitable for baking if you’re not a fan of Granny Smith;

Jonathan, Cortland, Braeburn or Honeycrisp would work too.

The top of the cake has a sweet streusel topping of butter, flour, rolled oats and sugar.

The food processor makes quick work of pulsing the cold butter with the flour to make the topping.

If you don’t have a food processor, use a pastry cutter to cut in the butter in the streusel topping.

Make the streusel topping first, then refrigerate to keep the butter cold while making the rest of your cake.

This cake will take anywhere from 60 – 70 minutes to bake.

Factors that affect baking times are the age of your oven, electric vs. gas, humidity,

elevation and ultimately the pan you use.

I used a 9-inch springform pan that makes removing the cake, a piece of cake, pun intended.;)

Feel free to use a round 9-inch cake pan if you don’t have a springform pan and

line it with parchment paper for easy removal of your cake.

In general, when it comes to cakes, a lighter pan promotes more even baking.

When baking cake in a dark pan, reduce your oven temperature 25 degrees.

To be on the safe side, start checking the cake about 10 minutes

before the recipe says it should be done.

When ready to serve, dust the top of the cake with confectioners’ sugar

or serve the cake with a vanilla custard or Crème Anglaise.

Crème Anglaise (Classic Vanilla Custard) is a sweet custard-like sauce

made with cream, sugar, vanilla and 6 egg yolks.

Given the price of eggs lately, I opted to use Ina Garten’s shortcut

and hack to make Crème Anglaise, aka, Melted Vanilla Ice Cream!

Place some premium vanilla ice cream (like Häagen-Dazs)

in the microwave on 50% power for a few seconds to melt;

drizzle over apple cake to serve.

The beauty of this hack (besides being quick and easy!) is you can melt

the quantity of ice cream you need. . . enough for just a single serving or several slices.

Thanks Ina!

You’ll love her Easy Irish Brown Bread with Guinness too!

Print Recipe Irish Apple Cake Coffee cake meets apple pie in this Irish Apple Cake with Streusel Topping. Enjoy for dessert, teatime or as a breakfast treat. Prep Time 30 mins Cook Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 8 servings Equipment 9 inch springform pan Ingredients For the Streusel Topping: 6 tablespoons cold salted European-style butter, cubed (like KerryGold)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup granulated sugar For the Cake: 1/2 cup salted European-style butter, room temperature (1 stick, like KerryGold)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

3 medium Granny Smith apples peeled and thinly sliced

Confectioners' sugar or crème anglaise aka, melted vanilla ice cream) for serving Instructions Preheat the oven to 350˚ F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan. Make the streusel topping: In a bowl of food processor, combine the flour, cubed butter, sugar and salt; pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; stir in oats. Place streusel mixture in the fridge to stay chilled while you make the cake. Make the cake: Cream the butter and sugar in a large bowl with a mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Add vanilla, then beat in the eggs one at a time.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

Fold dry ingredients into the wet ingredients with a spatula along with the milk.

Spoon batter into prepared pan, smoothing evenly. (Batter will be thick.)

Top batter with sliced apples, layering evenly as possible; cover apples with streusel topping.

Bake until the top is golden and crisp, 60 to 70 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before removing sides of pan.

When cool, store cake in an airtight container at room temperature. When ready to serve, dust the cake with confectioners' sugar or drizzle with crème anglaise, aka, melted vanilla ice cream. Notes If you don’t have a food processor, use a pastry cutter or two knives to cut in butter in your streusel topping.

Boost the flavor of your cake with an Irish or European-style butter, (like KerryGold), which has a richer taste due to a higher butterfat content and less water.

Granny Smith apples hold up to baking and their tart flavor balances the sweetness of this cake. Substitute an apple suitable for baking like Honeycrisp or Braeburn if you prefer.

Vanilla ice cream is crème anglaise that’s been frozen. Use Ina Garten’s trick for easy crème anglaise: Place some premium vanilla ice cream (like Häagen-Dazs) in the microwave on 50% power to melt; drizzle over apple cake to serve.

This cake will last up to 4 days at room temperature. You can also freeze it for up to 1 month. To soften cake or refresh, reheat briefly in the microwave or cover it in foil in a 350°F oven for 15 minutes.

