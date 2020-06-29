Have a Ball: Flute Jar Giveaway

Happy Monday! I’m sharing some Ball jar love with a little giveaway.
Long time readers know that in addition to being a dish-aholic, I’m a jar-aholic.
I love to use jars as vases for flowers . . .
For mason jar desserts : Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles
And to celebrate the Red, White and Blue : Patriotic Table on the Porch
For summertime sipping : Summer Peach Tea Punch
Watermelon Mojito with Mint Simple Syrup
For picnics : Ball Jar Bouquets and a Lakeside Picnic
Christmas Tree Tailgate Picnic + Caramel Drop-Banana Bread Trifle
To corral flatware and napkins : Eat, Drink and Be Irish
Or hold takeaways of straws, sparklers and American flags: Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table
Ball® Flute Jars have a tapered shape and engraved diamond design to inspire drinkware, gifting or crafting.
I cut some garden flowers for a Ball Jar Bouquet . . .
Hydrangea, Drift roses, Verbena Lollipop, Chaste tree blooms, Hosta leaves and garden foliage.
I’ve created a couple of “camera hounds”. This bench and table is where normally photograph Lola and Sophie.
Photographing = treats.🐾🐾
When they see me photographing anything here now,
they think they belong in the photo too.🐾🐾
I’m sharing some jar love and giving away two sets of Ball Flute Jars. To enter the giveaway, just leave a comment telling me how you would use them. . .
For crafting, canning, food or flowers?
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry. Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so. The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight July 5th.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
I don’t have any of that kind and they are lovely!! I use the ones now for drinking out of, putting desserts in them and also all kinds of arrangements like flowers, flags, greenery, utensils and all kinds of things. There’s just so many ways to use ball jars!!!
Oh and I forgot I use the small ones every year for different kinds of candies to go on my 3 tired tin tray that I decorate for Christmas!!!
Mostly I use them for left overs and vases. Love not using plastic for left overs and they are just the most summery thing for all those beautiful summer wild flowers.
Would love to win them to add to my collection! Make the best beverage glass ever! Flowers in them isn’t bad either!
These jars are so lovely! I would use them for anything BUT canning, I think, unless I was canning something special to give as gifts to special friends and family! They would probably be used most often as vases on my kitchen window sill.
I enjoy old bottles and jars for flowers fresh or dried. I was gifted solar garden lights that are made from various sizes and shapes of jars. Your’s are always inspirational!
Fresh cut flowers, cool summer drinks, and probably some canning, too!
So many ways to use Ball jars! I would fill them with ingredients and recipes for Christmas gifts. I would also help my daughter fill them with homemade maple syrup. Noticed the lids with pour spouts on Amazon. They would be awesome for this maple syrup!!
Hey there Carol Burger! Hope you are well! Miss seeing you..
I would fill with colored water, place a clear glass saucer on top to hold a fat candle
Jars were always useful in the classroom. Many an estimation game was had with different size jars. Always preferred ball jars as most kids couldn’t open a nice, tight lid!! Also great for storage. Thx.
I’d used he jars with floating candles and tiny flower blossom in tinted water ,around the top perhaps I would tie bit of greenery on small piece of grapevine And maybe set them on mini grapevine wreaths! I pinned the jar with the autumn colored flowers tey are simple but perfect😉
Those babies belong in every picture! Precious! I’ve never seen those fluted jars. They are beautiful! I would absolutely use them for canning tomatoes, salsas and making colorful ferments. Your blog post was outstanding!! :)
My favorite way to use these jars would be to arrange and display fresh flowers. 💐
Oh, my we use Bell Jars every day,in some capacity. To fill with soup and take to a sick friend, to line up on a table filled with tiger lilies, sitting on an old cutting board with halloween and autumn penny candies. As terrariums, to take on picnics with layered salads or breakfast filled with yogurt, berries and granola. They are a great way to serve mixed. Nuts, or just plain on a window sill reflecting the morning light.
Wine spritzers and home made sangria would be perfect in these jars.
I pinned one of the flower filled jars to my board entitled “floral”.
Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream Sodas!
That’s the best jar idea I have seen! I have to get these since I have a love of these jars!
I would definitely use these for flower cuttings from my yard. Lovevthis new shape!
Thank you for this chance!
I would use these for seasonal decor and drinkware. Another set would be put to work in my craft room for storing paint brushes and markers.
I am a follower of your blog and pinned this on Pinterest
I would love to win these jars. I would probably would use them as glasses because the of the tapered design.
I pinned the caramel drop banana bread trifle. I have frozen bananas screaming to be made into something (we love your chocolate chip banana bread)
My daughter is working from home (mostly on her patio) and has decided to photograph all the nature she experiences in her very small backyard. I sent her some of your photos for inspiration.
Thanks
Robyn
I would do just as you have!! I love everything you post.
Mary, you made me a jaraholic after I seen all your uses, etc…I was already a dishaholic…I use mist of my jars for canning,,the special ones are for holding everything from flowers to soup!! Good Luck to everyone!! I don’t know how new these are but they are beautiful!!
You have shown so many creative uses for these jars, but I think I would use them for drinks on my sunporch.
