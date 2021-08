Peach Dumplings are the perfect dessert for the lazy days of summer. The come together quickly with just 10 minutes of prep time and are ready to serve in under an hour.

Happy Monday!

How about an easy dessert for the lazy days of summer?

These Peach Dumplings use crescent rolls and are as delicious as they are easy!

This recipe is a reader favorite and sweet repeat from the archives.

They’re worth a second helping so if you haven’t tried them,

consider this a Public Service Announcement

and bake a batch soon, while fresh peaches are still available!

Oh the aroma while baking. . . like the Cinnabon store!

If you’re not familiar with these peach dumplings,

the ingredients list may surprise you:

crescent roll dough, a can of ginger ale, sugar, butter, vanilla, cinnamon,

and last but not least, peaches.

We had some friends share their Mac’s Pride Peaches with us from McLeod Farms,

family owned and operated since 1916, located in McBee, South Carolina.

These peaches are the ‘Big Red’ variety, available from mid-to-late August,

and are sweet and juicy as well as big and red, like their namesake.

As you’ve already guessed from the ingredient list, this is not a low calorie recipe,

but my rationale is that peach season comes around but once a year!

I adapted the original recipe that called for

1 cup butter and 1 1/2 cups sugar, which I reduced to 3/4 cup butter

and 1 cup of sugar. To reduce calories further,

use reduced fat crescent rolls and substitute SPLENDA® sugar blend.

You can also use diet ginger ale.

Quick and Easy Peach Dumplings

Makes 16 dumplings

Ingredients

2 cans Crescent Rolls

16 peach slices (if your peaches are small, use 2 peach slices per crescent roll triangle or 32 slices)

3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2/3 of a 12 oz. can Ginger Ale (or lemon/lime soda of choice)

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9 x 13 baking dish.

Slice peaches so you have 16 large slices. Separate the crescent roll dough into triangles.

Starting at the largest end, roll a peach slice in a crescent roll triangle and place in baking dish.

Don’t worry if your peach slice isn’t completely covered by dough.

Melt butter in microwave safe bowl or Pyrex measuring cup.

Add sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract, stirring well to combine.

Pour over top of the peach dumplings.

Pour 2/3 of a can of ginger ale between the dumplings and along edge of pan

so the sugar / butter mixture stays on top of dumplings.

Bake for 35 – 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Serve warm dumplings with vanilla ice cream, spooning some of

the sauce from the baking dish over the top.

Print Recipe Ridiculously Easy Peach Dumplings Ridiculously Easy Peach Dumplings are a quick and easy dessert, perfect for the lazy days of summer or to enjoy over Labor Day weekend! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Servings: 8 Equipment oven Ingredients 2 cans Crescent Rolls

16 fresh peach slices (if your peaches are small, use 2 peach slices per crescent roll triangle or 32 slices)

3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks or 12 tablespoons)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 12 oz. can Ginger Ale (or citrus soda of choice) Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9 x 13 baking dish.

Slice peaches so you have 16 large slices.

Separate the crescent roll dough into triangles.

Roll a peach slice in a crescent roll triangle starting at the largest end and place in baking dish. Don’t worry if your peach slice isn’t completely covered by dough.

Melt butter in a microwave safe bowl or large Pyrex measuring cup.

Add sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract, stirring well to combine.

Pour over the top of peach dumplings.

Pour 2/3 of a can of ginger ale between the dumplings and along edge of pan so the sugar/butter mixture stays on top of dumplings.

Bake for 35 - 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove from the oven and let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve with ice cream, spooning some of the sauce mixture from the pan over the top. Notes This is not a low calorie recipe, which will be obvious by the ingredients. The original recipe calls for 1 cup butter (2 sticks) and 1 1/2 cups sugar. I cut back to 1 cup sugar, (using half brown, half white) and 3/4 cup butter (12 tablespoons). To reduce calories further, use reduced fat crescent rolls and substitute SPLENDA® sugar blend. You can also use diet ginger ale.

Use Granny Smith apple slices for a delicious variation when peaches aren't in season.

Not a peach fan? . . . I guess we can still be friends. :)

Substitute apples for peaches, using your favorite baking apple variety

such as Granny Smith, Braeburn, Jonathan or Honeycrisp.

These peach dumplings are a crowd-pleaser and a ridiculously easy dessert

for summer’s last hurrah and

ideal when you don’t want to labor over Labor Day weekend!

If you’re lucky enough to still have summer peaches, you can find a round-up of peach goodness, HERE.

You’ll find recipes for Peach and Prosciutto Crostini with Basil and Goat Cheese; Peach Caprese Salad; Summer Peach Tea Punch; Peach-Bourbon No-Churn Ice Cream; Summer Peach-Tomato-and-Corn Salad with Honey Vinaigrette; Peach & Blueberry-Almond Coffee Cake; Peach-Avocado-and-Crab Salad; Patchwork Fruit Cobbler; Peach Hand Pies; Skillet Bourbon-Peach-and-Blueberry Crumble and Peach-Blackberry Cobbler Bars.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.















Hope you’re enjoying the last days of summer. ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch