An Irish Tea with Belleek and Shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day

by  • 12 Comments

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish Tea with Shamrocks. Enjoy Blarney Blend Black Tea, Shortbread Treats and a recipe for Shamrock Spinach- Artichoke Tea Sandwiches. You’ll also find additional teatime treats and tea inspiration. 

Welcome to the March edition of Tea on Tuesdays!

Tea on Tuesdays

Pam and I are excited to have Jennifer at Celebrating Everyday Life

 join us as a special guest for tea today!

I’ve known Jennifer through blogging for 10 years. She’s a talented writer, photographer, designer,

and podcaster and was an event planner for more than 20 years.

Jennifer’s work has been featured in magazines and websites including Southern Living,

Martha Stewart Weddings.com, Country Living, Southern Lady and The Knot, among others.

In general, Jennifer is ‘The Keeper of The Magical Fairy Dust’!

🧚✨🪄

Pam, Jennifer and I are glad you’re here to join us for tea today,

pour yourself a cuppa and join us!

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, I’m sharing my love of the Irish!

Join me for a cup of Blarney Blend Black Tea today.

It’s a loose tea crafted from a variety of black teas from China, Kenya, and India,

with rich notes of astringency and malt that Irish tea blends are known for.

The green shamrocks add a festive touch and nod to St. Patrick’s Day.

My Belleek Irish Cottage Teapot was an eBay find several years ago.

Established in 1857, Belleek Pottery is located in the quaint village of Belleek in County Fermanagh,

on the banks of the River Erne, and is the oldest craft pottery in Ireland.

Each piece of fine Parian ware is an original piece of Irish craftsmanship,

using materials and techniques handed down through the generations.

With more than 100,000 pieces of pottery produced annually, each piece

 passes through 16 pairs of hands before it receives the famous Belleek trademark,

ensuring its authenticity and quality, as any piece with the slightest flaw is destroyed.

You can read more on the history of Belleek Pottery, HERE

A Belleek Shamrock Honey Pot holds honey to sweeten our tea and was an Etsy find. . .

And a trio of petite Belleek vases were found at Tuesday Morning several years ago

and are filled with mini blooms at the table. . .

Raise your hand if you miss Tuesday Morning. . . *sniff*

Shamrock shaped plates by Grace Teaware are served up

on Bordallo Pinheiro cabbage leaf plates. . .

A 3-tier server provides some sweet and savory treats for St. Patrick’s Day.

Help yourself to a sweet shamrock or two . . .

 Clare’s Irish Oatmeal Biscuits and Irish Shortbread,

from World Market.

Guinness Dark Chocolate Truffles offer a creamy ganache

flavored with Guinness beer set in rich dark chocolate. . .

And O’Neills Shortbread Sheep have a melt-in-your mouth

buttery flavor that *ewe* can’t resist. ,-)

Shamrock Spinach-Artichoke Tea Sandwiches provide a savory bite

for our tea and nod to St. Patrick’s Day.

To make this shamrock tea shamrocks here’s what you’ll need:

☘️ Pepperidge Farm Very Thin Sliced Bread

☘️ Baby Spinach Leaves

☘️ Mayonnaise

☘️ Alouette Spinach & Artichoke Soft Spreadable Cheese

☘️ Metal Shamrock Cookie Cutter, slightly smaller than your bread, (mine was 3 inches)

Started by spreading both slices of bread with mayonnaise;

the mayonnaise will help the spinach leaves adhere

and add some moisture to the cheese spread.

Layer the baby spinach leaves on one of the sides

and spread your cheese spread on the other side.

Tip: To make a clean cut and more distinctly-shaped shamrock,

use a metal cookie cutter, pressing the cutter down through spinach side of the bread.

To assemble tea sandwiches ahead, cover sandwiches with a damp paper towel

and wrap well with plastic wrap to keep your bread from drying out.

Looking for a recipe for a sweet treat for St. Patrick’s Day?

Coffee cake meets apple pie in Irish Apple Cake with Streusel Topping.

Enjoy for dessert, with an afternoon cup of tea or as a breakfast treat!

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

Join Pam and Jennifer for teatime:

Pam at Everyday Living

Jennifer at Celebrating Everyday Life

For each petal on the shamrock, This brings a wish your way–Good health, good luck, and happiness For today and every day. ~ Irish Blessing | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

For each petal on the shamrock

This brings a wish your way–

Good health, good luck, and happiness

For today and every day.

~ Irish Blessing

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

Leave a Reply