I have pinned a beautiful jar of flowers…they look more like fall flowers…love the colors!! I am also a subscriber & follower…have been for many years!! I look forward to your blog everyday!!
I use them for beverages, leftovers and vases. Thanks for another lovely post!
I have one set decorated with bees that I use to serve homemade lemonade infused with rosemary from the garden and honey. For more of a “kick”, I also serve Bourbon Buzzes infused with sage. If I won your set, I’d like to try a few new beverages, including some you highlighted today.
I subscribe to you via email and always enjoy your posts!
These would be perfect for homemade milkshakes!
I would fill with flowers from.my garden!
I saved to Pinterest…Vintage board (the beautiful tablecloth photo on the water)
As I have said before, I love looking at your pictures and finding inspiration. The funny thing is, only yesterday, I was thinking of buying a box. I like to bring flowers to friends and it is aways nicer arranged in a vase but then you give them the responsibility of having to return it. Ball jars would be perfect for that. You can easily say, “Return? No, that is for you to keep”. During this lockdown, whenever I would get to Trader Joes, I would buy lots of flowers and leave them at friend’s door steps. Fun surprise. I pinned many of your lovely photos to Bzzz, Flower My World, For the Red, White and Blue and I started a new board called Have a Ball. You are sweet to do a giveaway.
Since I recently discovered how delicious mojitos are, I would probably use the jars to serve them. I am an email subscriber and I pinned the watermelon mojito recipe. Love seeing your camera hounds Funny how they figure out how to get treats.
These would be so pretty to use for drinking out of! Definitely would use some for vases also – I like to leave my neighbors flowers when my roses are in bloom – these just make the gift prettier :)
I think those are just perfect for flower arrangements! Love the new design!
I pinned your fall flower “vase” to one of my fall decor boards as inspiration/reminder for fall.
These jars are new to me!! They are lovely…I adore them! And oh so many uses. This time of year I think I’d probably use them most as a vase!
Mary, I love the jar round-up and especially the arrangement with your darling babies! Happy Monday♥️
I make homemade cranberries for Thanksgiving! I can see this in these jars to pass on to family, friends and neighbors! It will be so pretty!
I have some miniature fairy garden things that just might be delightful in a fluted jar 🧚♀️ 😊
Love the inspiration and I’d love to pass on this inspiration too. Recycling jars makes me happy and reminds me of my grandpa. Flowers, desserts, cocktails aplenty…I think I’d use the jars to share with each of my children as a penny bank of sorts. Empty the jar when needed + fill it with what your money allowed = pass it on! Thank you :)
Oh my goodness! I inherited many ball jars from my grandmother after she passed. I cherish them! These new ball jars are fabulous! I’d use them for all the blooms I cut from my garden!
I use the old jars as vases and storage for craft tools. I never seen the fluted ones and would use those for beverages and deserts. Love all your ideas.
I love jars, any mason jar is welcome in our home. I would love flowers, succulents, fruit drink. Endless possibilities. Thanks for sharing and entering me. 🏡
I haven’t seen that style of jar in the past – they are beautiful and perfect for a vase of flowers.
I have not seen a fluted Ball jar before. Would love to get a set for flower arrangements. That is how I use most of my Ball jars at present. Thank you for your inspiring blogs.
I love all your uses, and will borrow them! During the summer months, I love my overnight oats as a cool breakfast treat. With all the fresh fruit in abundance, the different ways to eat it, is endless.
Just pinned your Summertime Peach Tea recipe to make for the Fourth of July. Thank you!
Those jars are lovely! What a cute shape. I have a vast collection of jars, from canning for years and receiving wonderful blue old jars years ago when I started. I held the blue ones near and dear and they are displayed in my kitchen. I place battery timed candles in them and they look lovely on display. I have small ones for jams and use my many others for storing salsas and desserts. And of course, my flowers!!! But I love the shape of those, would make a great summer drinking glass being the tapered shape you could hold it nicely. Another Great giveaway!
The jars are so cool! I would rotate them by using for flower arranging, fill with candies, using for southern sweet tea. Your displays are beautiful.
During lockdown, I have gotten very interested in plants, probably more than I should. I would use these jars to create miniature terrariums to place at each table setting when I finally am able to invite people back for dinner. These jars are adorable. I would like to know what that beautiful beverage is in one of your pictures that is pink at the bottom and clear at the top. That is beautiful!
I am a long time follower.
Thank for for another lovely post and giveaway! Reading your posts is a little vacation for me! Like you, I use Ball jars for “everything”! These would be so pretty to hold flowers, sprinkles, candy and spices.
I love these! I would use some for ‘fairy lights’ in my flower garden and back yard. I have a few and love looking at them once it get’s dark. Fresh flowers in the others
You inspire me with every post and even when I go through your past posts! I am having 4 girls over tomorrow night for dinner and I am doing a 4th of July theme! I will do you jar 4th Berry Truffle dessert, the wood trivet, sparklers etc!! So excited to see their reaction! Thank you for the inspiration!
They are adorable! I would use them to serve all the delicious desserts you serve. I love your blog and look forward to it everyday!