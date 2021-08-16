Sunshine on a Stem & Buzzing with Bees: DIY Floral Centerpiece and Tablescape

Learn how to create a fresh floral table runner and centerpiece with an eco-friendly tool, chicken wire. You’ll also find flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
Happy Monday! It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my
Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy!
You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘sunflowers’.
Sunflowers are sunshine on a stem!
They have a cheery sun-like appearance with their open faces
framed by yellow petals, also known as “rays”.
Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity
and are the perfect flower for late summer and to transition to fall.
I started with some chicken wire to create a fresh flower table runner and centerpiece.
Chicken wire is an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam as it can be reused.
You can find chicken wire in small rolls at the craft store and larger rolls at the garden center.
I prefer white painted chicken wire as it’s rust resistant after repeated uses,
but galvanized chicken wire will work to help support the flowers in your arrangement.
For the base for my table runner, I used plastic storage containers sold in packs of two at Dollar Tree.
Cut your chicken wire a little longer and wider than your container using pliers,
bending the wire to fit inside the containers.
To keep the wire from from popping out of the containers and shifting while arranging the flowers
I used some waterproof floral tape to secure it to the container.
After the chicken wire is in place, arrange the containers down the center of your table,
placed end-to-end (no need to attach to one another).
Fill your containers with water and floral preservative and you’re ready to create your
blooming runner and centerpiece for the table!
Note: If using a shallow container you’ll want to check your water level daily and top it off as needed.
I started with some greenery I cut from the shrubs.
To use foliage from the garden in an arrangement, cut your greenery in the morning
when it’s fully hydrated and not stressed from the heat. As you would flowers,
cut your greenery at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and
remove any leaves below the water line. Condition your greenery by placing it in a bucket of
water mixed with water and floral preservative and allow it soak for several hours, or preferably, overnight.
If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.
I began by placing the large sunflowers in first.
I used a combination of sunflowers with yellow centers and brown centers.
In addition to sunflowers and assorted garden foliage,
I used Hare’s Ear (Bupleurum), Goldenrod, Alstroemeria,
and seed pods from the Chaste Tree to add some interest and texture.
Fill in any holes in your arrangement with additional foliage after adding your flowers
so the chicken wire and edges of the containers are concealed.
Bees are naturally drawn to sunflowers!
Bees were buzzing on the sunflower salad plates and on the tablecloth,
and at the risk of *bee*ing repetitive, I couldn’t resist using my bee magnets
in this flower centerpiece this week!
The bee magnets are attached to a metal binder clip on top of a bamboo skewer,
to add a bit of bee ‘jewelry’ to the arrangement.
I gave the bees a 2-minute makeover,adding some silver highlights, HERE,
transforming them with Rub ‘n Buff.
Break your skewer off to the height desired and tuck them
in to buzz among the flowers in the arrangement.
More bee favorites buzzed over to the table . .
La Rochere Stemware is embossed and buzzing with bees. . .
As well as a favorite Napoleon Bee Flatware. . .
Napoleonic Bee Laurel Wreath Embroidered Napkins
are available through Lidy, our flower friend’s shop!
Table Details:
Square Dinner Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard
Square Chargers / World Market, several years ago
Bee Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago
Bee Napkins / Crown Linen Designs, used here
Visit my blogging friends to see their beautiful floral inspiration this week:
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Pam at Everyday Living
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Those are brilliant ideas! Thank you so much! Will be incorporating some of these flower arranging and accents –
Sunflowers i. late summer are always a great for our tables Thanks for the tips for arranging flowers and what to buy.
Sunshine on a stem! Great description of our beloved sunflowers. 🐝 utiful table! Hope you Monday is marvelous.
Mary, Your tablescape is stunning! Sunflowers are such happy flowers. Your centerpiece paired with your beautiful plates make a lovely August table. Love the bee tablecloth and other gorgeous linens. The napkin rings are cute too! Enjoy your day sweet friend. Clara❤️
I’ve run out of superlatives and sound like a broken record when I comment on your style. Simply outstanding! I adore that square plate stack and charger too, and the arrangement couldn’t be any more stunning in its casual flair. All the bee accessories – well, just stunning, Mary. This is a new favorite for me.
Beautiful as always. Your table is ways so warm and welcoming!
Mary, the sunflower runner is stunning. What a creative way to enjoy sunshine on a stem. Of course the addition of bee accessories is most appropriate since they are so attracted to sunflowers. Thanks for sharing the easy to follow tutorial for making a table runner using flowers. You always inspire my friend and I am happy to share Monday Morning Blooms with you.
Wishing you a beauty-filled day🌻🌻🌻
Good Morning Mary! I am in awe of your table runner! It’s absolutely gorgeous but can be put together with ease because you shared with us your tutorial. Thank you!
All your bee accessories are such a treat!
Thanks once again for such a lovely post. Happy Monday! Stay cool!
I am smiling…again after enjoying your story.
Oh Mary, your sunflower arrangement is swoon worthy! The table is just beautiful and I’ve got to get some chicken wire! I just adore sunflowers, especially at this time of year. Thank you for the detailed tutorial for your stunning arrangement! It looks like Mother Nature will be doing the watering in your garden this week, Happy Monday!
Jenna
Oh wow, Mary, your centerpiece is gorgeous ! Those black background salad sunflower plates are stunning. Your attention to detail is always impeccable. 🐝🌱🌻
This is such a glorious tribute to sunflowers, Mary! The stack of plates are delightful, the setting is just gorgeous. But it’s the sunflowers that really steal the show. Thank you for this easy to follow tutorial and the floral inspiration. Wishing you a bee-autiful week ahead. It’s always a joy to join you for our flower Monday’s. Xo Lidy
Good morning Mary, your table is gorgeous!!! Thanks for the sunshine this morning.
Super tutorial….the flower table runner is lovely!
Love, love, LOVE both bees and sunflowers. What an awesome way to start off the week. Thank you so much!
You are the ultimate all things flowers instructor!…you present a tremendous amount of information and tutorials to inspire us to achieve your beautiful creations. i have am hosting a luncheon at the house next month and they will see your inspiration on my table. The flower runner is the perfect centerpiece for a gathering. I love the plates stack and the wonderful square chargers. Love that you also added the bees to the table…I am sure they were happy to be among the sunflowers! You have inspired me for many years and today is no exception. Happy to be sharing our love for flowers with you today!….Have a most wonderful week!
So beautiful Mary!! I’m not sure what is prettier…..the sunflower centerpiece or the beautiful dishes/table!?!?! Thank you for sharing your tips on making the centerpiece, too – I’ve definitely pinned for future reference! Blessings to you on this Monday….🌻💛
Another show-stopper for sure! Those sunflower salad plates are dramatically beautiful, very stunning. I love how you used basic plastic containers from the Dollar Store and step by step pictures to teach us how to make this beautiful centerpiece. I think even I could do this, pinning! The bee magnets are so “Mary”, adding that extra special touch and are like your “signature” on a portrait! 🐝🐝🐝 Happy Anniversary on the 18th, may you not only have a blessed day, but a blessed and happy year! ♥️ Hugs ♥️