Weekend Waterview: Bird Watching

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
I took these photos over the last couple of weeks.
Ring-billed Gulls always make an appearance on the lake in January or February. . .
Birds of a feather flock together, it’s rare to see one gull. . .
They usually show up with 20 or more of their friends.
Our resident Great Blue Heron doesn’t appreciate all the racket and noise they make.
They disturb his Zen and his fishing. :)
I spied this Red-shouldered hawk recently. . .
A beautiful bird, but I’d prefer he didn’t look for his next meal at our feeder!
A bold and confident bird too. . .
I was able to walk up within 5 feet of him and didn’t fly away, just stared me down.
It’s a rainy Sunday here in North Carolina but we’re
on a warming trend with sunshine in the forecast this week.
I’ll leave you with some some sunset photos . . .
The sky so red, it appears on fire!
Happy Sunday. ♥
Beautiful photos.
Nature in all its glory~
Fabulous sun set and the lake looks so tranquil.
Your pictures are absolutely amazing! Your pictures of the hawk was beautiful- the detail..wow! And the sunsets! I am jealous of your upcoming temps…not quite so warm here in VA..makes me miss living in SC. Peace
The lake views are glorious, Mary, especially the sunset views. I get a hawk that visits my backyard and sometimes stays for hours. I’ve kept a log of his visits. Happy Sunday!
Thank you for sharing you beautiful photos!!!
You put a smile on so many faces 😊
Good morning, Mary. It is pouring rain, but we expect warmer temps and sunshine, YAY! Your photos of the hawk are amazing and I love the beautiful sunsets! Happy Sunday♥️
Hi Mary, Your pictures are Beautiful. Gorgeous sunsets!!! Thank You!!
Mary, Your sunset shots are fantastic! Love the bird pics. The hawk is so majestic looking! We desperately need to see some sunshine; the second round of ice this week really took the pine tree tops and limbs down. We need some warmth to melt the rest of the ice in the trees and some sunshine to warm up enough to get out and clear everything away. It’s so strange as it only hit the far northern section of our county. We’re sooo ready for Spring! Always love seeing the lake! Have a wonderful week! Clara ❤️
Thank you for the view! I’m so ready for spring but I sure hate wishing my life away…just want to wish away the cold! ❤️
Beautiful photos Mary, especially the sunset reflected in the lake…a rainy Sunday, but yay for warmer temps!
Jenna
Stunning photos. Thanks for sharing.
Your photographs are beautiful. Happy Sunday.
Hello, what a beautiful sunset, love that. Just a word of advice on the hawks, hope you don’t mind. I live in Florida and it was nesting season for them( don’t remember when that is now) but a lady went running in a very nice neighborhood early in morning and a hawk swooped down and started attacking her, pulling out her hair. Horrifying. They now put signs up in that neighborhood. I have also noticed where I live when I leave in morning for work( still darkish) the hawks , as we have many trees and posts here, the hawks will start sounding off as I’m walking to my car, as if their warning each other that a person is around. I’ve seen them sweep down and then up. So please be careful around them.
What a piece of heaven, from the birds and critters to your garden, dock and gorgeous lake…just simply heaven.
Thank you for the mini retreat! Mr. Hawk looked pretty majestic sitting there, how neat that you were able to get so close! Always love the water pictures, and the firey sky, incredible! Your temps are wonderful. I am happy to have to have 43 predicted for Tuesday and I’ll take down my winter greenery and Christmas lights! Haha. Thanks Mary, always love for photo shoots!
Gorgeous photos. Hope you had a happy weekend. Pls send some of that warmth up to us here. There’s still snow on the ground here in places- but the daffodils are poking their green stalks from the earth- so spring won’t be too far off, I pray! Ready to not be so cold!!!
Hawks are my favorite raptor and those are some amazing shots! Thank you!
Thanks for sharing your lovely pictures with us! You live in such a beautiful place! Enjoy!
We are getting more snow tonight! This is the most snow we have had in 50 years!
What a treat to see the beauty of Lake Norman, the wildlife, and the amazing sunsets. Gorgeous!
So much beauty to enjoy! I have had a blue heron on the property the last three days, a neighbor told me they had a rookery for years. Sunsets on the water are magical!