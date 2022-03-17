Dogs, St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day from Lola and Sophie

18 Comments

Lola wearing shamrock floral headband for St. Pawtrick's Day #dog #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day!

☘️ 🐾🐾 ☘️

Lola wearing shamrock floral headband for St. Pawtrick's Day #dog #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

They’re pinch-proof today, posing with their shamrock floral headbands!

Sophie and shamrock floral headband for St. Pawtrick's Day #dog #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Posing = Treats 🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie wearing shamrock floral headbands for St. Pawtrick's Day #dogs #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

They were freshly groomed right before I photographed them.

Lola and Sophie wearing shamrock floral headbands for St. Pawtrick's Day #dogs #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Yesterday was very wet day with torrential rains

so they’re frizzy and not nearly as fluffy.

🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie wearing shamrock floral headbands for St. Pawtrick's Day #dogs #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Freshly coiffed hair and rain don’t mix!

Sophie wearing shamrock floral headband for St. Pawtrick's Day #dogs #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Sophie wearing shamrock floral headband for St. Pawtrick's Day #dog #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Sophie says: “I’ve had my treats, I’m going to nap now.”

Sophie wearing shamrock floral headband for St. Pawtrick's Day #dog #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Lola and Sophie wearing shamrock floral headbands for St. Pawtrick's Day #dogs #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Lola and Sophie want to know what’s on your St. Patrick’s Day menu?

Sophie wearing shamrock floral headband for St. Pawtrick's Day #dog #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

Some of their favorites are German Shepherd’s Pie, Corgi Beef and Cabbage,

and Irish (Wolfhound) Beef Stew! ☘️☘️☘️

Find 17+ recipes with St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table

to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE.

May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow. And may trouble avoid you wherever you go. -Irish Blessing #dog #bichonfrise #stpatricksday

“May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow.

And may trouble avoid you wherever you go.”

-Irish Blessing

Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day!

☘️ 🐾🐾 ☘️

 Thank you for your visit!

  18 comments for “Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day from Lola and Sophie

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    March 17, 2022 at 6:35 am

    So precious. Thank you. They are always so cute! I know you love these as much as your previous ones. Thanks for sharing them with us. The luck of the Irish to you and your family.

    Reply
  2. Pat
    March 17, 2022 at 6:41 am

    Mary, Lola and Sophie always bring a smile to my face and today was no exception! Thank you; Happy St. Pawty’s Day to you!

    Reply
  3. Ann Woleben
    March 17, 2022 at 7:33 am

    The girls are so precious! They are always quite the “fashionistas.” Yummy recipes, too. Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day to you and your family!

    Reply
  4. franki Parde
    March 17, 2022 at 7:56 am

    Top of the mornin!! The “lassies” look splendid!! Happy St Patty’s Day!! o’franki

    Reply
  5. Gail
    March 17, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Top of the morning to the dogs

    Reply
    • Sue
      March 17, 2022 at 9:05 am

      Too cute for words!
      Irish blessings to you all!

      Reply
  6. Everyday Living
    March 17, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Mary, the girls are always so cute 💚 Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day ☘️

    Reply
  7. the Painted Apron
    March 17, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day Lola and Sophie ☘️🌈 Thanks for the smiles this morning!
    Jenna

    Reply
  8. Clara
    March 17, 2022 at 9:29 am

    Happy St Patrick’s Day! The girls are adorable! Love the headbands. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️

    Reply
  9. Rita C.
    March 17, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Your girls are adorable! I love those headbands! Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day!

    Reply
  10. Hetty
    March 17, 2022 at 9:39 am

    May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door!

    Reply
  11. aldampierverizonnet
    March 17, 2022 at 11:10 am

    Top of the Morning and Irish Blessings from y home to yours. Lola and Sophie look absolutely adorable in their St. Patrick’s headbands.

    Reply
  12. Wilma J Sliger
    March 17, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    Never enough about your “fur babies”. St Patrick’s Day or any other day. Adorable.

    Reply
  13. Linda Primmer
    March 17, 2022 at 12:19 pm

    Too cute for words! Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day to Lola and Sophie. Those headboards are so sweet.

    Reply
  14. MARY-ANN (FROM CANADA!)
    March 17, 2022 at 1:05 pm

    Your precious little Lola and Sophie are just adorable! Thanks for sharing all those cute pictures with us! Have a great day, Mary!

    Reply
  15. Chloe
    March 17, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    Thanks for sharing the darling girls today. Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day to you and yours!

    Reply
  16. Debbie
    March 17, 2022 at 2:21 pm

    The girls are so precious! Happy St. Patrick’s Day ☘️!

    Reply
  17. Kitty
    March 17, 2022 at 6:35 pm

    Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day to Lola and Sophie! They look adorable in their headbands. I’m having Shepherd’s Pie, Pistachio Cake, Irish Cream and Irish Cream Fudge ☘️💚

    Reply

Leave a Reply

