Buzzing with Flavor: Honey Lavender Lemon Loaf

Honey Lavender Lemon Loaf is buzzing with flavor!
I love all things bee so I couldn’t resist this Nordic Ware Honey Bee Loaf Pan
at Williams-Sonoma this spring.
It’s still available online, but you could use any 6 cup loaf pan for this recipe.
If you’ve never used lavender buds in baking, a little goes a long way,
but it lends a wonderful floral note.
Make sure you use culinary dried lavender buds for a lavender flavor that’s not bitter or medicinal.
Tip: Grind your lavender buds in a spice grinder (coffee grinder dedicated to spices) to release
the essential oils and evenly distribute the lavender flavor in recipes.
Honey Lavender Lemon Loaf with Lemon Glaze,
recipe adapted from Nordic Ware
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
2 tsp dried culinary lavender buds
1/2 cup butter, room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup honey
2 eggs
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 cup milk
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare Loaf Pan with baking spray containing flour
and use a pastry brush to evenly coat the all the details of the pan.
Directions
Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and lavender in a bowl and set aside.
Using a mixer, cream butter and sugar on medium speed. Add honey and blend until smooth.
Add eggs one at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition; mix in lemon zest.
Reduce mixer to a medium-low speed and add half of dry mixture and half of milk.
When combined, mix in the remaining flour mixture and milk until fully incorporated.
Pour batter into prepared pan, filling only 3/4 full.
Gently tap on a counter top to remove air bubbles.
Bake for 45-55 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean.
Shield top of cake during last 10 minutes of baking time with foil to prevent over browning.
Cool cake in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a cooling rack. Cool completely.
To serve, top with a dusting of powdered sugar, or drizzle with lemon glaze or honey.
Lemon glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
2 – 3 tablespoons lemon juice
Whisk together sugar and lemon juice, adding 1 tablespoon at a time to reach
desired consistency. Drizzle over cooled cake.
Printable Recipe
Details
Michel Designs Works Honey & Clover Kitchen Towel / Amazon
Flatware / Napoleon Bee, Amazon
Bee Skep Cookie Jar and Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several months ago
Embossed Bee Skep Plates / Naturewood by Pfaltzgraff, discontinued
Nordic Ware Honey Bee Loaf Pan / Williams-Sonoma
🐝🐝🐝
Bee kind to Pollinators. *Buzz* over to find out what you can do to help, here.
