Weekend Waterview: Ducks, Dog Gone Humid and Sunset Views

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

It was nice to see some blue sky and sunshine after a couple of very wet days

thanks to Tropical Storm Fred.

The torrential rains and flooding was west of us in Haywood County, NC.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those dealing with aftermath of 10 inches of rain

and the search for those who are missing.

As the sun returned, so did the humidity with a vengeance!

Lola and Sophie say it’s dog gone hot and humid and they’re ready for fall!

Our resident heron doesn’t mind the humidity but says that

fishing from the dock is a lot easier without the wind and blowing rain. . .

Our backyard is ‘duck central’ this time of year. . .

Word travels fast through the duck grapevine about the copious amount of sunflower

seed that the birds spill from the bird feeders. . .

Mama Duck brings her babies by to forage. . .

I try walk slowly and keep my distance with my zoom lens so she and the babies don’t feel

threatened but they’re pretty skittish.

It’s amazing how fast they can swim for their size.

They continue to return and grow!

This group of domestic ducks showed up this week. . .

Two American Pekin Ducks and three hybrids.

They’re a pretty tight-knit group, not straying from one another and also are very vocal,

unlike the Mallards we’re used to.

They’re entertaining to watch, where one goes, the others follow.

<- <- <- <- <-

-> -> -> -> ->

I’ll leave you with some sunset views. . .

Hope your weekend is just ducky. :)

