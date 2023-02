Delicious Red Velvet Scones are a sweet and easy teatime treat! They start with a box of cake mix, are studded with white chocolate chips, and topped with a simple vanilla glaze.

I’m pouring Harney & Sons Chocolate Chai Supreme Tea today.

The base is a blend of Chinese and Indian black teas,

with chai flavors . . . ginger root, cardamom seeds and pods,

cinnamon and nutmeg.

Natural chocolate and vanilla flavors are added to the tea blend.

The chai flavor is subtle and it has more of a chocolate aroma than flavor,

but oh what a wonderful aroma it is!

If you take milk in your tea, I think it would really enhance the flavor.

It’s especially good paired with chocolate (or red velvet!) which brings out the chocolate notes in the tea.

We’re enjoying tea by our Winter Nesting Tree.

The mercury is climbing into the 70s this week which is unseasonably warm for February!

It’s time to take our winter tree down, but it’s

been so nice to enjoy the twinkle of the lights in the mornings

and evenings when it’s been so rainy and dreary this winter.

A teapot is blooming on the table with white hydrangeas and red carnations. . .

I added some red and black check ribbon using wired floral picks to the flowers,

to pair with the plaid throw that’s serving as a warm and cozy foundation for the table.

Help yourself to a Red Velvet Scone with White Chocolate Chips,

topped with a vanilla glaze!

They’re easy to make and start with a box of cake Red Velvet Cake Mix!

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 1/4 cups Red Velvet Cake Mix (I used Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Red Velvet Cake Mix)

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

8 Tbsp. cold butter, cut into pieces

2/3 cup milk or half and half

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine cake mix and flour in bowl of food processor; pulse a few times to combine.

Add cubed cold butter to processor and pulse until mixture resemble pea-sized crumbs.

(If you don’t have a food processor, cut in butter with a pastry cutter or two knives.)

Add mixture to medium bowl and mix in white chocolate chips.

Add vanilla to milk; add to flour mixture, stirring until mixture holds together.

Knead dough with well-floured hands to form a ball.

Place dough on prepared baking sheet and gently press down

to form an 8- or 9-inch domed circle.

Cut circle into 8 wedges with a greased knife or bench scraper.

Chill scones for at least 15 minutes up to an hour in the refrigerator before baking.

Chilling the scone dough after forming helps keep the butter cold that creates that flaky texture.

When ready to bake, place 2 inches apart on parchment paper.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until edges are starting to brown and centers are set.

Transfer scones to wire rack to cool completely. When cool, drizzle with glaze.

Glaze Ingredients

1 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 – 3 tablespoons milk or half and half

Mix sifted confectioners’ sugar with vanilla. Add milk (or half and half), 1 tablespoon at a time,

thinning to your desired consistency. Drizzle over cooled scones and allow to set before serving.

Bake from frozen option:

Freeze unbaked scones, wrapping individually and bake them off one or two at a time as needed.

Add a few minutes to your baking time when baking from frozen.

I bought these adorable Tea Kettle Napkin Rings from MacKenzie-Childs

a couple of years ago but never shared them in a post.

I wish I had purchased a couple more and looked to see if they’re still available.

Good news / Bad news: They are still available but have

doubled in price {*gulp*} since I purchased them.

Table Details:

Plaid throw, chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Black and white check round linen placemats / Crown Linen Designs, used HERE

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Salad Plates / Paula Deen Whitaker

Teapot / Peppertree Tabletops

Teacups / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago

Tea Strainer / Amazon

Tea Kettle Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs

Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago

