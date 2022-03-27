A Weekend in Charleston South Carolina

Happy Sunday!
You’re invited to “scroll” along as an armchair traveler as I take you with me to
to Charleston, South Carolina, a favorite weekend destination.
We visited Charleston, SC with friends the first weekend in March.
The last time we were there was almost exactly two years ago,
right before the world as we knew it came to a grinding halt.
Charleston is a 3 1/2 hour drive from the lake and the sight of palmetto trees always
makes it feel like I’ve escaped to an exotic, tropical locale.
It was 80 degrees when we arrived with the temps in the 60s to upper 70s for the weekend.
March through May is a wonderful time to visit before the mercury and humidity
collide and move into the sweltering range.
No matter how many times we visit Charleston,
I always enjoy taking a stroll in the early morning hours with my camera, in
an effort to walk off some calories from our excellent meals while we enjoy the scenery. . .
Grand and stately homes. . .
Architecture and history. . .
Iconic Churches of The Holy City. . .
Courtyard gardens. . .
Beautiful blooming window boxes. . .
And elaborate wrought iron gates.
“Honey, I’m home!”
This gate is personalized with my initials. . . hubby just needs to change his first name
so it starts with T. ;)
Signs of spring were visible everywhere from the cherry trees in bloom . . .
Daffodils . . .
Fragrant Carolina Jessamine. . .
Lady Banks Rose. . .
And camellias.
You can see more Gates, Gardens and Window Boxes of Historic Charleston
in a previous visit, HERE.
It’s a cool start to the day at the lake with the temperatures dipping into the 30s this morning,
thankfully not below the freezing mark so the viburnum blooms won’t be frost nipped!
Hope you’re enjoying signs of spring where you are. ♥
Beautiful!
We are on “Charleston count down!!!” I can hardly wait…like Christmas!! Not sure your incredible photos…helped. 🤭 “The Piano Guys” concert is our destination. Eeeekk!! Then, “Biltmore Monet.” Two VERY LONG years….franki
Beautiful pics! Perfect weather
Charleston is truly beautiful. I have been there in the sweltering July heat. I enjoyed the walking tour immensely.
It was supposed to frost, but was pleasantly surprised there wasn’t any this morning. Happy Sunday!
Loved it, thanks.
My husband & I just returned from a quick trip to Amelia Island, FL. It’s such a quaint coastal town with lots of old beautiful homes (alot belonging to Sea Captains). Charleston is next on my bucket list. Just loved all your photos. Thanks for taking us along with you.
Wonderful shots Mary! We haven’t been to Charleston in many, many years as it is quite a road trip for us but it’s on our list now as overseas travel is not yet viable. Your photos make me want to set a definitive date! If we can get everything repaired from the ice storms we’ll be on our way (read this fall!). Thanks for a lovely stroll with such beautiful scenery! Clara ❤️
Truly enjoyed your walking tour. Wonderful eye candy!
How lovely! I enjoyed every pic! You transported me back to my favorite place!
Your pictures are magnificent of that glorious city!! What a wonderful tour.
Good morning, Mary. My sister and I visited Charleston last November after touring Biltmore which was decorated for Christmas. What a beautiful city! Thank you for letting me reminisce.
One of my most favorite trips. Beautiful and vibrant city! I was there the end of May and the heat was already oppressive. Thanks for the memories.
A fabulous virtual visit to Charleston! You have such a good eye for great shots, Mary. Not only am I impressed with the beauty of the architectural homes, gardens and churches, but also with how well-maintained these buildings, hardscape and landscape are! Wow, even when you look up to ceilings and pediments – so well maintained! Thanks for the ticket.
That was glorious! Adored walking with you, I too love admiring all the beautiful details of life 😁 so many perfect shots that planted a huge smile on my face all the way through. Its nice to get away, covid has allowed me 2 destinations only for 2 years, home depot and costco, I yearn for change, thanks for brightening the horizon!
We lived about 30 miles from Charleston for 12 years before moving to Virginia 5 years ago and while I am happy here every time it gets really cold here I nicely yell at my husband “Remind me why we left SC again…or I threaten to move back without him. 🤣. Next time you are there you should check out Cypress Gardens. It is in Berkeley County about 30 miles from Charleston. The park was rice fields many years ago but it has beautiful paths with lots of azaleas and other plants ( watch out for the gators) and you can ride row boats through the swamps plus there is a beautiful butterfly house. It is a very calming serene piece of nature. I volunteered in the butterfly house and just found the park to be one of many happy places I enjoyed. Peace.
Hi Mary ~ Such beautiful photos! Thanks for inspiring me here in NW Connecticut that spring will, in fact, come eventually. Tomorrow we are not to get out of the high 20’s 🥶. So waiting to plant pansies. Hugs, Dorinda
Love this walking tour through Charleston. I have never been, so this was a treat. So much eye candy. The architectural is gorgeous. I adore looking at gardens. Such a wide variety of elegant fencing. Thanks for taking me along.
Mary,
Your walking tour of Charleston was just what I needed this morning waking up to a temperature of 30 .Especially all the beautiful window box plantings and courtyard gardens.. I think this is my favorite destination of everywhere I have visited. Last year we went to Savannah but as lovely as it is Charleston still wins out. Hope to get to visit again this year in Dec. Christmas decorations are so lovely.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend and hope we get back to spring in N.C. next week.
I wonder if the initials on the gates are for the original or current owners. What a lovely piece of history if they are original. It’s been 30 years since my only visit to Charleston so I might be overdue for a visit! Your photos certainly leave me longing for a trip to a charming southern town!
Mary, I enjoyed your stroll very much. I love Charleston. I’ve only been twice but those were great times. I recognized many of your pictures. We were there in March one year for the Tour of Homes and Gardens then in the fall another year.
Absolutely stunning. Charleston is on my bucket list. Thank you for hsaring.
Mary, Thank you for sharing! The pictures are beautiful and I especially loved the colorful window boxes!
Charleston is a charming city. We flew there one year for my husband’s business meeting which coincided with the garden tour – oh joy! It was a magnificent tour.
Lovely spring, hope to visit one of these days.
What a beautiful city! Your photographs bring back memories of my trips there. Would love to do it again! Thanks for sharing.
Wow! I was lucky enough to visit Charleston once, Mary. The architecture and the gates are fabulous, but it’s the window boxes that get me every time! I’m so glad that you got away to enjoy the beauty!