Hopping Down the Bunny Trail: Easter Tablescape and Centerpiece Inspiration

Hop down the bunny trail to find a round up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration for Easter. You’ll find tips for using spring flowering bulbs, blooming branches, a blooming cabbage vase, easy 5 minute centerpieces and more!

Easter centerpieces and table inspiration | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #centerpieces #flowers #Easter #spring #bunnies #alfresco #cabbagevase #easterbasket

I’m hopping down the bunny trail and sharing a round-up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration!

Bunny flower arrangement with forsythia, hyacinths and eggs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #centerpiece #flowers #eastereggs #easter #tablescapes

Click on the links in red for the complete post or for the DIY details, table sources and inspiration.

DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #bunny #centerpiece #flowers #eastereggs #easter #tablescape

Create a Fresh Floral Table Runner for Spring or Easter

 DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table! Snowball viburnum blooms join hydrangeas and decorative eggs in a runner down the length of the table.

DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #bunny #flowers #tablescape

 Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #bunny #centerpiece #flowers #eastereggs #easter #tablescape

 Spring Table by the Azaleas

 Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for spring or Easter.

 Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #bunny #centerpiece #flowers #eastereggs #easter #tablescape #alfresco #lake

Lakeside Easter table with easy and festive centerpiece of jelly beans, dogwood and plum tree blossoms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #alfresco #easter #lake

 Blooming Branch Centerpiece DIY

Create an easy centerpiece, using the ‘vase within a vase’ method!  The walls of the vase are filled with jelly beans that look like speckled eggs. The inner vase holds spring blooming dogwood branches and plum tree blossoms, with a few decorative eggs tucked among the blooms.

 Blooming Branch Centerpiece DIY with dogwood and plum tree blossoms in jelly bean vase | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #centerpiece #flowers #eastereggs #easter #tablescape

Bunny plate for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes #bunny #rabbit

 Bunnies, Eggs, Birds and Blooms

A three-tiered server/cupcake stand provides a quick and easy Easter centerpiece for the table.

Easter table centerpiece with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans and eggs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes #bunny #eastereggs

Easter table with pastels, eggs and bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Easter #tablesetting #tablescape #bunny #eastereggs

Pastels, Eggs and a Fluffle of Bunnies

White chocolate bunnies from Dollar Tree are nesting in colorful paper shred “grass” alongside blooming hyacinths, in a tureen and a bunny cabbage vase.

Easter table with pastels, eggs and bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Easter #tablesetting #tablescape #bunny #eastereggs

Easter table with bunnies, eggs, and tulips in jelly bean vase centerpiece! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #easter #tulips #spring #centerpiece

Easter’s on its Way Table: Plaid, Bunnies, Eggs and Tulips!

 Tulips fill a vase of jelly beans as a centerpiece for the table with colorful plaid, tulip dinnerware, bunnies and eggs

Easter table with bunnies, eggs, and tulips in jelly bean vase centerpiece! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #easter #tulips #spring #bunny #centerpiece

Tips and tricks to create an easy blooming basket centerpiece for spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #Easter #centerpiece #basket

Blooming Easter Basket Centerpiece DIY

Tips and tricks to create an easy blooming basket centerpiece the EASY WAY for Easter

Bunny with wheelbarrow and floral cabbage arrangement DIY with tulips | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #bunny #centerpiece #flowers #easter #tablescape

Blooming Cabbage Flower Arrangement 

 A fun DIY spring or Easter arrangement using a cabbage, along with a wheelbarrow-toting bunny and tablescape with Hilltop Garden friends!

Bunny and blooming cabbage arrangement DIY with tulips centerpiece for table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #bunny #centerpiece #flowers #easter #tablescape

Easter table and blooming bunny vase centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Easter #tablescapes #bunny #flowers

Floral Meadow Easter Table and Blooming Bunnies

Bunnies blooming with spring tulips, hyacinths, sprigs of forsythia and eggs on a favorite floral tablecloth.

Easter table and blooming bunny vase centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Easter #tablescapes #bunny #flowers

This easy blooming centerpiece uses pots of bulbs from the garden center that can be planted in the garden after the blooms fade | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #bunny #centerpiece #flowers #eastereggs #easter #tablescape

Create a Blooming Centerpiece for Easter

This easy blooming centerpiece uses pots of bulbs from the garden center that can be planted in the garden after the blooms fade. You can see it used as a centerpiece for the table, here.

Tablescape with easy centerpiece of spring flowering bulbs and moss bunny | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #bunny #centerpiece #flowers #eastereggs #easter #tablescape

Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes #bunny

Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape

 Bunnies offering sweet confections, nested in pastel paper shred “grass”

Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes #bunny

Bunnies and Blossoms Spring Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #bunny #tablescapes #easter

Bunnies and Blossoms Tablescape

Bunny cottontail-white hydrangea join pink alstroemeria and Charmelia for a centerpiece.

Bunnies and Blossoms Spring Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #bunny #tablescapes #easter

Black and White with Bunnies All Over’ Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #tablescape #easter #blackandwhite #diy #centerpiece

Black and White with Bunnies All Over’ Tablescape

A black and white table and departure from a pastel palette for Easter. Green Spanish moss provides a decorative layer over pots of muscari to nestle and ‘hide’ eggsLindt mini milk chocolate chicks and bunnies provide an edible treat tucked in among the blooms.

Easter centerpiece with muscari, eggs and Lindt mini chocolate bunnies and chicks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #centerpiece

Easy 5-Minute Easter Centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #centerpiece #easter #flowers #bulbs

Easy 5-Minute Easter Centerpiece

  No flower arranging skills required when you drop in some potted flowering bulbs (paper-covered pot and all!) into your bowl, basket or tureen. Use small pots of azaleas, Easter Lilies and flowering bulbs available at the grocery store or garden center. Top with colorful Easter grass or paper shred, tuck in a few colorful eggs and add a vintage postcard for an Easter greeting.

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits #bunny #flowers #masonjars

Bunnies, Bunnies, Bunnies

Bunnies in and around the Potting Shed with blooming teapots and Ball jar bouquets

Bunny plate with flowers for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes #bunny

I’m hopping down the bunny trail and part of a Spring and Easter Tablescape Blog Hop next Tuesday.

I hope you’ll stop back by to find Spring and Easter table inspiration from 19 table stylists!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Bunny plate with flowers for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes #bunny

