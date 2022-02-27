Weekend Waterview: Bird Watching

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

I took these photos over the last couple of weeks.

Ring-billed Gulls always make an appearance on the lake in January or February. . .

Birds of a feather flock together, it’s rare to see one gull. . .

They usually show up with 20 or more of their friends.

Our resident Great Blue Heron doesn’t appreciate all the racket and noise they make.

They disturb his Zen and his fishing. :)

I spied this Red-shouldered hawk recently. . .

A beautiful bird, but I’d prefer he didn’t look for his next meal at our feeder!

A bold and confident bird too. . .

I was able to walk up within 5 feet of him and didn’t fly away, just stared me down.

It’s a rainy Sunday here in North Carolina but we’re

on a warming trend with sunshine in the forecast this week.

I’ll leave you with some some sunset photos . . .

The sky so red, it appears on fire!

Happy Sunday. ♥

