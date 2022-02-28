For The Love of The Irish: Eat, Drink and Be Irish Giveaway

It’s said that everyone is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table!
In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing a round-up of inspiration from the kitchen to the table to help you Eat Drink and Be Irish, along with a giveaway!
Click on the link below the photos for the complete recipe, sources and a taste of green!
You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of the post.☘
An easy blender recipe that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again!
Tender and crumbly on the inside with a crunchy sweet exterior thanks to a little sparkling sugar and wonderful Irish Cream glaze. . . and oh the aroma while baking!!
A sweet and salty treat for St. Patrick’s Day! Quick and easy to make to snack on and share, adjusting to your taste using with the mix-ins of your choice. Add some gold to the mix, known to attract leprechauns.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a kiss and an easy treat!
Create a flower arrangement and vase using a cabbage for spring or your St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Tutorial includes flower arrangement longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Whiskey Ganache and Irish Cream Frosting
A sweet ending to your St. Patricks’ Day Celebration to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish!
‘Hats Off to Leprechauns’ St. Patrick’s Day Table with Belleek Teapot Flower Arrangement
Create a table with mini leprechaun hats, edible pots of gold, a Belleck Irish Cottage Teapot flower arrangement and cabbage leaf bowls.
Leprechaun Hat Centerpiece DIY and Tablescape for St. Patrick’s Day
Mini desserts with Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheese Frosting
Irish Beef Stew with Irish Whiskey Soda Bread
A delicious stick-to-your-ribs Irish Stew and soda bread recipe with currants and caraway seed soaked in Irish Whiskey
Pulling Out the Green St. Patrick’s Day Table
Enjoy a slice with your morning coffee or afternoon cuppa
The Wearing of the Green on Potatoes
With Spinach Pesto and Baby Spinach 4-Leaf Clovers
Yukon Gold potatoes, Kerrygold Irish Butter and Kerrygold Cheddar Cheese
Fairy Lore Centerpiece and St. Patrick’s Day Table
A celebration in a bowl for St. Patrick’s Day with puff pastry shamrocks!
Cheesy and malty comfort food for St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day Table with Inspiration from an Irish Blessing
Beef Hand Pies with Cheddar-Stout Crust
Savory hand pies made with a flaky crust of Irish cheddar cheese and Guinness Stout and a make-ahead recipe for St. Patrick’s Day!
Avocado-Hummus Dip with Shamrock Chips and Irish Flag Veggies
A healthy appetizer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish flag formation of veggies and Spinach Tortilla Shamrock Chips
Irish Bread & Butter Pudding with Salted Caramel-Whiskey Sauce
Bread pudding made Irish with the addition of whiskey soaked raisins, served with a delectable salted caramel-Irish whiskey sauce!
A three-ingredient appetizer for St. Patrick’s Day
Dog gone good treats made with healthy ingredients . . .applesauce, peanut butter, oats, whole wheat flour and spinach
Mini Guinness Chocolate Pudding Shooters
A dessert shooter for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration that mimics a frothy pint, made extra chocolaty with the addition of Guinness Stout!
In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing some love of The Irish and giving away (2) Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runners. . .
Erin Go Bragh + Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day
Loads of Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape
The two winners will have a choice of a shamrock runner with leprechaun hat and scrolled border and lacy cutouts. . .
Or runner with shamrocks in shades of green on a creamy white background.
To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win a shamrock table runner:
☘️ Leave a comment telling me your favorite Irish food.
☘️ Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
☘️ For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight March 8th.
☘️ Erin Go Bragh ☘️
If you’re lucky enough to *bee* Irish, you’re lucky enough! ☘️
My favorite Irish dish is Irish soda bread! It has a crispy edge which I love! I love all the tablescapes being shown today…especially the florals! HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY. Your giveaway will make it even happier!! ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️
I pinned the last picture of a table with one of the runners and your cabbage dishes and beautiful centerpiece! I have been a subscriber for many years it’s usually the first thing I read! ☘️❤️☘️❤️☘️❤️
It’s definitely a slice of warm Irish soda bread that I make every year. Wonderful for breakfast with a mug of freshly brewed Irish Breakfast tea.
What a fabulous post you have given us; everything Irish we need to celebrate the holiday in style. My favorite St Patrick meal would consist of Irish stew and soda bread, finishing off the meal with a apple bread cake. I look forward to making a few of your recipes this holiday.
St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated the whole month of March in my home, I love everything Irish! I’ve been a subscriber for years and look forward to your inspiration in my inbox. Its hard to choose a favorite Irish dish, but it would probably be Irish Stew, of course with a little Guinness and my 2nd favorite recipe would be Irish Soda Bread to go with the stew. Thanks for sharing all things Irish year after year!☘
I love Irish soda bread. Thanks for the give away!
Mary, I love all of the St. Patrick’s Day inspiration! 💚☘️ Ireland is one of my most favorite places that I have visited!
