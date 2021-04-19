Spring Snowballs and Bird Chirping Table

Happy Monday!
I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends for a little flower therapy today!
Pam, Lidy, Shirley and I are excited to welcome Bonnie at Living with Thanksgiving, joining us as a Guest ‘Bloomer’ today!
You can find my flower friends’ links to their blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Spring snowballs are a good thing if you’re talking flowers! Our Snowball Viburnums have been blooming for a couple of weeks and been beautiful this spring. I was afraid that the cold snap we had a couple of weeks ago would frost nip the blooms but they escaped unscathed.
We planted this Snowball Viburnum by the Potting Shed five years ago.
If you have room in your landscape for a viburnum shrub I highly recommended planting one! The flowers start out green and turn a snowy white and make beautiful cut flowers. Snowball Viburnum tolerates a range of soils, but performs best in moist, well-drained, acidic soil. Plant in full sun to partial shade in USDA zones 6-9.
We’ve had some beautiful spring weather recently with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s . . .my favorite weather. . .bird-chirping weather!
In celebration of ‘bird chirping weather’, I pulled out a faux watering can / planter, found at HomeGoods several years ago.
If you’ve followed my blog for any length of time, then you know I’m in need of a watering can (and HomeGoods ;) intervention.
I lined the planter area with plastic then added some wet floral foam, soaking the floral foam in water mixed with floral preservative to prolong the life of the flowers.
Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method and place the floral foam brick on top of the water. Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated. Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit the transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.
To help woody stems of flowers or foliage ‘drink’ and stay hydrated and fresh longer, I use a vegetable peeler to strip 3 – 4 inches of the outside layers of the stems. It’s more effective than smashing the ends of the woody stems which damage the cells and cause bacteria to grow, ultimately shortening the life of your flowers.
Bridal Wreath Spirea has been beautiful this spring too! The graceful arching branches and have an old-fashioned appeal and look of a cottage garden. It blooms best in full sun but will tolerate partial shade.
Bridal Wreath Spirea is a fast grower and hardy in USDA zones 4 – 8 with a height of 5 – 9 feet and mature spread of 6 – 8 feet.
I cut a few branches to add to the planter to mix with the snowballs . . .
And wrap around the handle of the watering can.
I set a table for two by the Snowball Viburnum. . .
Bird dishes and napkin rings flew in to land at the table to celebrate bird chirping weather. . .
With sprigs of spirea tucked in napkins and blooming on the placemats.
Have a seat at the table. . .
Table Details:
Burlap tablecloth / Ballard Designs, several years ago
Bird Dishes / Gracie China by Coastline Imports, HomeGoods, several years ago
Placemats / Target several years ago
Plates / Mikasa English Countryside
Bird Napkin Rngs & Pillows / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago
Watering Can Planter & Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden
La Rochere Bee Goblets/ World Market, several years ago
“My favorite weather is bird-chirping weather.” – Terri Guillemets
Mary ~ your tablescape is absolutely stunning! Lucky is the person who gets to sit next to you in that snowball paradise! Hugs, Dorinda
Oh how I would love to sit at that table next to that glorious Snowball Viburnum! We planted two of those magnificent shrubs last year. They are about 3 feet tall now and full of blooms…I had to laugh at you needing “HomeGoods and watering cans” therapy! When I come across a watering can in antique shops, I think of you and your rain chain of them! I have never had a snowball shrub, so I ask,
is there a rule of thumb for cutting the blooms? … My next purchase will be the Bridal Wreath Spirea for sure! Happy Monday dear Bloom friend! Have a most beautiful week!
Oh, Mary! Your Snowball Viburnum is gorgeous and so is your bridal wreath. I love your setting by your potting shed for a table for two.Your styling is always perfect. Your arrangement is stunning in the vintage watering can atop the vintage stool. I love the lush blooms of the snowball and spirea together. The textures complement each other so well.
How delightful your table is with the bird napkin rings ,green gingham napkins and sweet green rustic birdhouse.
Thank you so much for including me as a ‘guest bloomer’ for MMB today! I am in great company with you four Monday Morning Bloom ladies.
Magnificent flower profusion!!! There use is something about white-they are glorious. The Snowball Viburnum and Bridal Wreath Spirea are so lush and happy where they are planted. Thank you for sharing. Pinned some, will pin some more and love the table setting too. I have saved your vegetable peeler “trick” for years but always need reminding. The watering can is so great and got into just the right hands!! thank you for such prettiness!
Mary, your snowball viburnum and bridal wreath spirea are both beautiful. Both of mine were gorgeous for a few days before we had a couple of nights of frost. The bird chirping table is perfectly set next to the viburnum. I have noticed that I suddenly have a love for green and white, it is so clean and timeless! I agree with Shirley, it would be a pleasure to sit at your lovely table and enjoy your spring garden!
I so enjoy our Monday Morning Blooms…enjoy your day!
Snowballs are my very favorite. They are so beautiful. They go beautifully with your little pups.
I don’t remember seeing your watering can planter before, Mary, but I’m swooning over it! The snowballs and the bridal wreath are so incredibly gorgeous. How I’d love sitting there at your potting shed table. My waterfall is cleaned out and the birdies in my backyard are as happy as I am!
Hopefully, I will get to plant a snowball bush this year!! A beautiful post! Love it all!! But I do have a favorite besides your display…and that’s the Lady’s Head! A beautiful arrangement!! Thanks a bush!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Wow, I love this so much. I do believe I have a small snowball viburnum that is in bloom now. I have the regular viburnum that forms a lovely long hedge. Your bird tablescape is so lovely. How did I miss those sweet bird plates at a home Goods? Always a pleasure to see your talents at work. Happy week.
Wow Mary, your snowball viburnum is a show stopper! I used to have one but it was planted where it didn’t get any sun so it didn’t last long…Your watering can planter is so cute and your table is stunning. I haven’t heard about the vegetable peeler trick before, thank you! The bird chirping theme is wonderful. I went to Home Goods last week for the first time in 13 months!!! I was overwhelmed 😂
