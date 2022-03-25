Hopping Down the Bunny Trail: Easter Tablescape and Centerpiece Inspiration

Hop down the bunny trail to find a round up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration for Easter. You’ll find tips for using spring flowering bulbs, blooming branches, a blooming cabbage vase, easy 5 minute centerpieces and more!

I’m hopping down the bunny trail and sharing a round-up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration!

Click on the links in red for the complete post or for the DIY details, table sources and inspiration.

DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table! Snowball viburnum blooms join hydrangeas and decorative eggs in a runner down the length of the table.

Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for spring or Easter.

Create an easy centerpiece, using the ‘vase within a vase’ method! The walls of the vase are filled with jelly beans that look like speckled eggs. The inner vase holds spring blooming dogwood branches and plum tree blossoms, with a few decorative eggs tucked among the blooms.

A three-tiered server/cupcake stand provides a quick and easy Easter centerpiece for the table.

White chocolate bunnies from Dollar Tree are nesting in colorful paper shred “grass” alongside blooming hyacinths, in a tureen and a bunny cabbage vase.

Tulips fill a vase of jelly beans as a centerpiece for the table with colorful plaid, tulip dinnerware, bunnies and eggs

Tips and tricks to create an easy blooming basket centerpiece the EASY WAY for Easter

A fun DIY spring or Easter arrangement using a cabbage, along with a wheelbarrow-toting bunny and tablescape with Hilltop Garden friends!

Bunnies blooming with spring tulips, hyacinths, sprigs of forsythia and eggs on a favorite floral tablecloth.

This easy blooming centerpiece uses pots of bulbs from the garden center that can be planted in the garden after the blooms fade. You can see it used as a centerpiece for the table, here.

Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape

Bunnies offering sweet confections, nested in pastel paper shred “grass”

Bunny cottontail-white hydrangea join pink alstroemeria and Charmelia for a centerpiece.

A black and white table and departure from a pastel palette for Easter. Green Spanish moss provides a decorative layer over pots of muscari to nestle and ‘hide’ eggs. Lindt mini milk chocolate chicks and bunnies provide an edible treat tucked in among the blooms.

No flower arranging skills required when you drop in some potted flowering bulbs (paper-covered pot and all!) into your bowl, basket or tureen. Use small pots of azaleas, Easter Lilies and flowering bulbs available at the grocery store or garden center. Top with colorful Easter grass or paper shred, tuck in a few colorful eggs and add a vintage postcard for an Easter greeting.

Bunnies, Bunnies, Bunnies

Bunnies in and around the Potting Shed with blooming teapots and Ball jar bouquets

I’m hopping down the bunny trail and part of a Spring and Easter Tablescape Blog Hop next Tuesday.

I hope you’ll stop back by to find Spring and Easter table inspiration from 19 table stylists!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br />

<br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: