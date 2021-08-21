Weekend Waterview: Ducks, Dog Gone Humid and Sunset Views

Happy Saturday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
It was nice to see some blue sky and sunshine after a couple of very wet days
thanks to Tropical Storm Fred.
The torrential rains and flooding was west of us in Haywood County, NC.
Our thoughts and prayers are with those dealing with aftermath of 10 inches of rain
and the search for those who are missing.
As the sun returned, so did the humidity with a vengeance!
Lola and Sophie say it’s dog gone hot and humid and they’re ready for fall!
Our resident heron doesn’t mind the humidity but says that
fishing from the dock is a lot easier without the wind and blowing rain. . .
Our backyard is ‘duck central’ this time of year. . .
Word travels fast through the duck grapevine about the copious amount of sunflower
seed that the birds spill from the bird feeders. . .
Mama Duck brings her babies by to forage. . .
I try walk slowly and keep my distance with my zoom lens so she and the babies don’t feel
threatened but they’re pretty skittish.
It’s amazing how fast they can swim for their size.
They continue to return and grow!
This group of domestic ducks showed up this week. . .
Two American Pekin Ducks and three hybrids.
They’re a pretty tight-knit group, not straying from one another and also are very vocal,
unlike the Mallards we’re used to.
They’re entertaining to watch, where one goes, the others follow.
<- <- <- <- <-
-> -> -> -> ->
I’ll leave you with some sunset views. . .
Hope your weekend is just ducky. :)
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Thank you Mary, your lovely nature photos restored my faith in the good in this world
Thank you Mary !!!!
Beautiful photos and you brightened my weekend!!😃🌞
Beautiful photographs. Greetings from a damp and sunless south coast of England.
We could be neighbors!! We were “almost giddy” when the sun appeared…during the DAY! It WAS NICE, however, to NOT hear constant boat noise on our ” little piece of lake.” Autumn is peaking through trees & touching leaves here…giving a hint we’d better enjoy the “3 H’s”…franki
Once again your pictures leave me almost speechless. The views are gorgeous but the duck shots touched the soft spot in my heart. Thank you for sharing.
Mary, your sunset photos are absolutely breathtaking. I always enjoy photos of Sophie and Lola, along with the heron and other wildlife. What a glorious view you have! With so much heartache going on in our world, I give thanks everyday for the multiple blessings we have here. Prayers for those dealing with fires, floods, storms and for those seeking freedom.
Lovely days captured beautifully! Thank you for sharing!
Mary, So glad you posted today. We knew the storm probably affected you. So glad you’re okay and we’re praying for those who were in the terrible floods. Your duck shots are fantastic. Love them! Your sunset shots are beautiful. Your sweet fur babies look so healthy and happy to be outside in the sun. That heron looks content now that the storm has passed. Enjoy your weekend! Clara❤️
The ducks are so cool! Love that you get the white ones AND their babies. We get geese 😏 & their babies and mallards, but rarely see their babies.
So peaceful with such devastation nearby! You have a definite eye for fantastic photos – have you tried using different software filters? Thank you for sharing. I enjoy your posts.
Gorgeous pictures of your beautiful lake! And those sunsets are breathtaking!
Hugs to your sweet Sophie and Lola!
Enjoy this weekend.
Prayers for those in the line of Henri.
Thank you for showing us your beautiful lake through your talented photographer’s eyes. Sorry about the heat and humidity as we too are looking forward to fall. Your comments about the ducks being VERY VOCAL is a problem we have as well: We have wild peacocks! These gorgeous birds fly in groups, visit neighbor’s yards and can stay as short as 2 hours or linger up to 2 weeks (based on food supply and safety). Yes, they are beautiful and we love wildlife visiting us…just wish they were a bit quieter!
I was worried about you when I read about the flooding in North Carolina Mary, I’m so glad you’re ok! We were bracing for Fred, and all of a sudden the track changed and we didn’t get a drop of rain. The ducks are so sweet, what do the girls think of them? Beautiful photos and water views, I hope you’re enjoying a wonderful weekend…
Jenna
Thank you for sharing views of Lake Norman. I can’t wait for fall pics of the potting shed! Have a great weekend.
Love your photos. The ducks are darling swimming with their mom. Your dogs are so dog gone cute. Happy weekend.
Your yard and all the guests, from resident bunnies to drop-in ducks, is simply a little slice of heaven on earth. All of your outdoor photos are so serene and beautiful, and during difficult times globally remind us all of peace and beauty. Northern California hasn’t seen the sun or blue sky for at least a week, and our property is covered in fine bits of ash from the wildfires. Your photos are the breath of fresh air that is needed over here!
Do the girls chase after all the guests, or is it too humid for even that? In photos the girls look too content with life and the universe to bother the ducks, bunnies, or herons. My yellow lab loves the migrating ducks, but I sure with she’d learn to chase them out of the pool!
Such a beautiful calm start to my day, loved it! We have the worst air quality in the world I read sandwiched between two mega fires, but today is a milestone low of 80 degrees, its been since may that we haven’t been high 90s to110, I would like to hope it helps the fires but they said expected to burn through December, which means horrendous air is not budging, all the more joy I get from your photos!
Such a delight to see your lakeside living. I’m glad you were spared the brunt of the storm. We had 4″ within two hours recently. Areas near us flooded, but we were fine. Well, except for a leak in the sunroom. Minor! Happy Weekend, dear friend!
Your sunset pictures are fabulous.
Thank you for your beautiful photos. You are so blessed to have so much of God’s beautiful creation where you are. Everything is awe inspiring, but my favorites are the sunsets and the calm lake. Your puppies also are a delight to see. May you have a delightful weekend and a cooler week ahead.
I always enjoy your weekend water views. The ducks were an added bonus! Thanks!
Fabulous photography to enjoy, as always Mary!
Thank you for sharing. These photos gave such a feeling of tranquility. Lola and Sophie are as cute as always.
Stunning photos. Thank you.
I’m sure the ducks bring lots of excitement! Gorgeous sunset pics Mary, stay cool… Only a few more weeks until fall:@)
It looks like your weekend is “just ducky”, Mary. The water views are so beautiful, and the sunset ones are glorious. Happy weekend!