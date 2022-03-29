Hop to It: Spring and Easter Tablescape Inspiration and Blog Hop

Hop to the table and celebrate Easter with bunnies! Additionally, you’ll find spring and Easter table and centerpiece inspiration from 17 table stylists and bloggers.

I’m hopping down the bunny trail for a Spring and Easter Tablescape Blog Hop!

You’ll find table inspiration from 17 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

Bunny plates hopped to the table, layered on everybunny’s favorite cabbage leaf plates!

White plates, embossed with a flowering leaf and vine border, add a nod to spring,

while repeating the square shape of the bunny plates.

Assorted bunny mugs hopped into my cart at HomeGoods last year. . .

“Hop to It”, “Hello Spring” and bunnies with eggs and flowers.

Candy treats are nestled in green paper shred to mimic

Easter grass and fill mugs at each place setting . . .

Floral wrapped chocolate eggs, jelly beans and a Lindt gold chocolate bunny.

Bunny, flower and carrot “Hop to it!” toppers add a bit of whimsy!

“Clover” is happy to be out of her bunny hutch and offered to hop the table

with her basket as a centerpiece . . .

Chicken wire in her basket makes for easy flower arranging,

providing support for the flower stems.

She’s sitting pretty on a green germanium leaf cake plate!

Charmelia and Stock in her basket are recycled flowers from last week’s

Welcome Spring Grandiflora Arrangement and Tablescape.

Colorful blooms to hop into spring!

A Ralph Lauren Antibes floral red tablecloth provides a foundation for a spring

or Easter tablescape, with colorful bouquets of flowers.

Burlap and beaded bunny ear napkin rings provide some

some warm texture, paired with natural jute placemats

Hello Spring!

(=’.’=)

Hop over HERE for an Easter Basket Cupcakes, as fun

to make as they are to eat, with tinted coconut Easter “grass”

and Sour Punch Straw “handles”!

Or help yourself to a Blooming Bunny Ear Cupcake!

Table Details:

Bunny Plates / Prairie Rabbit by Maxcera

Cabbage Plates and Cake Plate / Bordallo Pinheiro

Mugs / Portobello By Design

Square Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard

Bunny Ear Napkin Rings / Pier 1, several years ago

Placemats / Target, several years ago

Tablecloth & Napkins / Ralph Lauren Antibes

Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden

Bunny Vase / Maxcera, HomeGoods, several years ago

Cupcake Picks / Meri Meri, T.J. Maxx

The end. :)

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing

this Spring and Easter Tablescape Blog Hop!

Hop over to find more table inspiration from my blogging friends at the links below:

