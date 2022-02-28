Appetizer, Beverage, Cocktail, Cookies, Dessert, Flowers, Food, Picnic, Porch, Soup, St. Patrick's Day, Tablescape

For The Love of The Irish: Eat, Drink and Be Irish Giveaway

It’s said that everyone is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table!

Eat, Drink and Be Irish! St. Patrick's Day round up of recipes and table inspiration! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #stpatricksday #Irish #dessert #tablescapes #appetizer

 In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing a round-up of inspiration from the kitchen to the table to help you Eat Drink and Be Irish, along with a giveaway!

There are two kinds of people, those who are Irish and those who wish they were! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #irish

Click on the link below the photos for the complete recipe, sources and a taste of green! 

You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of the post.☘ 

Homemade Irish Cream Liqueur! An easy blender recipe that's ready in 5 minutes. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cocktail #Irish #stpatricksday #recipe

Homemade Irish Cream Liqueur

An easy blender recipe that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again!

Irish Cream Scones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #scones #irish #teatime

Irish Cream Scones

Tender and crumbly on the inside with a crunchy sweet exterior thanks to a little sparkling sugar and wonderful Irish Cream glaze. . . and oh the aroma while baking!!

‘Lucky’ Popcorn Mix for St. Patrick's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #popcorn

‘Lucky’ Popcorn Mix

A sweet and salty treat for St. Patrick’s Day! Quick and easy to make to snack on and share, adjusting to your taste using with the mix-ins of your choice. Add some gold to the mix, known to attract leprechauns.

Kiss Me, I’m Irish Cookies! A quick and easy treat for St. Patrick’s Day! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipe #Irish #dessert #stpatricksday #recipe #cookie

 Kiss Me I’m Irish Cookies

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a kiss and an easy treat!

Blooming Cabbage Vase DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #flowers #cabbage

Blooming Cabbage Vase DIY 

Create a flower arrangement and vase using a cabbage for spring or your St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Tutorial includes flower arrangement longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.

Eat, Drink and Be Irish: Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Whiskey Ganache and Irish Cream Frosting | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #guinness #recipe #cupcake #Irish

Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Whiskey Ganache and Irish Cream Frosting

 A sweet ending to your St. Patricks’ Day Celebration to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish!

‘Hats Off to Leprechauns’ St. Patrick’s Day Table with Belleek Teapot Flower Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes #flowers

‘Hats Off to Leprechauns’ St. Patrick’s Day Table with Belleek Teapot Flower Arrangement

Create a table with mini leprechaun hats, edible pots of gold, a Belleck Irish Cottage Teapot flower arrangement and cabbage leaf bowls.

Leprechaun Hat Centerpiece DIY for St. Patrick's Day using candy and flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #StPatricksDay #centerpiece #DIY #leprechaunhat #tablescapes #Irish

Leprechaun Hat Centerpiece DIY and Tablescape for St. Patrick’s Day

Brownie Trifles for St. Patrick's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Irish #dessert #stpatricksday #recipe

Brownie Trifles 

Mini desserts with Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheese Frosting

Irish Beef Stew with Irish Whiskey Soda Bread! A delicious stick-to-your-ribs Irish Stew and soda bread recipes | homeiswheretheboatis.net #StPatricksDay #recipe #Irish #sodabread

Irish Beef Stew with Irish Whiskey Soda Bread

 A delicious stick-to-your-ribs Irish Stew and soda bread recipe with currants and caraway seed soaked in Irish Whiskey

Pulling Out the Green and St. Patrick's Day Table on the porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #stpatricksday #tablesetting

Pulling Out the Green St. Patrick’s Day Table

Irish Apple Cake for St. Patrick’s Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #StPatricksDay #recipe #cake #dessert #apple #irish

Irish Apple Cake

Enjoy a slice with your morning coffee or afternoon cuppa

Spinach Pesto Mashed Potatoes, Tartlets, and Spinach 4-leaf clovers for St. Patrick's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Irish #stpatricksday #recipes #potatoes

The Wearing of the Green on Potatoes

With Spinach Pesto and Baby Spinach 4-Leaf Clovers

Pot of Gold Irish Potato Soup for St. Patrick's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Irish #soup #stpatricksday #potato #recipe

Pot of Gold Irish Potato Soup

 Yukon Gold potatoes, Kerrygold Irish Butter and Kerrygold Cheddar Cheese

Fairy Lore Table and Centerpiece for St. Patrick's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #stpatricksday

“If You See a Fairy Ring”

 Fairy Lore Centerpiece and St. Patrick’s Day Table

Beef and Guinness Pot Pie! A celebration in a bowl with puff pastry shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #StPatricksDay #potpie #Irish #stpatricksday #recipe #guinness

Beef and Guinness Pot Pie

A celebration in a bowl for St. Patrick’s Day with puff pastry shamrocks!

