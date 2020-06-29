Dogs, Flowers

Have a Ball: Flute Jar Giveaway

Ball jar bouquet of garden flowers and Flute jar giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #jars #flowers

Happy Monday! I’m sharing some Ball jar love with a little giveaway.

Transferware and jars of spring flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #masonjars

Long time readers know that in addition to being a dish-aholic, I’m a jar-aholic.

Stars and Stripes Jars with transferware, red, white and blue and flags | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #masonjars

I love to use jars as vases for flowers  . . .

Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars #desserts #nobake #easy

For mason jar desserts : Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles

Tiered server centerpiece to celebrate the Red, White and Blue | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #redwhiteandblue #patriotic #tablescapes #centerpiece

And to celebrate the Red, White and Blue : Patriotic Table on the Porch

Peach Tea Punch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars #cocktail #beverage

For summertime sipping : Summer Peach Tea Punch

Watermelon Mojito with Mint Simple Syrup | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars #cocktail #beverage

Watermelon Mojito with Mint Simple Syrup

Lakeside Picnic | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #picnic #lake

For picnics : Ball Jar Bouquets and a Lakeside Picnic

Caramel Drop Banana Bread Trifle in jars | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars #desserts

Christmas Tree Tailgate Picnic + Caramel Drop-Banana Bread Trifle

Green Ball Jars with flatware and napkins for St. Patrick's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars #stpatricksday

To corral flatware and napkins : Eat, Drink and Be Irish

Sparklers, flag and straws in Stars & Stripes Ball Jars | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars #patriotic #july4th #tablescapes

Or hold takeaways of straws, sparklers and American flags: Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table

Ball Flute jar giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars

Ball® Flute Jars have a tapered shape and engraved diamond design to inspire drinkware, gifting or crafting.

Ball jar bouquet of garden flowers and Flute jar giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #jars #flowers

I cut some garden flowers for a Ball Jar Bouquet . . .

Ball jar bouquet of garden flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #jars #flowers

Hydrangea, Drift roses, Verbena Lollipop, Chaste tree blooms, Hosta leaves and garden foliage.

Lola and Sophie photobombing Ball jar bouquet of garden flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #jars #flowers

I’ve created a couple of “camera hounds”.  This bench and table is where normally photograph Lola and Sophie.

Lola and Sophie photobombing Ball jar bouquet of garden flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #jars #flowers

Photographing = treats.🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie photobombing Ball jar bouquet of garden flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #jars #flowers

When they see me photographing anything here now,

they think they belong in the photo too.🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie + Ball jar bouquet of garden flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #jars #flowers #dogs

I’m sharing some jar love and giving away two sets of Ball Flute Jars. To enter the giveaway, just leave a comment telling me how you would use them. . .

Ball Flute Jars giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars

For crafting, canning, food or flowers?

Ball Flute Jars giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry. Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

Ball Flute Jars parfait and giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars

For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so. The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.

Ball Flute Jars giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjars

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight July 5th.

Lola and Sophie + Ball jar bouquet of garden flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #jars #flowers #dogs

