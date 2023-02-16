Dreaming of an Early Spring: Garden Blooms and Flower Therapy

Happy Thursday!

Spring is 32 days away and I’m counting down the days, ready to step into spring!

I’m dreaming of an early spring and gardening season so I’m reaching

into the archives to pick some garden blooms and flowers to share today!

Click on the highlighted links if you’d like to revisit a post or more flower therapy.

Flower Market Buckets and Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Spring snowballs are a good thing if you’re talking flowers!

If you have room in your landscape for a viburnum shrub I highly recommended planting one!

The flowers start out green and turn a snowy white and make beautiful cut flowers.

Snowball Viburnum tolerates a range of soils, but performs best in moist, well-drained, acidic soil.

Plant in full sun to partial shade in USDA zones 6-9.

You can read more: Fast Growing and Low Maintenance White Spring Blooms Your Garden Needs

Spring Snowballs and Bird Chirping Table

Azaleas, Spirea, Viburnum and Lady Banks Roses in bloom

Ball jar bouquets of hyacinths, tulips and iris provide spring blooms

along with vintage transferware for tabletop gardening in the Potting Shed.

Certify your garden as a Wildlife Habitat to attract birds, butterflies, and other neighborhood wildlife.

It’s fun, makes a positive difference and easier than you might think!

Limelight Hydrangeas bloom around mid July in our zone 7b garden,

when everything else is in the garden is tired and spent.

I highly recommend planting this easy-to-grow, low maintenance shrub in your garden

this spring. It will provide you with both beautiful fresh-cut and dried flowers too!

Peonies like the cold winters in USDA zones 3 through 7.

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony is a favorite variety with big,

pink fragrant double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.

Peony blooms are so fleeting, you have to enjoy the beauty and sweet fragrance while you can!

For new gardeners, a USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners and growers

can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location.

If you don’t know your zone, you can look it up by zipcode, HERE.

May to June is when our Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Buddleia (butterfly bush),

clematis and roses are flush with blooms in our zone 7b garden.

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail is the most common butterfly we see fluttering around the garden.

This is a female swallowtail, denoted by the large area of blue area on the hind wings,

alight on a Soda Pop Butterfly Bush, a dwarf variety Buddleia.

Clematis ‘Bernadine’ is a rebloomer variety with lavender-blue petals and magenta stamens.

It’s happy with 4 – 6 hours of sun and hardy in zones 4 – 9 and is bee and butterfly friendly!

Earth Angel Rose is a fragrant old-fashioned rose and with blooms varying in color from white to soft pink.

It’s hardy in zones 5 – 9 and takes several bloom cycles to produce peony-shaped flowers.

If you want a plant that attracts pollinators, self-sows and that tolerates the heat,

plant Verbena Lollipop! It grows in zones 6 – 10 and prefers full sun in well-drained soil.

We had several new clumps of Lollipop that volunteered last spring,

seeded from the previous year’s plants.

I’m a firm *bee*liever in not being too hasty when it comes to pulling your ‘weeds’

in case you can identify them after a little growth as a flower. . .

or that’s my excuse anyway. ‘-) 🌱🌸

We’ve had a mild winter overall, albeit a very wet and dreary one.

Trees and shrubs are budding with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Our frost date is April 15th and I’m keeping my fingers crossed

everything doesn’t get frost-nipped between now and then!

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”

– Luther Burbank

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.”

– Hal Borland

🐝🌷🌼🦋🏡

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.





Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with: Metamorphosis Monday