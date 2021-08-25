Celebrate National Dog Day So Every Dog Has Its Day

‘Paws’ for a celebration with your canine companions on National Dog Day. You’ll find homemade dogs treats and more dog gone fun ways to celebrate.

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to let you know that tomorrow

is National Dog Day so you have time to plan your celebration!

National Dog Day is August 26th. . .

But if you’re a dog owner, every day is paws for celebration!

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate, Colleen Paige. It’s celebrated August 26th every year to encourage dog ownership of all breeds, mixed and pure, and embraces the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe and abuse-free life.

The National Dog Day Foundation supports all breeds and varieties of dogs and discourages purchasing from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills; instead, supporting reputable breeders or adopting from rescue homes.

Health benefits of owning a dog:

The world’s best antidepressant has 4 legs, a wagging tail and comes with unconditional love. 🐾🐾

Dogs are a great way to beat the blues with unconditional love and licks, and a laugh when you need it!

They also give their owners a sense of purpose, particularly important for the elderly or sick, as dogs provide companionship and help with feelings of loneliness.

My mother-in-law’s pups, Maddie and Zoe, were a huge comfort and boost to her mental health and overall sense of well-being after my father-in-law passed away.

Studies have shown that having a dog in the home can actually lower a child’s likelihood of developing related allergies by as much as 33 percent. Children exposed early on to animals tend to develop stronger immune systems overall.

A dog can fill your heart with love (and free kisses!) and help improve the overall health of your heart too. Heart-related studies conducted by the CDC and NIH, found that pet owners exhibited decreased blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels ~ all of which can ultimately minimize their risk for having a heart attack down the road.

For those who have already experienced a heart attack, research also indicates that patients with a dog tend to have better recovery rates. These benefits are thought to be connected with dogs’ tendency to help reduce or at least control their owners’ overall stress levels.

Having a dog may help you improve or maintain your fitness levels, getting outdoors, enjoying some fresh air with daily walks.

Walking your dog also leads to more conversations with neighbors, other dog owners, etc. and helps you stay socially connected. People tend to feel more willing to engage and more at ease with a person who is with their dog.

Celebrate National Dog Day with a DIY flower arrangement . . .

Take your dog for a ride. . .

Make a Flower Crown. . .

Or a watercolor portrait of your dog from a photo with a photo editing app. . .

I used Waterlogue.

Dog gone fun, with one click!

Or celebrate with a treat. . .

Copycat Frosty Paws,

Easy Frozen Dog Treats that you can make in a blender!

Freekibble.com was launched in 2008, as the vision of then 11 year-old, Mimi Ausland. Mimi wanted to feed the hungry dogs and cats at her local shelter. “There are 10’s of thousands of dogs and cats in animal shelters across the country, all needing to be fed a good meal.” With this goal in mind, Freekibble was created.

The Freekibble Network has helped feed over 24 million meals to homeless dogs and cats in shelters, rescues and food-banks across the country.

Click on the badge above and help feed shelter dogs and cats for free!

If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all.

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.”

—Roger Caras

Happy National Dog Day from Lola and Sophie. . .

Live, Love, Bark!

🐾🐾