Stout Mac and Cheese! Cheesy and malty comfort food for St. Patrick's Day! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Irish #stpatricksday #recipes #guinness

Stout Mac and Cheese

Cheesy and malty comfort food for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day Table with Inspiration from an Irish Blessing | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

St. Patrick’s Day Table with Inspiration from an Irish Blessing

Beef Hand Pies with Cheddar-Stout Crust Savory hand pies made with a flaky crust of Irish cheddar cheese and Guinness Stout and a make-ahead recipe for St. Patrick’s Day! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Irish #stpatricksday #recipe #guinness #handpie

 Beef Hand Pies with Cheddar-Stout Crust

Savory hand pies made with a flaky crust of Irish cheddar cheese and Guinness Stout and a make-ahead recipe for St. Patrick’s Day!

Avocado-Hummus Dip with Shamrock Chips and Irish Flag Veggies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #StPatricksDay #healthy #appetizer #recipe #shamrock

Avocado-Hummus Dip with Shamrock Chips and Irish Flag Veggies 

A healthy appetizer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish flag formation of veggies and Spinach Tortilla Shamrock Chips

Irish Bread & Butter Pudding with Salted Caramel-Whiskey Sauce | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #StPatricksDay #dessert #Irish #dessert #recipe

Irish Bread & Butter Pudding with Salted Caramel-Whiskey Sauce

Bread pudding made Irish with the addition of whiskey soaked raisins, served with a delectable salted caramel-Irish whiskey sauce!

Puff Pastry Pesto Shamrocks! A three-ingredient appetizer for St. Patrick's Day | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Irish #stpatricksday #recipe #appetizer #shamrock

Puff Pastry Pesto Shamrocks!

A three-ingredient appetizer for St. Patrick’s Day

Homemade Shamrock Dog Treats Recipe | homeiswheretheboatis.net #StPatricksDay #BichonFrise #dogtreat

Homemade Shamrock Dog Treats

Dog gone good treats made with healthy ingredients . . .applesauce, peanut butter, oats, whole wheat flour and spinach

Mini Guinness Chocolate Pudding Dessert Shooters! A dessert shooter for your St. Patrick's Day celebration that mimics a frothy pint, made extra chocolaty with the addition of Guinness Stout | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Irish #dessert #stpatricksday #recipe #guinness

Mini Guinness Chocolate Pudding Shooters

A dessert shooter for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration that mimics a frothy pint, made extra chocolaty with the addition of Guinness Stout!

Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

 In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing some love of The Irish and giving away (2) Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runners. . .

Erin Go Bragh and Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescape

Erin Go Bragh + Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day

Loads of Shamrocks Tablescape for St. Patrick's Day with Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Loads of Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape

Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runner with Leprechaun Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

The two winners will have a choice of a shamrock runner with leprechaun hat and scrolled border and lacy cutouts. . .

Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Or runner with shamrocks in shades of green on a creamy white background.

Erin Go Bragh and Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescape

To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win a shamrock table runner:

☘️ Leave a comment telling me your favorite Irish food.

☘️ Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

☘️ For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight March 8th.

Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Erin Go Bragh and Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescape

☘️ Erin Go Bragh ☘️

Embroidered Irish Shamrock Table Runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Belleek Shamrock Honey Pot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #Irish #shamrock

If you’re lucky enough to *bee* Irish, you’re lucky enough! ☘️

If you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #irish

☘☘☘

Eat, Drink and Be Irish! St. Patrick's Day round up of recipes and table inspiration! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #stpatricksday #Irish #dessert #tablescapes #appetizer

 Thank you for your visit!

Leave a Reply

