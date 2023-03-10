Erin Go Bragh + Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the table with cabbage leaf plates, vintage Irish postcards, an embroidered shamrock runner and a green and white flower arrangement. Additionally, you’ll find St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from 12 stylists and bloggers.

St. Patrick’s Day is a week away and I’m sharing my love of the Irish

with the wearing of the green and St. Patrick’s Day table inspiration.

And joining a Lucky Charms St. Patrick’s Blog Hop!

You’ll find St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from 13 bloggers

and stylists at the bottom of this post.

If you’re visiting from Rita at Panopy, welcome!

I love how Rita blends new items with her vintage finds in her tablescapes.

If you’re not familiar with the expression, Erin go Bragh, it’s an

Anglicization of Éire go Brách, literally meaning “Ireland until the end of time.”

The modern day accepted translation of Erin go Bragh is “Ireland forever.”

My inspiration for my St. Patrick’s Day-themed table came from

an assortment of vintage St. Patrick’s Day postcards

and a shamrock embroidered runner.

I’ve always loved vintage postcards that have survived through the years. . .

oh the stories they could tell!



I picked up the postcards at an antique mall for a couple of dollars each . . .

the oldest with a post mark of 1911, addressed to ‘Mary’. ☘️

An ironstone pitcher is filled with green and white flowers for a centerpiece,

recycled from my Monday Morning Blooms arrangement. . .

alstroemeria, mums, (both white and green, big and small),

green carnations and white hydrangeas.

I used clear floral tape for two shallow cabbage leaf bowls,

taping off a grid pattern to support the flower stems.

Make sure the surface of your vase or bowl is dry before you apply your tape,

then fill with water.

Ireland is a land that boasts 40 shades of green, so

I dressed the table with a multi-hued plaid cloth. . .

Seeded glass goblets have the appearance of watery bubbles,

and seemed fitting for a table to celebrate the Emerald Isle.

Help yourself to a sweet shamrock, an O’Neills Shamrock Shortbread Cookie,

served up in a cabbage leaf bowl!

For each petal on the shamrock

This brings a wish your way–

Good health, good luck, and happiness

For today and every day.

~ Irish Blessing

May your blessings outnumber

The shamrocks that grow,

And may trouble avoid you

Wherever you go.

~ Irish Blessing

Table Details:

Cabbage Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning, several years ago

Ironstone pitchers & postcards / vintage

Flatware / Hampton Forge, Sophia, Horchow

Chargers & Napkins / Pier 1, HomeGoods

Napkin Rings / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Goblets & Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago

Shamrock runner / Amazon

The winners of my Eat, Drink and Be Irish Giveaway are:

Bonnie K and Linda H

Thanks to all who entered!

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

Find 17+ recipes to Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE.

A special “thank you” to our host, Debbee’s Buzz for organizing this St. Patrick’s Day Hop!

Visit my blogging friends for more St. Patrick’s Day inspiration at the links below the each of the collages.

How to Make a Beautiful St. Patrick’s Tablescape ☘️ Peacock Ridge Farm

Irish Town and Country Tablescape ☘️ Panoply

Erin Go Bragh ☘️ Home is Where the Boat Is

Irish Ancestry: Genealogy, DNA & Visiting Ireland ☘️ Debbees Buzz

St. Patrick’s Day Seed Box Vignette ☘️ Common Ground

Tuath Dé Danann on a St. Patrick’s Day Table ☘️ The Cat’s Whiskerz

Lucky & Blessed St. Patrick’s Day Tiered Tray ☘️ The Painted Apron

13th Edition of the Keeper of the Shamrock Cloth ☘️ Corner of Plaid and Paisley

Pot of Gold & Rainbow Tablescape ☘️ Mantel and Table

Decorating for St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ Vintage Style Gal

Dollar Tree Monogram Shamrock Pillow ☘️ Life as a Leo Wife

Casual, Rustic St. Patrick’s Day Table ☘️ Me and My Captain

Shamrocks and Gold ☘️ Life and Linda

☘️ Erin Go Bragh Ireland Forever ☘️

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with: Between Naps on the Porch