Hop to It: Spring and Easter Tablescape Inspiration and Blog Hop

Hop to the table and celebrate Easter with bunnies! Additionally, you’ll find spring and Easter table and centerpiece inspiration from 17 table stylists and bloggers.
I’m hopping down the bunny trail for a Spring and Easter Tablescape Blog Hop!
You’ll find table inspiration from 17 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
Bunny plates hopped to the table, layered on everybunny’s favorite cabbage leaf plates!
White plates, embossed with a flowering leaf and vine border, add a nod to spring,
while repeating the square shape of the bunny plates.
Assorted bunny mugs hopped into my cart at HomeGoods last year. . .
“Hop to It”, “Hello Spring” and bunnies with eggs and flowers.
Candy treats are nestled in green paper shred to mimic
Easter grass and fill mugs at each place setting . . .
Floral wrapped chocolate eggs, jelly beans and a Lindt gold chocolate bunny.
Bunny, flower and carrot “Hop to it!” toppers add a bit of whimsy!
“Clover” is happy to be out of her bunny hutch and offered to hop the table
with her basket as a centerpiece . . .
Chicken wire in her basket makes for easy flower arranging,
providing support for the flower stems.
She’s sitting pretty on a green germanium leaf cake plate!
Charmelia and Stock in her basket are recycled flowers from last week’s
Welcome Spring Grandiflora Arrangement and Tablescape.
Colorful blooms to hop into spring!
A Ralph Lauren Antibes floral red tablecloth provides a foundation for a spring
or Easter tablescape, with colorful bouquets of flowers.
Burlap and beaded bunny ear napkin rings provide some
some warm texture, paired with natural jute placemats
Hello Spring!
(=’.’=)
Hop over HERE for an Easter Basket Cupcakes, as fun
to make as they are to eat, with tinted coconut Easter “grass”
and Sour Punch Straw “handles”!
Or help yourself to a Blooming Bunny Ear Cupcake!
Table Details:
Bunny Plates / Prairie Rabbit by Maxcera
Cabbage Plates and Cake Plate / Bordallo Pinheiro
Mugs / Portobello By Design
Square Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard
Bunny Ear Napkin Rings / Pier 1, several years ago
Placemats / Target, several years ago
Tablecloth & Napkins / Ralph Lauren Antibes
Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden
Bunny Vase / Maxcera, HomeGoods, several years ago
Cupcake Picks / Meri Meri, T.J. Maxx
The end. :)
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing
this Spring and Easter Tablescape Blog Hop!
Hop over to find more table inspiration from my blogging friends at the links below:
Easter makes me sooo HOPPY!!! That’s on one of my placemats! So does this blog! Love love those cups!!! And, the entire table!!
Mary, I enjoyed hopping around your darling table. So much to see and enjoy! “Clover” looks adorable sporting charmelia and stock in her basket sitting on the pretty geranium cake plate. If I ever see a plate at a good price I won’t be able to resist.
Repeating the square plates was very effective and the square bunny plates and cups are the cutest. Your candy and cupcakes have made me hungry and are very cute.
You have a gift for styling that always leaves me impressed.
It is fun to see your tables and enjoy your wit. I am glad to hop together once again.🐇🌸🐰🌿🐰
Good morning, Mary 🐰 After seeing your darling square bunny plates, I remembered that I have a couple of those somewhere, now to find them. They are perfect on your cabbage leaf plates. Repeating the square shape with the white embossed plates adds another beautiful layering effect. The adorable mugs with all of the treats makes me want to hop on over to indulge my sweet tooth. “Clover” appears not to be naughty as she is the cutest container for the spring recycled flowers! Don’t we love to recycle blooms. The RL tablecloth and napkins say spring has arrived. It is always a treat to hop with you 🌸🐰🌺💚
So nice Mary and so full of inspiring ideas! Thank you.
Adorable, Mary! As always, your flower arrangements are so lovely! Your Ralph Lauren tablecloth is turning out to be so versatile, I love it! Charming Easter table!
Good morning, I just love this Tablescape. Such a beautiful floral cloth and the overlap of your chargers and plates go so well together. Really enjoyed this. Thank you.
Clover and company are super cute! I really like square plates in layering to showcase the different patterns in stacking. Those mugs are adorable (“found me” especially), a great idea for guests so the cupboard doesn’t fill up with mugs (plates are okay, lol). Yes, Bordallo Pinheiro are definitely a crowd favorite. You do such a great job of styling and recycling your flowers throughout your posts, not to mention all the links to the wonderful side attractions. Beautiful table, and I’m so hoppy you’re sharing it with us in this blog hop. Thank you for being a part of it!
Your centerpiece is so pretty and I always seem to forget about the chicken wire trick! The mugs are so cute, filled with sweet treats.
The stack of plates are just perfect and the tablecloth is so pretty. Something that really caught my eye at the end of your post is your floral bunny ear dish – so cute, it made me smile! Happy Spring!