Spring Snowballs and Bird Chirping Table

Spring snowballs are a good thing if you’re talking flowers! Our Snowball Viburnums have been blooming for a couple of weeks and been beautiful this spring. I was afraid that the cold snap we had a couple of weeks ago would frost nip the blooms but they escaped unscathed.

We planted this Snowball Viburnum by the Potting Shed five years ago.

If you have room in your landscape for a viburnum shrub I highly recommended planting one! The flowers start out green and turn a snowy white and make beautiful cut flowers. Snowball Viburnum tolerates a range of soils, but performs best in moist, well-drained, acidic soil. Plant in full sun to partial shade in USDA zones 6-9.

We’ve had some beautiful spring weather recently with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s . . .my favorite weather. . .bird-chirping weather!

In celebration of ‘bird chirping weather’, I pulled out a faux watering can / planter, found at HomeGoods several years ago.

If you’ve followed my blog for any length of time, then you know I’m in need of a watering can (and HomeGoods ;) intervention.

I lined the planter area with plastic then added some wet floral foam, soaking the floral foam in water mixed with floral preservative to prolong the life of the flowers.

Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method and place the floral foam brick on top of the water. Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated. Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit the transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.

To help woody stems of flowers or foliage ‘drink’ and stay hydrated and fresh longer, I use a vegetable peeler to strip 3 – 4 inches of the outside layers of the stems. It’s more effective than smashing the ends of the woody stems which damage the cells and cause bacteria to grow, ultimately shortening the life of your flowers.

Bridal Wreath Spirea has been beautiful this spring too! The graceful arching branches and have an old-fashioned appeal and look of a cottage garden. It blooms best in full sun but will tolerate partial shade.

Bridal Wreath Spirea is a fast grower and hardy in USDA zones 4 – 8 with a height of 5 – 9 feet and mature spread of 6 – 8 feet.

I cut a few branches to add to the planter to mix with the snowballs . . .

And wrap around the handle of the watering can.

I set a table for two by the Snowball Viburnum. . .

Bird dishes and napkin rings flew in to land at the table to celebrate bird chirping weather. . .

With sprigs of spirea tucked in napkins and blooming on the placemats.

Have a seat at the table. . .

“My favorite weather is bird-chirping weather.” – Terri Guillemets

