Dogs

Celebrate National Dog Day So Every Dog Has Its Day

by  • 19 Comments

‘Paws’ for a celebration with your canine companions on National Dog Day. You’ll find homemade dogs treats and more dog gone fun ways to celebrate.

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to let you know that tomorrow

is National Dog Day so you have time to plan your celebration!

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

 National Dog Day is August 26th. . .

National Dog Day: 'Paws' for celebration | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

But if you’re a dog owner, every day is paws for celebration!

Lola running down dock | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate, Colleen Paige. It’s celebrated August 26th every year to encourage dog ownership of all breeds, mixed and pure, and embraces the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe and abuse-free life.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

The National Dog Day Foundation supports all breeds and varieties of dogs and discourages purchasing from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills; instead, supporting reputable breeders or adopting from rescue homes.

Lola in captain's chair on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Health benefits of owning a dog:

The world’s best antidepressant has 4 legs, a wagging tail and comes with unconditional love. 🐾🐾

The world’s best antidepressant has 4 legs, a wagging tail and comes with unconditional love | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Dogs are a great way to beat the blues with unconditional love and licks, and a laugh when you need it!

Chloe Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

They also give their owners a sense of purpose, particularly important for the elderly or sick, as dogs provide companionship and help with feelings of loneliness.

Maddie and Zoe | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #maltipoo #nationaldogday

My mother-in-law’s pups, Maddie and Zoe, were a huge comfort and boost to her mental health and overall sense of well-being after my father-in-law passed away.

Lola boat ride | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Studies have shown that having a dog in the home can actually lower a child’s likelihood of developing related allergies by as much as 33 percent. Children exposed early on to animals tend to develop stronger immune systems overall.

Free Kisses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

A dog can fill your heart with love (and free kisses!) and help improve the overall health of your heart too. Heart-related studies conducted by the CDC and NIH, found that pet owners exhibited decreased blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels ~ all of which can ultimately minimize their risk for having a heart attack down the road.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

For those who have already experienced a heart attack, research also indicates that patients with a dog tend to have better recovery rates. These benefits are thought to be connected with dogs’ tendency to help reduce or at least control their owners’ overall stress levels.

Sophie giving kisses on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Having a dog may help you improve or maintain your fitness levels, getting outdoors, enjoying some fresh air with daily walks.

Lola and Sophie meeting neighborhood donkeys | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Walking your dog also leads to more conversations with neighbors, other dog owners, etc. and helps you stay socially connected. People tend to feel more willing to engage and more at ease with a person who is with their dog.

Puppy Bouquet DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday #DIY

Celebrate National Dog Day with a DIY flower arrangement . . .

Lola on pontoon in captain's chair | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Take your dog for a ride. . .

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Create a flower crown for you or your pup to celebrate birthdays, weddings or for any special occasion. You’ll find helpful tips and techniques, along with floral longevity tips.

Make a Flower Crown. . .

Create a flower crown for you or your pup to celebrate birthdays, weddings or for any special occasion. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Or a watercolor portrait of your dog from a photo with a photo editing app. . .

Watercolor painting of dogs from photo with Waterlogue app | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

I used Waterlogue.

Create a flower crown for you or your pup to celebrate birthdays, weddings or for any special occasion. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Dog gone fun, with one click!

Watercolor painting of Lola from photo with Waterlogue app | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Create a flower crown for you or your pup to celebrate birthdays, weddings or for any special occasion. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Watercolor painting of Sophie from photo with Waterlogue app | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Or celebrate with a treat. . .

Quick and easy healthy dog treat recipe | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday #dogtreats #recipe

Frozen Berry Dog Treats

Copycat Frosty Paws recipe | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #NationalDogDay #BichonFrise

Copycat Frosty Paws,

Easy Frozen Dog Treats that you can make in a blender!

Copycat Frosty Paws recipe | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #NationalDogDay #BichonFrise

‘Woof’ Peanut Butter Dog Treats

WOOF Homemade Peanut Butter Dog Treats Recipe | homeiswheretheboatis.net #NationalDogDay #BichonFrise #dogtreats #recipe #dogs

Freekibble.com was launched in 2008, as the vision of then 11 year-old, Mimi Ausland. Mimi wanted to feed the hungry dogs and cats at her local shelter. “There are 10’s of thousands of dogs and cats in animal shelters across the country, all needing to be fed a good meal.” With this goal in mind, Freekibble was created.

The Freekibble Network has helped feed over 24 million meals to homeless dogs and cats in shelters, rescues and food-banks across the country.

freekibble-widget

Click on the badge above and help feed shelter dogs and cats for free!

If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #nationaldogday #bichonfrise

If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all.

"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." —Roger Caras | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #nationaldogday #bichonfrise

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.”
—Roger Caras

Lola and Sophie in Christmas truck sweaters | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Happy National Dog Day from Lola and Sophie. . .

Live, Love, Bark! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

Live, Love, Bark!

