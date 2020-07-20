How to Make a Flower Crown for You or Your Pup
Create a flower crown for you or your pup to celebrate birthdays, weddings
or for any special occasion. You’ll find helpful tips and techniques,
along with floral longevity tips.
Happy Monday! It’s the third Monday of the month which means
I’m joining my blogging friends for some
flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.
For this week’s addition of Monday Morning Blooms, I had hopes to do a table outdoors,
but couldn’t muster the energy or enthusiasm with the heat index at 105!
Making a flower crown has been on my ‘to-do’ list for a while now so I decided give it a try.
Sophie and Lola volunteered to be models. . . posing = treats. 🐾🐾
I found the inspiration and technique to make flower crowns in a favorite book. . .
If you’re looking for a book on floral design, this one will NOT disappoint!
It’s full of beautiful floral inspiration with techniques
and tips to create everything from hand-tied bouquets and
centerpieces, to wrist corsages, flower crowns and wreaths.
To make a flower crown, start with a piece of paper-covered floral wire or the wire of your choice.
Determine the crown’s conference by wrapping wire around your head (or your dog’s head 🐾 ;)
placing it where you want it to rest, allowing for an extra 2 inches on either side
for fastening it together. Make a loop on one end and keep the other end straight.
I used 2 pieces of wire twisted together to get the right circumference.
To create my flower crowns, I used daisies, mums, alstroemeria and charmelia from the
grocery store, along with some garden foliage and Vitex seed pods (Chaste Tree)
for a little texture and interest. Condition your flowers and foliage first,
cutting the stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake.
After giving them a fresh cut, place them in room temperature water mixed with flower food
to help them hydrate for several hours before assembling your crown.
For each crown, assemble 12 to 15 bundles of 3 – 5 stems, using a mixture of
flowers and foliage. Wrap each bundle of stems together
with floral stem wrap / tape, gently stretching the tape as you work.
Floral stem wrap is a strong stretchable tape that is self-sealing.
Wrap the tape at a slight angle as you go to minimize bulk, stretching as you go,
so it becomes sticky and adheres to itself.
To assemble your crown, take a bundle and lay it along the wire at the looped end and
wrap floral tape around the bundle and the wire a few more times to secure.
Add remaining bundles facing them in the same direction and overlapping them so
each bundle hides the previous bundle’s stem ends until the wire is covered.
I added some individual flowers from a stem of Campanula, (Peach-leaf Bellflower)
with a piece of thin gauge florist wire, and running it though the base of the bloom.
Place the crown on your head (or pup’s head!) securing the ends by feeding the straight
end of the wire through the loop and twisting to secure it.
Add ribbon streamers to the back of the crown if desired.
For best results and longevity of your flower crown, use flowers and foliage
that will hold up out of water, such as thistle, statice, lilies, mums,
carnations, lisianthus, or standard and spray roses.
Most greenery and flowers last longer if the stem is a little older or woodier.
To help prolong the life of your crown, store your flower crown wrapped in plastic
in the produce crisper drawer of your refrigerator to help keep your flowers fresh,
keeping your flowers away from fruits and veggies in the fridge
which may emit ethylene gas and shorten the life of your flowers.
I highly recommend using a moisture-sealing spray like Crowning Glory than can
extend the life of your flowers and foliage of your flower crown or bouquet!
Sophie and Lola says it’s exhausting work, posing and modeling. 🐾🐾
Lola and Sophie look like princesses, which they are. The book you recommended is wonderful. I follow Erin’s blog and watch her videos.
Wow, Mary! Is there anything you can’t do! The girls look adorable with their beautiful crowns! I am so impressed.
I am going to scroll back and study your post. Thanks for being a great teacher!
Good Morning Princess Sophie and Lola. You are so beautifully royal. How wonderful that you wonderfully talented mom has created a most beautiful crown of flowers when your tiaras are out being cleaned and polished.
To the Garden Queen, mom of the Princesses….these crowns are truly gorgeous…who cannot help but smile when seeing Sophie and Lola’s crowning glory. What a special treat to join you today with the Girls!…Happy Monday Mary!
So pretty and cute!
