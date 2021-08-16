Sunshine on a Stem & Buzzing with Bees: DIY Floral Centerpiece and Tablescape

Learn how to create a fresh floral table runner and centerpiece with an eco-friendly tool, chicken wire. You’ll also find flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘sunflowers’.

Sunflowers are sunshine on a stem!

They have a cheery sun-like appearance with their open faces

framed by yellow petals, also known as “rays”.

Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity

and are the perfect flower for late summer and to transition to fall.

I started with some chicken wire to create a fresh flower table runner and centerpiece.

Chicken wire is an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam as it can be reused.

You can find chicken wire in small rolls at the craft store and larger rolls at the garden center.

I prefer white painted chicken wire as it’s rust resistant after repeated uses,

but galvanized chicken wire will work to help support the flowers in your arrangement.

For the base for my table runner, I used plastic storage containers sold in packs of two at Dollar Tree.

Cut your chicken wire a little longer and wider than your container using pliers,

bending the wire to fit inside the containers.

To keep the wire from from popping out of the containers and shifting while arranging the flowers

I used some waterproof floral tape to secure it to the container.

After the chicken wire is in place, arrange the containers down the center of your table,

placed end-to-end (no need to attach to one another).

Fill your containers with water and floral preservative and you’re ready to create your

blooming runner and centerpiece for the table!

Note: If using a shallow container you’ll want to check your water level daily and top it off as needed.

I started with some greenery I cut from the shrubs.

To use foliage from the garden in an arrangement, cut your greenery in the morning

when it’s fully hydrated and not stressed from the heat. As you would flowers,

cut your greenery at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and

remove any leaves below the water line. Condition your greenery by placing it in a bucket of

water mixed with water and floral preservative and allow it soak for several hours, or preferably, overnight.

If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

I began by placing the large sunflowers in first.

I used a combination of sunflowers with yellow centers and brown centers.

In addition to sunflowers and assorted garden foliage,

I used Hare’s Ear (Bupleurum), Goldenrod, Alstroemeria,

and seed pods from the Chaste Tree to add some interest and texture.

Fill in any holes in your arrangement with additional foliage after adding your flowers

so the chicken wire and edges of the containers are concealed.

Bees are naturally drawn to sunflowers!

Bees were buzzing on the sunflower salad plates and on the tablecloth,

and at the risk of *bee*ing repetitive, I couldn’t resist using my bee magnets

in this flower centerpiece this week!

The bee magnets are attached to a metal binder clip on top of a bamboo skewer,

to add a bit of bee ‘jewelry’ to the arrangement.

I gave the bees a 2-minute makeover,adding some silver highlights, HERE,

transforming them with Rub ‘n Buff.

Break your skewer off to the height desired and tuck them

in to buzz among the flowers in the arrangement.

More bee favorites buzzed over to the table . .

La Rochere Stemware is embossed and buzzing with bees. . .

As well as a favorite Napoleon Bee Flatware. . .

And Daisy / Bee Napkin Rings.

Napoleonic Bee Laurel Wreath Embroidered Napkins

are available through Lidy, our flower friend’s shop!

Table Details:

Sunflower Salad Plates

Square Dinner Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard

Square Chargers / World Market, several years ago

Bee Stemware

Bee Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago

Daisy Bee Napkin Rings

Bee Napkins / Crown Linen Designs, used here

Napoleon Bee Flatware

Bee Magnets

