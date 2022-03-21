Welcome Spring with a Grandiflora Arrangement and Tablescape

Create a floral arrangement to welcome spring at the table. You’ll find flower longevity tips as well as additional floral inspiration.

Happy Spring!

I’m happy to be joining my Monday Morning Blooms friends

for a little flower therapy to welcome spring today!

You’ll find my blogging friends’ links to their blooming creations

at the bottom of this post.

We’re welcoming spring for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

I picked some flowers from the grocery store with color inspiration from a favorite spring tablecloth. . .

Alstroemeria, Charmelia, Stock and Tulips,

to fill a tureen for centerpiece for a spring table.

I started with a favorite tool, chicken wire, to support the flower stems for easy arranging.

Chicken wire is an eco-friendly alternative to wet flower foam as it is reusable.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches wider than the opening of your container,

so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container.

If needed, use waterproof floral tape across the opening of your container

to keep the chicken wire from lifting as your arrange your stems.

Tip: Use a Lazy Susan Turntable for flower arranging and

easy viewing of all sides of your arrangement while working!

I always remove the outer leaf of tulips which are usually tattered and wilted.

Cut tulips will continue to grow in the vase, gaining an inch or more in height, so

I cut them a little shorter with that in mind when adding them to an arrangement.

The photo below is how the arrangement looked four days later,

you can see how the tulips have grown, taller than the stock in the container.

Vase life for cut tulips is 3-10 days, depending on variety, care and maturity.

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:

Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and

remove any leaves below the water line.

Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

Check your water level to top it off as needed and change your water

every other day if possible, to reduce bacteria and extend the vase life.

To get the most bang for your buck and life from your flowers, use an

an anti-transpirant spray like Crowning Glory that seals in moisture!

It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial

for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.

When I bring my flowers home, I trim the stems, place them in a bucket of water mixed

with floral preservative and spray them with Crowning Glory.

After I arrange them in my container, I give the completed arrangement

another spray. I’ve had flowers last easily two weeks, sometimes longer!

Note: Wait to spray roses after they are open with Crowning Glory

as it will prohibit them from opening further.

‘Grandiflora’ definition:

ADJECTIVE

Denoting a variety of a cultivated plant that bears large flowers.

A grandiflora tablecloth provides big beautiful blooms to celebrate spring!

I picked a bouquet of flowers from the dish garden to welcome spring at the table . . .

Daffodils are harbingers of Spring and always first to arrive to celebrate the season . . .

Tulips quickly follow . . .

Hydrangeas will be flowering the first of May in our zone 7b garden . .

And I alway look forward to the big beautiful blooms of Magnolia grandiflora,

arriving mid-May through the beginning of June.

See a Scent-sational Duo of Magnolia and Gardenia, HERE.

Napkin rings provide additional blooms as well as flatware, alight with butterflies.

Table Details:

Floral Plates / Pottery Barn, many years ago

Tablecloth & Napkins / Ralph Lauren Antibes, HomeGoods, several years ago

Napkin Rings / consignment

Cabbage Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden

“Blossom by blossom the spring begins.”

– Algernon Charles Swinburne