I pinned your loads of shamrocks tablescape. I’m always inspired by your tablescapes. I would love one of those runners. Fingers crossed!
I will say Irish cream is a favorite, it can be used in so many ways. Thanks for all the recipes you post. They are always so tempting!
I don’t think you can get more Irish than potatoes. We eat them almost every day. Love your tablescapes💚💚
Mary, I just LOVE how you celebrate the holidays! A feast for the eyes and the tastebuds too! I tried your Irish Beef Stew with Irish Whiskey Soda Bread a couple of years ago and it’s a family favorite and tradition for us on St. Patrick’s Day. I’m a long time follower and email subscriber. Thanks for the inspiration and chance to win a beautiful shamrock runner. Erin go Bragh! ☘️☘️☘️
I pinned your collage photo, runner and Wearing of the Green Tablescape! ☘️☘️☘️
My favorite Irish food has been Irish Guinness Stew found while traveling Ireland. They have a special touch which makes it scrumptious! However, I just pinned your Irish Bread & Butter Pudding with Salted Caramel Whiskey Sauce…it may just win my heart a wee bit more than the stew! It looks delicious! I already receive your emails and love that. I, too, live on a lake in eastern Tennessee and all of your posts strike a cord with me. Thank you!
Mary, I’ve already been thinking about St. Paddy’s Day as we turn the calendar page to March tomorrow! Thank you for all the inspiration from your recipes and beautiful tables. Your recipes are all drool-worthy and I’m wishing I had some Irish Apple Cake with my cup of coffee this morning. We’re a potato loving household and Colcannon is a family favorite for St. Patrick’s Day. I subscribe by email and would love to win an embroidered runner. That leprechaun hat runner is so festive. Thanks for the chance to win. ☘️💚KathyP
I have pinned so many of your photos, I added your new leprechaun runner to my “Kiss me I’m Irish Board”. Thanks again Mary. KathyP ☘️💚
I pinned your table with the truck…I just have a fascination with old trucks…I am particular to Fords.🤣
Oh Mary…I so love everything Irish so todays post brought me many smiles…if I must pick one food I would choose beef stew.. I let the meat for hubby and devour all those veggies. I have to say that sometimes I get so caught up in your posts that I keep reading and reading. This morning found me back at one from 2012 or 2013 about Flower Fairies…so delightful. Then I kept finding more to read about fairies! Must get the book Fairyopolis for my granddaughters (and me). The table runners are gorgeous and you my virtual friend are amazing. Thank you for keeping me smiling. May the luck of the Irish always be with you. Peace.
Top of the morning Mary! What a way to start the day, I’m drooling all over my keyboard this morning. Irish potato soup with the soda bread is a family favorite! I’m an email subscriber and love your beautiful tablescapes. I found you through Susan at BNOTP and have been so inspired by your seasonal tables and have lake envy! . Love your post yesterday and photos of that majestic hawk! Your Homemade Irish Cream and Scones are on my ‘to make’ list and pinned! Thanks for the chance to win. Angie ☘️
I also pinned your cute “Truckload of Shamrocks” table and beautiful runner. Thanks again. Angie ☘️
I love Guinness Beef Stew! Such bold flavor. Delicious!
Good morning Mary! You always have impeccable timing! I am hosting March Bunco for our group and needed some inspiration. So many good recipes and tablescapes! I love Corned Beef and cabbage and will be making that for the group. I might add that yummy hummus to get us started. I would like to try some of your Irish recipes as well. I’m a long time follower and subscriber. Happy Monday!
I pinned the Pulling out the Green St Patrick’s Day table for inspiration, Thank you!
Since we live in Dublin, Ohio celebrations are very big for St. Patrick’s Day. We plan on making the Irish Beef Stew with the soda bread and finishing with the Apple Cake. Fabulous post on all things Irish!
I really enjoy corn beef and cabbage! Your ideas are very timely fringe I am helping to host A St. Patrick’s day party at our local sailing club. This is our first gathering in 2 years and we want it to be special. I will put some of the ideas to use. Thanks!🌞
Love all of your ideas especially the Irish Cream, who knew it was so easy! Will definitely try this.
Everyone loves a Irish girl. Love the cabbage centerpiece and will try to make it. I love Ireland and especially Dingle. My favorite places to eat are the pubs, love the local fish stew and brown bread!
I pinned the last table runner, beautiful cut embroidery!
Hi Mary ~ Top o’ the Mornin’ to You ☘️ We have been enjoying your Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Whiskey Ganache & Irish Cream Frosting ! We look forward to them every year ☘️
Hi Mary ~ I have been a subscriber of yours now for quite a few years ☘️
Hi Mary ~ I pinned the cute cabbage floral arrangement ☘️
Mary, My favorite Irish food is potato soup; your recipe. We love potatoes and have some version at most dinner meals.
