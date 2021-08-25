Celebrate National Dog Day So Every Dog Has Its Day

‘Paws’ for a celebration with your canine companions on National Dog Day. You’ll find homemade dogs treats and more dog gone fun ways to celebrate.
Lola and Sophie are stopping by to let you know that tomorrow
is National Dog Day so you have time to plan your celebration!
National Dog Day is August 26th. . .
But if you’re a dog owner, every day is paws for celebration!
National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate, Colleen Paige. It’s celebrated August 26th every year to encourage dog ownership of all breeds, mixed and pure, and embraces the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe and abuse-free life.
The National Dog Day Foundation supports all breeds and varieties of dogs and discourages purchasing from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills; instead, supporting reputable breeders or adopting from rescue homes.
Health benefits of owning a dog:
The world’s best antidepressant has 4 legs, a wagging tail and comes with unconditional love. 🐾🐾
Dogs are a great way to beat the blues with unconditional love and licks, and a laugh when you need it!
They also give their owners a sense of purpose, particularly important for the elderly or sick, as dogs provide companionship and help with feelings of loneliness.
My mother-in-law’s pups, Maddie and Zoe, were a huge comfort and boost to her mental health and overall sense of well-being after my father-in-law passed away.
Studies have shown that having a dog in the home can actually lower a child’s likelihood of developing related allergies by as much as 33 percent. Children exposed early on to animals tend to develop stronger immune systems overall.
A dog can fill your heart with love (and free kisses!) and help improve the overall health of your heart too. Heart-related studies conducted by the CDC and NIH, found that pet owners exhibited decreased blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels ~ all of which can ultimately minimize their risk for having a heart attack down the road.
For those who have already experienced a heart attack, research also indicates that patients with a dog tend to have better recovery rates. These benefits are thought to be connected with dogs’ tendency to help reduce or at least control their owners’ overall stress levels.
Having a dog may help you improve or maintain your fitness levels, getting outdoors, enjoying some fresh air with daily walks.
Walking your dog also leads to more conversations with neighbors, other dog owners, etc. and helps you stay socially connected. People tend to feel more willing to engage and more at ease with a person who is with their dog.
Celebrate National Dog Day with a DIY flower arrangement . . .
Take your dog for a ride. . .
Or a watercolor portrait of your dog from a photo with a photo editing app. . .
I used Waterlogue.
Dog gone fun, with one click!
Or celebrate with a treat. . .
Frozen Berry Dog Treats
Easy Frozen Dog Treats that you can make in a blender!
‘Woof’ Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Freekibble.com was launched in 2008, as the vision of then 11 year-old, Mimi Ausland. Mimi wanted to feed the hungry dogs and cats at her local shelter. “There are 10’s of thousands of dogs and cats in animal shelters across the country, all needing to be fed a good meal.” With this goal in mind, Freekibble was created.
The Freekibble Network has helped feed over 24 million meals to homeless dogs and cats in shelters, rescues and food-banks across the country.
Click on the badge above and help feed shelter dogs and cats for free!
If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all.
“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.”
—Roger Caras
Happy National Dog Day from Lola and Sophie. . .
Live, Love, Bark!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
🐾🐾
Loved this post. So informative and interesting. I have two labradors, Jake and Maggie and they are honestly our whole world. My husband and I adopted them from a breeder knowing they were sick. We knew they were living a terrible life and didn’t want to split them up either. We spent several months getting them healthy and happy and spent a lot of time and money dedicating to making them better. They are now 4 years old. They are the reason I started my blog Two Adorable Labs. Thanks for sharing your adorable pups with us. I love seeing their photos. Their eyes sparkle and they always look so happy.
♥️ this; all of it! Two too sweet fluff balls w/ their loving hoomans!
Happy National Dog Day Sophie and Lola! They always steal the show and my heart whenever I see them. I love to play with Waterlogue, such a fun app. I also click on Free Kibble every day and love that they’ve added a section for cleaning plastic from the ocean too.
Jenna
Sweet and those photos with flower crowns are so adorable. Love the quotes and your gathering of info.
OMG!! Love this post…brought tears to my eyes…it’s been 9 yrs since our Tootsie left us after 16 years…We have been on a list for a poodle pup since April and have not received one yet…hopefully, in September…it’s taken us this many years to feel good about another dog…ANYWAY, when or if we get our girl, I want to be able to make our treats and feed this one a good natural food! I love that you have posted the recipes…Lola & Sophie are 2 lucky girls!! Just love the pictures!! Thanks for a great tribute to our furry family!! ❤️🎂🎉
Your love of your fur babies is infectious! We’ve lived so many of those perks you mentioned, the greatest being getting to know our neighbors with walking our dog. That was more than 15 years ago, and we still enjoy those neighbors, even after moving. Happy National Dog Day to everyone who has one or more!
Southpaw says thanks for new treat recipes!🐾🐾
Mary, I know that Lola and Sophie bring you much joy. I always love seeing them♥️♥️
Mary, I love this post. Pets make the world a much better place. Your babies are so sweet and cute. Happy national dog day to your sweet Lola and Sophie. I’m telling my husband about Waterlogue! Those are really cute watercolors of your sweet pups. When you rescue a fur baby it’s amazing how much gratitude and love they express throughout their lives. All pet owners are more richly blessed by their fur babies. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️
Mary, so adorable. What kind of dogs are they? Thanks.
Being a dog lover, this is one of my favorite posts. Love all your pictures & information. You have two of the cutes puff balls and they are so photogenic. Thank you for the information on Waterlogue, I’ll have to try it
Our dogs Scruffy (Yorkie mix)and Tansy Yellow Lab) thank-you for reminding their people about National Dog Day. Such an important day to celebrate. They suggested that those peanut butter treats would be just perfect after a nice car ride. Need to get busy in the kitchen. Sophie and Lola have a wonderful day and enjoy your boat ride.
A beautiful post! Thank You!
Mary, you have outdone yourself with these precious pictures of Sophie and Lola. They are so beautiful. Thank you!! Happy Dog day!!
Don’t have a dog right now, but love this post. So much information and love, love, love your 2 puppies. Thank you for sharing. tomorrow might be a good day to check out the rescues!
I love the posts with Lola and Sophie! Happy National Dog Day, girls!
So precious~ The mental, emotional and physical benefits of having a dog all add up to LOVE. Thank you for sharing.
Your babies are so adorable and always bring a smile to my face. After losing my Lizzie at 14, our sweet Maggie has helped to heal our hearts and return so much joy to our days!
Very timely Mary, I just found myself looking at a doggy rescue site this morning:@) Give The Girls a hug for me!