Live, Love, Bark! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #nationaldogday

🐾🐾

'Paws' for a celebration with your canine companions on National Dog Day. You'll find homemade dogs treats and more dog gone fun ways to celebrate.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  19 comments for “Celebrate National Dog Day So Every Dog Has Its Day

  1. Bobbi Jo
    August 25, 2021 at 6:15 am

    Loved this post. So informative and interesting. I have two labradors, Jake and Maggie and they are honestly our whole world. My husband and I adopted them from a breeder knowing they were sick. We knew they were living a terrible life and didn’t want to split them up either. We spent several months getting them healthy and happy and spent a lot of time and money dedicating to making them better. They are now 4 years old. They are the reason I started my blog Two Adorable Labs. Thanks for sharing your adorable pups with us. I love seeing their photos. Their eyes sparkle and they always look so happy.

    Reply
  2. Pat
    August 25, 2021 at 6:17 am

    ♥️ this; all of it! Two too sweet fluff balls w/ their loving hoomans!

    Reply
  3. the Painted Apron
    August 25, 2021 at 8:59 am

    Happy National Dog Day Sophie and Lola! They always steal the show and my heart whenever I see them. I love to play with Waterlogue, such a fun app. I also click on Free Kibble every day and love that they’ve added a section for cleaning plastic from the ocean too.
    Jenna

    Reply
  4. Donna
    August 25, 2021 at 9:00 am

    Sweet and those photos with flower crowns are so adorable. Love the quotes and your gathering of info.

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    August 25, 2021 at 9:09 am

    OMG!! Love this post…brought tears to my eyes…it’s been 9 yrs since our Tootsie left us after 16 years…We have been on a list for a poodle pup since April and have not received one yet…hopefully, in September…it’s taken us this many years to feel good about another dog…ANYWAY, when or if we get our girl, I want to be able to make our treats and feed this one a good natural food! I love that you have posted the recipes…Lola & Sophie are 2 lucky girls!! Just love the pictures!! Thanks for a great tribute to our furry family!! ❤️🎂🎉

    Reply
  6. Rita C.
    August 25, 2021 at 9:19 am

    Your love of your fur babies is infectious! We’ve lived so many of those perks you mentioned, the greatest being getting to know our neighbors with walking our dog. That was more than 15 years ago, and we still enjoy those neighbors, even after moving. Happy National Dog Day to everyone who has one or more!

    Reply
  7. Cindi
    August 25, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Southpaw says thanks for new treat recipes!🐾🐾

    Reply
  8. Everyday Living
    August 25, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Mary, I know that Lola and Sophie bring you much joy. I always love seeing them♥️♥️

    Reply
  9. Clara
    August 25, 2021 at 9:39 am

    Mary, I love this post. Pets make the world a much better place. Your babies are so sweet and cute. Happy national dog day to your sweet Lola and Sophie. I’m telling my husband about Waterlogue! Those are really cute watercolors of your sweet pups. When you rescue a fur baby it’s amazing how much gratitude and love they express throughout their lives. All pet owners are more richly blessed by their fur babies. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️

    Reply
  10. Kathy Vause
    August 25, 2021 at 9:45 am

    Mary, so adorable. What kind of dogs are they? Thanks.

    Reply
  11. Sandra
    August 25, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Being a dog lover, this is one of my favorite posts. Love all your pictures & information. You have two of the cutes puff balls and they are so photogenic. Thank you for the information on Waterlogue, I’ll have to try it

    Reply
  12. Kathy Menold
    August 25, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Our dogs Scruffy (Yorkie mix)and Tansy Yellow Lab) thank-you for reminding their people about National Dog Day. Such an important day to celebrate. They suggested that those peanut butter treats would be just perfect after a nice car ride. Need to get busy in the kitchen. Sophie and Lola have a wonderful day and enjoy your boat ride.

    Reply
  13. clbennettmymail
    August 25, 2021 at 10:50 am

    A beautiful post! Thank You!

    Reply
  14. Janet Robinson
    August 25, 2021 at 10:51 am

    Mary, you have outdone yourself with these precious pictures of Sophie and Lola. They are so beautiful. Thank you!! Happy Dog day!!

    Reply
  15. judy shinn
    August 25, 2021 at 10:52 am

    Don’t have a dog right now, but love this post. So much information and love, love, love your 2 puppies. Thank you for sharing. tomorrow might be a good day to check out the rescues!
    ,

    Reply
  16. Chloe
    August 25, 2021 at 11:29 am

    I love the posts with Lola and Sophie! Happy National Dog Day, girls!

    Reply
  17. Ann Woleben
    August 25, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    So precious~ The mental, emotional and physical benefits of having a dog all add up to LOVE. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  18. Robyn Henningsen
    August 25, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    Your babies are so adorable and always bring a smile to my face. After losing my Lizzie at 14, our sweet Maggie has helped to heal our hearts and return so much joy to our days!

    Reply
  19. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    August 25, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    Very timely Mary, I just found myself looking at a doggy rescue site this morning:@) Give The Girls a hug for me!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: