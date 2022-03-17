Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day!

☘️ 🐾🐾 ☘️

They’re pinch-proof today, posing with their shamrock floral headbands!

Posing = Treats 🐾🐾

They were freshly groomed right before I photographed them.

Yesterday was very wet day with torrential rains

so they’re frizzy and not nearly as fluffy.

🐾🐾

Freshly coiffed hair and rain don’t mix!

Sophie says: “I’ve had my treats, I’m going to nap now.”

Lola and Sophie want to know what’s on your St. Patrick’s Day menu?

Some of their favorites are German Shepherd’s Pie, Corgi Beef and Cabbage,

and Irish (Wolfhound) Beef Stew! ☘️☘️☘️

Find 17+ recipes with St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table

to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE.

“May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow.

And may trouble avoid you wherever you go.”

-Irish Blessing

Happy St. Pawtrick’s Day!

☘️ 🐾🐾 ☘️

Thank you for your visit!