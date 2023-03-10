Erin Go Bragh + Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the table with cabbage leaf plates, vintage Irish postcards, an embroidered shamrock runner and a green and white flower arrangement. Additionally, you’ll find St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from 12 stylists and bloggers.
St. Patrick’s Day is a week away and I’m sharing my love of the Irish
with the wearing of the green and St. Patrick’s Day table inspiration.
And joining a Lucky Charms St. Patrick’s Blog Hop!
You’ll find St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from 13 bloggers
and stylists at the bottom of this post.
If you’re not familiar with the expression, Erin go Bragh, it’s an
Anglicization of Éire go Brách, literally meaning “Ireland until the end of time.”
The modern day accepted translation of Erin go Bragh is “Ireland forever.”
My inspiration for my St. Patrick’s Day-themed table came from
an assortment of vintage St. Patrick’s Day postcards
and a shamrock embroidered runner.
I’ve always loved vintage postcards that have survived through the years. . .
oh the stories they could tell!
I picked up the postcards at an antique mall for a couple of dollars each . . .
the oldest with a post mark of 1911, addressed to ‘Mary’. ☘️
An ironstone pitcher is filled with green and white flowers for a centerpiece,
recycled from my Monday Morning Blooms arrangement. . .
alstroemeria, mums, (both white and green, big and small),
green carnations and white hydrangeas.
I used clear floral tape for two shallow cabbage leaf bowls,
taping off a grid pattern to support the flower stems.
Make sure the surface of your vase or bowl is dry before you apply your tape,
then fill with water.
Ireland is a land that boasts 40 shades of green, so
I dressed the table with a multi-hued plaid cloth. . .
Seeded glass goblets have the appearance of watery bubbles,
and seemed fitting for a table to celebrate the Emerald Isle.
Help yourself to a sweet shamrock, an O’Neills Shamrock Shortbread Cookie,
served up in a cabbage leaf bowl!
For each petal on the shamrock
This brings a wish your way–
Good health, good luck, and happiness
For today and every day.
~ Irish Blessing
May your blessings outnumber
The shamrocks that grow,
And may trouble avoid you
Wherever you go.
~ Irish Blessing
Table Details:
Cabbage Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning, several years ago
Ironstone pitchers & postcards / vintage
Flatware / Hampton Forge, Sophia, Horchow
Chargers & Napkins / Pier 1, HomeGoods
Napkin Rings / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Goblets & Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago
Shamrock runner / Amazon
The winners of my Eat, Drink and Be Irish Giveaway are:
Bonnie K and Linda H
Thanks to all who entered!
☘️ ☘️ ☘️
☘️ Erin Go Bragh Ireland Forever ☘️
Mary, you have an amazing table setting! The cabbage leaf plates remind me of my great aunt, she had a set which I admired from afar for many years. I love vintage cards and postcards and enjoy reading the sentiments on the back wondering who the person was and who they were sending them to. Thank you so much for sharing your inspiration!