Mary, I posted the little truck tablescape and the bee honey pot which is adorable! Have a wonderful week! Clara ❤️
Can’t wait to try some of these recipes. Even the dog treats sound delicious!
☘️Good morning, Mary! Thank you for all your St. Paddy’s Day inspiration that you rounded up for us. There’s so much to enjoy. I love shepherd’s pie, and brown bread. I hope you have a wonderful week! ☘️💚☘️
I am looking forward to trying your Irish apple cake recipe. My favorite Irish recipes are breads and cakes, so this recipe is perfect for me. I’m also on an apple kick right now!
while I look forward to trying some of your recipes, esp. the Irish stew & soda bread. my fav Irish food is boiled cabbage; my go-to when I need a healthy boost. thanks for all the green happiness!
Great Post. Thank you. My husband is full Irish so that makes me Irish too :) I love Irish Soda Bread with Kerrygold Butter.
Thank you so much for all the great ideas and the opportunity to win this beautiful table runner!!
I have pinned several of the ideas from your post!!
My favorite Irish food is Irish Stew…..so hearty and delicious! Thank you for all of the great ideas and inspiration to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️
Mary, I am a long-time subscriber and always enjoy seeing your creative and inspiring posts, especially when you share beautiful dishes from your collection!
I posted about the St. Patrick’s Day inspiration and giveaway on my Pinterest page
Mulligatawny soup is our family favorite. Those two runners are beautiful, wow. Now I have more food ideas for next week. Yum.
Thank you for a chance to win this great give away. I started following you a couple of weeks ago and love your posts. So many good ideas that you share. Loved all the St. Patrick’s Day Ideas. My favorite recipe would be the Potato Soup. Can’t wait to try some others. Keep the ideas coming!
OMG Mary, a feast for the eyes. Irish ☘️ I am definitely going to make the Beef Stew plus a dessert or two. You have outdone yourself with these amazing Irish posts. I definitely have to bookmark this post for fabulous Irish ideas.
My favorite Irish food is Irish Stew….so hearty and delicious! Thank you for all of the wonderful St. Patrick’s Day ideas! ☘️
I just pinned the beef hand pie photo, yum.
I pinned the Blooming Cabbage Vase. Thanks.
I love corned beef! Such a tasty way to celebrate the Irish and the tradition!
I am a delighted email subscriber!
Wow Mary, this is an amazing round up of goodies, treats and eye candy! St. Patrick’s Day is one of my favorite holidays since it’s CC’s birthday ☘️ My mouth is watering and my eyes are popping! The table runners are beautiful…I am so happy tomorrow is March 1 and Spring is on the way!
Jenna
I pinned the Irish COOKIES! :)
a Favorite? hard to say but I fell in love with the stuffed boxty on a local pub crawl a few years back.
My favorite Irish recipe that I look forward to all year…Irish soda bread made from a recipe given to me in 1977 when I stopped in Kathleen’s Irish Shop in downtown Portland for browsing & sampling on St. Patrick’s Day! I have been following you for years & always love your “green” inspiration. I pinned the beautiful cutwork lace table runner & am dreaming of seeing it on my dining table. Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you & yours!
Time to get out my green dishes and plan our St Patrick’s Day menu which is always cornbeef and cabbage,lots of boiled red potatoes carrots and homemade Irish soda bread. Also must have mustard horseradish sauce for cornbeef. Always cook enough of everything so we are sure to have leftovers. My favorite is cornbeef hash with poached eggs on top and Irish soda bread on the side. Yum. Thanks for this great homage to St Patrick’s Day. Erin go Braugh.
I want to come to your party, very creative, love it…
I enjoy all your beautiful tablescaoes. Such an artist!! My favorite Irish foods are Irish soda bread with stew. YUM.
I am one who enjoys a really good corn beef dinner. We don’t usually do cabbage, but sauerkraut so we can do ruebens with the leftovers.
Love all your ideas!
Beautiful post! Love all of your wonderful and creative ideas!! My favorite food would have to be the Irish Scones. Thanks for your giveaway.
corned beef and cabbage for me! thank you for a chance to win.
My favorite is Irish Soda bread. We also like corned beef. But my Mom is no longer here to make it.
Oh I love a great Irish stew. So good and I can’t wait to make it along with your home made Irish cream😁
I pinned the Irish cream recipe and the brownie truffles.
Top of the mornin, Lassie! On the menu would/will be “Guinness Irish Stew…served w/Guinness! Pinned that Emerald Isle truck & selected the Shamrock runner. Our son, Aaron Patrick, was born on 3/17/81…a very “Lucky Day!” “Slán leat” franki
Irish and green……such a “happy maker” combo.
My favorite Irish food is a little Irish whiskey ;)
I am pinning the Beleek Bee honey pot. Such a cute addition to my bee collection
What a fantastic post; I love everything Irish and hope to visit there in the future. The menus and tables settings you have created are fabulous. I am looking forward to a St Patrick’s day meal of Irish stew and soda bread with some apple cake.