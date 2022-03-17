Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day!
☘️ 🐾🐾 ☘️
They’re pinch-proof today, posing with their shamrock floral headbands!
Posing = Treats 🐾🐾
They were freshly groomed right before I photographed them.
Yesterday was very wet day with torrential rains
so they’re frizzy and not nearly as fluffy.
🐾🐾
Freshly coiffed hair and rain don’t mix!
Sophie says: “I’ve had my treats, I’m going to nap now.”
Lola and Sophie want to know what’s on your St. Patrick’s Day menu?
Some of their favorites are German Shepherd’s Pie, Corgi Beef and Cabbage,
and Irish (Wolfhound) Beef Stew! ☘️☘️☘️
Find 17+ recipes with St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table
to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE.
“May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow.
And may trouble avoid you wherever you go.”
-Irish Blessing
Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day!
☘️ 🐾🐾 ☘️
Thank you for your visit!
So precious. Thank you. They are always so cute! I know you love these as much as your previous ones. Thanks for sharing them with us. The luck of the Irish to you and your family.
Mary, Lola and Sophie always bring a smile to my face and today was no exception! Thank you; Happy St. Pawty’s Day to you!
The girls are so precious! They are always quite the “fashionistas.” Yummy recipes, too. Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day to you and your family!
Top of the mornin!! The “lassies” look splendid!! Happy St Patty’s Day!! o’franki
Top of the morning to the dogs
Too cute for words!
Irish blessings to you all!
Mary, the girls are always so cute 💚 Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day ☘️
Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day Lola and Sophie ☘️🌈 Thanks for the smiles this morning!
Jenna
Happy St Patrick’s Day! The girls are adorable! Love the headbands. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️
Your girls are adorable! I love those headbands! Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day!
May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door!
Top of the Morning and Irish Blessings from y home to yours. Lola and Sophie look absolutely adorable in their St. Patrick’s headbands.
Never enough about your “fur babies”. St Patrick’s Day or any other day. Adorable.
Too cute for words! Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day to Lola and Sophie. Those headboards are so sweet.
Your precious little Lola and Sophie are just adorable! Thanks for sharing all those cute pictures with us! Have a great day, Mary!
Thanks for sharing the darling girls today. Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day to you and yours!
The girls are so precious! Happy St. Patrick’s Day ☘️!
Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day to Lola and Sophie! They look adorable in their headbands. I’m having Shepherd’s Pie, Pistachio Cake, Irish Cream and Irish Cream Fudge ☘️💚