Hello April: Flower Therapy and Garden Blooms

Hello and Happy April!

Is it ‘spring-y’ in your neck of the woods?

Mother Nature is a little behind schedule in the spring-weather-department in North Carolina compared to previous years. March roared out like lion instead of like a gentle little lamb, ending the month with thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy downpours. Bridal Wreath Spirea and Lady Banks Rose were frost nipped a couple of weeks ago with a 50 degree temperature plunge into the 20s so we’ll have to wait another year to see their arching branches in bloom. . . *sniff*.

In case you need a reminder (like I do) that Spring will arrive, I’m reaching into the archives to pick some garden blooms and flowers around the Potting Shed to share today!

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful;

they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”

– Luther Burbank

I’m dreaming about flowers and gardening season as I pick up debris from our wind-blown yard and replacing washed mulch. :)

Click on the highlighted links for some flower therapy, if you’d like to revisit a post.

Blooming Spring Wreath for the Potting Shed and Easy Bow Making Technique

Spring in Bloom

Azaleas, Spirea, Viburnum and Lady Banks Rose

Fresh Flower Market: Spring Blooms in the Potting Shed

Ball jar bouquets of hyacinths, tulips and iris provide spring blooms along with vintage transferware for some tabletop gardening in the Potting Shed.

Spring Snowballs and Bird Chirping Table

Fortunately our Snowball Viburnums weren’t far enough along to be frost-nipped and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Mother Nature ‘plays nice’ and doesn’t throw any more freezing weather our way. :)

Public Service Announcement: Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five

Plant this easy to grow, low maintenance shrub in your garden that will provide you with both beautiful cut and dried flowers

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony is favorite peony variety, which typically blooms mid to late May.

Peony blooms are so fleeting, you have to enjoy the beauty and sweet fragrance while you can!

Spring Flowers Around the Potting Shed

We’re in garden zone 7b in the Southern Piedmont of North Carolina. May to June is when our Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Buddleia (butterfly bush), clematis and roses are flush with blooms.

Find your USDA Plant Hardiness Zone by zipcode, here.

Flower Market Buckets + Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail is the most common butterfly we see fluttering around the garden. This is a female swallowtail, denoted by the large area of blue area on the hind wings, alight on a Soda Pop Butterfly Bush, a dwarf variety Buddleia.

Clematis ‘Bernadine’ is a rebloomer variety with lavender-blue petals and magenta stamens. It’s happy with 4 – 6 hours of sun and hardy in zones 4 – 9 and is bee and butterfly friendly!

Earth Angel Rose is a fragrant old-fashioned rose and with blooms varying in color from white to soft pink.

It’s hardy in zones 5 – 9 and takes several bloom cycles to produce peony-shaped flowers.

If you want a plant that attracts pollinators, self-sows and that tolerates the heat, plant Verbena Lollipop! It grows in zones 6 – 10 and prefers full sun in well-drained soil.

We had several new clumps of Lollipop that volunteered last spring, seeded from the previous year’s plants.

I’m a firm *bee*liever in not being too hasty when it comes to pulling your ‘weeds’ in case you can identify them after a little growth as a flower. . . or that’s my excuse anyway. ;)

Summer Heat and Spring Flowers Around the Potting Shed

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.”

– Hal Borland

I’m happy to say there are no April Fools pranks from Mother Nature today

with sunshine returning and temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the next week.

Are you seeing signs of spring in your neck of the woods?

🐝🌷🌼🦋🏡

“The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature.

To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul.”

— Alfred Austin