Ditto to Shirley’s comments! Mary, these flower crowns are so beautiful. I also love Erin’s book and videos, I signed up for her free three-part summer course, so informative. I see future flower crowns for EM and EK! Your MMB’s post today is so creative, I know that Lola and Sophie are so proud that you are their mom. It is always a pleasure to share Monday Morning Blooms with you!
These girls are just doggone cute with their darling floral crowns! Time to show ’em off!
as always a delightful Blog. Your pups are so much better behaved than our old corgi, she seems to think flower crowns should eaten, not worn
Thank you!! I received lots of good info from this!! The one that gave me the best info is about the Floral Spray that prolongs the freshness of the flowers…i didn’t know there was such a product…
I bow (WOW!!) to thee!!! franki
So many great tips in this post! I’ve started taking notes as I read your blogs… Continuing education…
Thanks for all your hard work!
Couldn’t be cuter :)
So cute, I pinned some 👑dogs and had put on my doggie to do list this fall when the garden cools, we have not been below 95 for over 3 weeks, brave girl playing in 105! At least you and your girls can take a refreshing dip and keep your flowers fresh and hydrate, Brava to your models!
The flower crowns are adorable! Sophie and Lola are so cute. What a wonderful project! Mary, you’re always so creative. I love the book as it has so many good ideas. The heat and humidity are quite miserable here too. At this point just watering the plants must take place early in the morning or late in the evening. Have a great week! Clara♥️
Sophie and Lola look like flower girls at a garden wedding! The crowns are just beautiful and perfect for your adorable fluffy models! Thank you for sharing all the tips and details, such sweet creations these crowns are! The crowns would be pretty as part of a tablescape too, endless flower possibilities! Monday smiles Mary, thank you!
Jenna
Lola and Sophie are just adorable models and certainly worthy of those beautiful floral crowns. Thanks for sharing another new and creative floral arrangement. I might add that the floral spray works well on greens which i use in the house during the holidays, it does help extend the freshness.
You are so talented. I loved seeing the crowns on the pups.
Mary, your girls look like royal princesses! What a beautiful crown of flowers they are wearing, sublime. How wonderful these would be for a wedding. But they would be just as lovely circling a hurricane with a candle centerpiece. It is always a joy to join you on our special Mondays, Mary. Sending you love.
Oh, I LOVE this post. I currently have a post on my blog that is all about my love of crowns. I have a tiny vintage farm house of 570 sq feet and crowns can be spotted all over my cottage. I make little crowns for my farmhouse critters and they hang on my walls and line my open shelves. I also make crowns out of greenery. I love the beautiful crown of flowers you made and it looks wonderful on your fur kid. Many blessings to you and your pups. From one dogma to another.
Every time you feature Lola and Sophie it brings back memories of our sweet Nanette, or Nettie as we called her. She was our miniature poodle that we loved for almost 18 years. The crowns are perfect for your sweet girls. We went to a wedding 2 yeaars ago and the bride wore a flower crown. It was perfect! Have a beautiful week, Mary.
So beautiful, I just love seeing Lola and Sophie!
Oh my goodness how darling! Seeing your girls in their flower crowns is such a treat for today! Thank you!
🍃🌺🍃🌸🍃🌼🍃
Sophie and Lola steal the post every time, those are the sweetest little helpers.
Oh, be still my heart. The girls are precious with their beautiful flower crowns. Mary, you did a beautiful job. Thanks for sharing your talents. You have taught me so much.
your puppies look so lovely, thanks for sharing!
Ohmygosh, too cute! They need to be in someone’s wedding! Really pretty colors in your flowers, Mary.
I agree, I think the heat has us all wilting a little bit… But The Girls look adorable Mary, love the flower crowns:@)
Mary, You are the first to admit that a good pose from the girls always results in a tasty treat. But, could those two get any cuter? I think not!! Thank you so much for sharing your “loves” with us. Oohhh, almost forgot, the flowers are beautiful as well. I especially like the burgundy color highlighting the fluffy white fur, and those dark, button eyes.
Lola and Sophie look like the beautiful princess pups of summertime with their hand crafted crowns. Great job, Mary!! 🌸 🌱 💕