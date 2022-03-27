A Weekend in Charleston South Carolina

Happy Sunday!

You’re invited to “scroll” along as an armchair traveler as I take you with me to

to Charleston, South Carolina, a favorite weekend destination.

We visited Charleston, SC with friends the first weekend in March.

The last time we were there was almost exactly two years ago,

right before the world as we knew it came to a grinding halt.

Charleston is a 3 1/2 hour drive from the lake and the sight of palmetto trees always

makes it feel like I’ve escaped to an exotic, tropical locale.

It was 80 degrees when we arrived with the temps in the 60s to upper 70s for the weekend.

March through May is a wonderful time to visit before the mercury and humidity

collide and move into the sweltering range.

No matter how many times we visit Charleston,

I always enjoy taking a stroll in the early morning hours with my camera, in

an effort to walk off some calories from our excellent meals while we enjoy the scenery. . .

Grand and stately homes. . .

Architecture and history. . .

Iconic Churches of The Holy City. . .

Courtyard gardens. . .

Beautiful blooming window boxes. . .

And elaborate wrought iron gates.

“Honey, I’m home!”

This gate is personalized with my initials. . . hubby just needs to change his first name

so it starts with T. ;)

Signs of spring were visible everywhere from the cherry trees in bloom . . .

Daffodils . . .

Fragrant Carolina Jessamine. . .

Lady Banks Rose. . .

And camellias.

You can see more Gates, Gardens and Window Boxes of Historic Charleston

in a previous visit, HERE.

It’s a cool start to the day at the lake with the temperatures dipping into the 30s this morning,

thankfully not below the freezing mark so the viburnum blooms won’t be frost nipped!

Hope you’re enjoying signs of spring where you are. ♥

