Melt-in-your-mouth, buttery Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies are infused with lavender flavor, studded with chopped pecans, and topped with a lavender-sprinkled sweet glaze! Perfect for a tea party or to enjoy with your afternoon cuppa!

Happy Friday!

How about a sweet treat to kick off the weekend

and for your morning or afternoon tea?

Fans of shortbread will love these melt-in-your-mouth cookies

that satisfy a sweet craving and are pretty enough for a tea party!

I adapted this recipe from Pecan-Thyme Shortbread Cookies found in

Victoria: The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals.

This recipe makes about 2 dozen 3-inch cookies and the dough comes together

quickly which you can make ahead and refrigerate.

Chopped pecans add some texture to these buttery shortbread cookies

while dried culinary lavender adds a wonderful floral note.

Divide your dough in two portions and wrap securely in plastic wrap, rolling the dough into a log.

Place wrapped dough in refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.

When ready to bake, slice rolls into 1/4 inch slices and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake until edges are very pale and golden brown, about 10 minutes.

I added a confectioners’ sugar glaze to these shortbread cookies and then

sprinkled the tops with some additional lavender.

If you’ve ever used dried lavender in baking, you know a little goes a long way!

You’ll only need 2 teaspoons dried lavender for the dough to impart the flavor

and a small amount to sprinkle on top of your glaze, if desired.

To avoid a medicinal or bitter flavor from lavender in your baked goods,

you’ll want to use a culinary / food grade lavender.

Finely mince your dried lavender buds with a knife to release the essential oils

and to evenly distribute the lavender flavor throughout the shortbread dough.

Alternatively you can grind your lavender buds in a spice grinder (coffee grinder dedicated to spices).

Spoon or pour the confectioners’ sugar glaze over the cooled cookies

and sprinkle with additional lavender if desired.

Allow glaze to harden and set, then store cookies

in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Print Recipe Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies Buttery and melt-in-your-mouth, Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies are infused with lavender flavor, studded with chopped pecans and topped with a sweet glaze. Perfect for a tea party or an afternoon cuppa! Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 10 mins chill time, minimum 4 hours 4 hrs Total Time 4 hrs 25 mins Servings: 24 servings Ingredients Cookie Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 teaspoons dried culinary lavender buds finely minced

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans Confectioners’ Sugar Glaze 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 - 3 tablespoons milk or half-and-half

Dried culinary lavender buds Instructions To make cookies: In large bowl, beat softened butter, granulated and confectioners’ sugar with mixer at high speed until light and creamy. Beat in vanilla extract.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, salt, finely chopped lavender buds and chopped pecans to combine. Add flour mixture into butter mixture, beating until mixture forms a dough.

Divide dough into 2 portions, placing onto pieces of plastic wrap, rolling into logs and wrapping securely. Refrigerate dough for 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Using a sharp knife, cut logs into 1/4-inch thick slices and place on prepared baking sheets. Bake until edges are very pale and golden brown, about 10 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes on baking sheet then transfer cookies to cool on wire rack. When cookies are cool, apply confectioners’ sugar glaze and garnish with lavender buds. To make Confectioners’ Sugar Glaze: In small bowl whisk sugar and milk together, adding 1 tablespoon of milk at a time until reaching desired consistency and glaze is smooth and creamy. Pour or spoon over cooled cookies. Sprinkle glazed cookie with dried lavender buds. Allow glaze to harden and set, about 30 minutes before storing cookies in airtight container. Notes If you’ve never used lavender buds in baking, a little goes a long way,but it lends a wonderful floral note.

Make sure you use culinary dried lavender buds for a lavender flavor that’s not bitter or medicinal.

Finely mince lavender buds with a knife to release the essential oils and evenly distribute the lavender flavor throughout the dough. Alternatively you can grind your lavender buds in a spice grinder (coffee grinder dedicated to spices).

Lavender fans may want to help themselves to a slice of Honey Lavender Lemon Loaf.

as another delicious way to use lavender.

